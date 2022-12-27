ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

No. 8 UConn women beat Marquette 61-48

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Lou Lopez Senechal had 22 points and Caroline Ducharme added 19 points and seven rebounds to lead eighth-ranked UConn to a 61-48 victory over visiting Marquette on Saturday. A pair of free throws from Aaliyah Edwards gave UConn its first double-digit lead with 8:01 to...
STORRS, CT

