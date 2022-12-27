ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver, WA

kptv.com

Oregon Humane Society Behavior and Rescue Center opens

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon Humane Society’s new Behavior and Rescue Center welcomed its first group of shelter pets. The center’s goal is to help animals who have trauma and other behavioral challenges to better prepare them for adoption. The facility is specifically designed with the...
PORTLAND, OR
thereflector.com

In loving memory of of Justine Valdivia: 1997-2022

Justine Traver Casis Valdivia was born Nov. 5, 1997. She was born in San Diego and lived in Battle Ground during her adult years. She worked at Colonial House and at Highgate Senior Living. Justine loved taking care of the elderly. She is survived by her husband Joseph Valdivia; father...
BATTLE GROUND, WA
Michelle Northrop

Clark County fireworks, the do's and the don'ts

Vancouver, Ridgefield, and La Center prohibit the discharge of fireworks within city limits.Photo byThomas M. EvansonUnsplash. Want to ring in the New Year with a bang? Before you do, make sure you know which cities across Clark County have prohibited fireworks to ensure that you don't get a hefty fine.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
kptv.com

West Hills martini glass lights up another holiday season

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – For decades during the holiday season, a giant martini glass lights up the West Hills of Portland! FOX 12′s Ayo Elise talks to the current owners of the home where the iconic martini glass is displayed to learn more about its history.
PORTLAND, OR
The Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego residents rescue missing dog during winter storm

As George Carlsen greeted his family with hugs and “hellos” following a long drive from southern California Thursday, Dec. 22, his 6-month-old mini-Aussie mountain doodle Cookie bolted across the Bryant neighborhood. Cookie’s escape prompted posts across social media, an all-night rescue mission amid a blanket of snowfall and,...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
thereflector.com

Winter storm smacks North Clark County

The year went out in a windy and wet fashion as North Clark County experienced showers and wind gusts that led to numerous road closures and power outages, which affected thousands of homes. Heavy rains began on Dec. 26 and high winds the following day caused havoc for utility workers....
CLARK COUNTY, WA
kptv.com

Downed live wires trap woman in Vancouver home for 3 days

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - A Vancouver, Wash. woman was trapped in her home for three days after severe winds filled her yard with live power lines on Tuesday, she said. Brenda Phares said the storm blew down a tree near her home. “I’m sitting on the porch and I stand...
VANCOUVER, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Washington sues plastic surgery provider for fake reviews

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Seattle-area plastic surgery provider is facing a federal lawsuit for allegedly posting fake positive reviews online and intimidating or bribing patients to remove negative reviews, Washington state prosecutors said Thursday. Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s office says Allure Esthetic and its owner, Dr. Javad Sajan,...
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Good Morning, News: Trimet Revelers Ride Free on NYE, Doge Owner Says Dog Health Has Improved, and Slow Internet for the Poor Is Real

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good Morning, Portland! The time has...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

‘9,000 people affected’: Portland man to serve 15 years for extensive identity thefts

OREGON CITY Ore. (KPTV) – A Portland man will serve 15 years behind bars after pleading guilty to multiple counts of identity theft. According to Clackamas County, William Nelson Barnes of Portland obtained data of his victims from a stolen hard drive from a title and mortgage company. Barnes also used stolen mail to gain personal information, affecting more than 9,000 people, the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Wanted man dances in Wilsonville street, sparks wild car chases through Portland suburbs

A Washington man was arrested Thursday afternoon after he led officers on multiple wild chases through the Portland suburbs, police said. Oregon State Police initially received reports about a white Mercedes driving recklessly on Interstate 5 at about 9:20 a.m. Thursday. A trooper spotted the car and pulled it over. When the trooper told the driver he was under arrest, the man replied, “No, I am not,” and drove away, police said in a statement.
PORTLAND, OR

