Naples seasonal employee steals over $800 in unauthorized markdowns

By NBC2 News
 4 days ago
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — There are several “perks” that come from taking a seasonal position with a store, but one Naples woman learned that with those advantages comes responsibility.

And a lesson was truly learned when she tried using her “employee privileges” to steal over $750 worth of products from a Collier County Target.

Ashley Elizabeth Escobedo, 18, was hired by Target at 2324 Pine Ridge Road as part of their temporary, seasonal assistance. As part of the position, Escobedo checked out shoppers. It also enabled her to change the orders, including the price, if something was the matter.

He noticed Escobedo ringing up a gentleman, who would later reveal to be her boyfriend. The item, an FD Gingerbread Kit, generally sold for $14.99. However, Escobedo used her Guest Override to mark the thing down to $5.99.

With something amiss, the LPA went back and reviewed Escobedo’s previous transaction history, and what he saw led to him keeping track of Escobedo’s behavior behind the register. For nearly one month, he tracked her making eight unauthorized markdowns, including:

  • 11-27-22 – Xbox controller valued at $69.99 was marked down to $49.99 – loss of $24.00
  • 11-28-22 – Norelco shaver sale price $34.99 was marked down to $24.99 – loss of $10.00
  • 11-28-22 – Manually keyed item for $9.99, orig value of $34.99 – loss of $25.00
  • 12-16-22 – Pokemon Ultra valued at $119.99 was marked down to $36.00- loss of $83.99
  • 12-16-22 – Holiday Snappy Apple gummy Trex valued at $11.99, given without being paid for – Loss of $11.99
  • 12-16-22 – RC Mario cart valued at $24.99 was marked down to $7.50 – loss of $17.49
  • 12-17-22 – Lego Bowser toy valued at $269.99 was marked down to $40.00 – loss of $229.99
  • 12-17-22 – FD Gingerbread kit valued at $22.99 was marked down to $11.50 – loss of $11.49
  • 12-18-22 – Cascade 62 count valued at $19.99 was marked down to $6.00 – loss of $13.99
  • 12-18-22 – Lego Ferrari valued at $169.99 was marked down to $50.00 – loss of $119.99
  • 12-18-22 – Table lamp valued at $39.99 was marked down to $12.00 – loss of $27.99
  • 12-19-22 – Lego set valued at $239.99 was marked down to $5.00, plush toy valued at $34.99 was marked down to $5.00, Star Wars advent calendar valued at $34.99 was marked down to $5.00, Spiderman sheets valued at $21.34 were marked down to $6.40 – total loss of $309.91

In total, Escobedo would generate $880.83 is store losses due to unauthorized markdowns.

She was arrested and has been charged with grand theft.

Comments / 22

Norman R. Hansen
3d ago

12 months in jail , no early parol , hard labor , cleaning bathrooms ! 10 years parol after release ! Never allowed to work with cashier anywhere in the United States . restitution plus 8000$ fine .

Reply
9
Ernie Doktor
3d ago

So nice of her and her boyfriend! Hope he was arrested also !They must had a lot of Lego building going on !

Reply
5
Jim Hammer
3d ago

gotta love how they waited until it became grand theft. nice job 👏 👍

Reply(2)
9
 

