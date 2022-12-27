Read full article on original website
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl: Live updates from CFP national semifinal
Live updates from the College Football Playoff semifinal game: No. 2 Michigan (13-0) vs. No. 3 TCU (12-1) at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. Pre-game reading Game preview: TCU thrives on underdog role in Vrbo Fiesta Bowl against unbeaten Michigan 'I was in a good spot': Former Pinnacle QB J.D. Johnson inspires Michigan in Fiesta Bowl Family...
Look: Football World Reacts To Boyz II Men's National Anthem Performance
The College Football Playoff semi-final game between Michigan and TCU is officially underway. However, football fans can't stop talking about the national anthem performance. The legendary Boyz II Men performed the classic pregame song and absolutely crushed it. A great way to kick ...
No. 8 UConn women beat Marquette 61-48
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Lou Lopez Senechal had 22 points and Caroline Ducharme added 19 points and seven rebounds to lead eighth-ranked UConn to a 61-48 victory over visiting Marquette on Saturday. A pair of free throws from Aaliyah Edwards gave UConn its first double-digit lead with 8:01 to...
