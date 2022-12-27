ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Charleston (almost) named friendliest city in the U.S.

By Tim Renaud
 4 days ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston is known for its southern hospitality and charm – so it comes as no surprise to find the Holy City atop Condé Nast Traveler’s list of the friendliest cities in the United States.

The December 20 ranking is part of the travel magazine’s “Readers’ Choice Awards,” and those who live or visit here know you don’t have to travel far to find a friendly wave or hear “hey, how are you?”

Charleston restaurants dominate Eater Carolinas 2022 Awards

“Enjoy full-on Southern hospitality at its finest in Charleston, a small coastal city that has it all,” the magazine wrote in its listing for Charleston. “Visitors often come for the historic sites like Fort Sumter and The Citadel—and stay for the impressive culinary scene. Plus, with Kiawah Island and Isle of Palms just outside the city limits, the beach is only a short drive away. But the cherry on top is the friendly community that always makes out-of-towners feel welcome.”

Charleston landed at #2 on the list, followed by #3 Alexandria, Virginia – but its sister city, Savannah, Georgia, took the top spot for friendly places with a #1 ranking.

