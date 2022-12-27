Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Suns Need To Make Big Trade to Compete for TitleAnthony DiMoroPhoenix, AZ
14 Phoenix Restaurants That Closed in 2022Greyson FPhoenix, AZ
2022 Mesa Book Festival SuccessfulSuzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
This Town in Arizona Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensGilbert, AZ
Phoenix New Times
Your Ultimate Guide to Phoenix's Best New Year's Eve Parties in 2022
It’s safe to say that New Year’s Eve is one of the biggest party nights on the calendar. Myriad celebrations will go down at the Valley’s various bars, clubs, and other nightspots, each geared towards every taste imaginable. High-style hotel affairs and lowbrow bashes. Concerts and costume balls. Dance fests and blockbuster parties.
Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve in the Valley
ARIZONA, USA — The new year is right around the corner, and the Valley is ready to kick off 2023 in style. Whether you're looking for family-friendly events, a pub crawl, or a football showdown, there's more than likely a New Year's Eve event in the area that fits your needs.
Phoenix New Times
Best Phoenix Concerts This Weekend: Xixa, Spafford, Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers
Whatchu got planned for New Year’s Eve weekend? There are parties and event both large and small happening, but if you’d prefer to spend the final hours of 2022 soaking up the sounds of live music, bands such as Xixa, Spafford, and Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers all have shows scheduled in the Valley during the three-night stretch from Friday, December 30, to Sunday, January 1.
14 Phoenix Restaurants That Closed in 2022
These are some of the restaurants Phoenix lost this year.Photo byMarco Bianchetti/UnsplashonUnsplash. Before we look forward to 2023, it’s a good idea to look back and remember some of the businesses that aren’t still here with us today. Restaurants closing is part of life, although in Phoenix there were a number of popular destinations that were forced to close up shop. Some were due to economic situations, while others were forced to close because of landlords increasing rents. Whatever the reasoning, these are several of the Phoenix restaurants (and the articles covering the closures) that didn’t make it to see 2023.
Phoenix New Times
The Biggest Restaurant News of 2022: Events That Changed the Phoenix Food Scene
The Phoenix food scene is constantly evolving, with movers and shakers making waves, opening new restaurants, and winning awards. This year, two Arizona chefs received one of the highest honors in food, a few Phoenix institutions celebrated major milestones, and some longtime spots shocked customers with closing announcements. Here are the biggest stories in Phoenix food news of 2022.
Phoenix New Times
Metro Phoenix's Best New Restaurants of 2022
Over the past 12 months, lots of new restaurants have opened all over the Valley. Metro Phoenix is now the proud home of new fine dining spots, casual eateries, cocktail bars, takeout-only businesses, and inventive restaurants. Out of all the newcomers, some really hit the ground running. Here are the top 10 best new restaurants that opened in 2022.
Phoenix New Times
Businesses are Moving In and Out of The Churchill in Downtown Phoenix
The Churchill has become a staple near Roosevelt Row in downtown Phoenix. City dwellers waltz into the micro-marketplace of stores and restaurants housed in shipping containers throughout the day to grab an everything bagel slathered in schmear at Stoop Kid or sip on a cheeky cocktail at So Far So Good.
Here's Where To Find The Best Bacon Cheeseburger In Phoenix
Yelp has a list of the best bacon cheeseburgers in the city.
azbigmedia.com
Hash Kitchen will open its next location in Peoria
The award-winning and nationally-recognized brunch concept, Hash Kitchen, is opening its second highly anticipated Peoria location and debuting its completely reimagined design in early January 2023. Located within the dining, shopping, and entertainment district P83, Hash Kitchen is serving up #brunchgoals with Arizona’s largest Bloody Mary bar, creative cocktails, and unparalleled guest experience in the West Valley.
AZFamily
Mesa Arts Center announces line-up of second half of 2022-2023
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Mesa Arts Center has announced the second half of its 2022-2023 season. Included in the massive lineup are special events such as the Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum’s spring opening reception on Feb. 10 from 7-10 p.m., the Spark Youth Media Festival, International Jazz Day AZ on April 23, and various Out to Lunch concerts held every Thursday at 12:30 p.m. from Feb. 23 until March 30! To get your tickets for any of the following events, tap/click here.
kjzz.org
Phoenix rock legends the Tubes mourn bassist Rick Anderson
Arizona’s music community lost a longtime member of a legendary band with roots in Phoenix. Earlier this month, The Tubes announced the passing of bassist and founding member Rick Anderson on Dec. 16. The Tubes traced their roots to the Phoenix rock scene of the late sixties. The Show...
azbigmedia.com
Dr. Kelly’s responds to N. Phoenix demand for affordable pet care
Due to overwhelming demand, Dr. Kelly’s Surgical Unit, a convenient veterinary clinic that offers specialized pet care at a fraction of the price of traditional vets, will open a new brick-and-mortar location in North Phoenix in January 2023 to expand their footprint to six locations offering affordable pet care. Currently, the business provides services all over the Phoenix and Tucson metropolitan areas, focusing on low-cost surgical operations including dental work, spays and neuters, mass and tumor removals, bladder stones, and other procedures.
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Big winter storm moving in New Year's Day!
PHOENIX — A big winter storm is on the way!. We're tracking widespread rain, snow, gusty winds and another big dose of cold air on New Year's Day. RADAR: Track rain, winter weather across Arizona here. At this point, it looks like the rain will hold off until after...
wbrc.com
Unexpected trio share ride to make Christmas celebrations after flight cancellation
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KMAX) – Titus Converse was stranded in the Phoenix airport Friday as a flight delay became a flight cancellation. “There’s nothing on the website that says there are any available flights – everything is not looking good,” Converse said. He wasn’t alone. The lines...
luxury-houses.net
Asking For $3.495 Million, This Charming Mediterranean Home in Scottsdale Arizona Has Fabulous Views Of Mountains And The Cochise Golf Course
10554 E Palo Brea Dr Home in Scottsdale, Arizona for Sale. 10554 E Palo Brea Dr, Scottsdale, Arizona which is an architectural masterpiece of Lash McDaniel, sits on over 2.6 Arces land plot with lush views of mountain landscape and privacy for the owner and guests. This Home in Scottsdale offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,380 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10554 E Palo Brea Dr, please contact Karen A Baldwin (Phone: 480 488 2998) and Kathleen Benoit (Phone: 480 544 5565) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
At least nine people shot in incident near 19th Avenue and Indian School Road
At least nine people are hurt after a shooting at a Phoenix business near 19th Avenue and Indian School Road early Saturday morning.
roselawgroupreporter.com
See Inside the Popular Scottsdale Estate Often Rented by Celebrities and Athletes
(SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.) —Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty’s tradition of selling Arizona’s finest properties continues this holiday season with the recent sale of 23035 N Church Road in Scottsdale, Arizona for $6.7 million. Listed by Luxury Real Estate Agents Frank Aazami and David Mayo of Russ Lyon...
Arizona Is Home To 2 Of The Best Neighborhoods To Live In America
Niche compiled a list of the best neighborhoods to live in America.
12news.com
RECAP: How much rain did the Valley get Wednesday?
PHOENIX — Are we back in the monsoon or what? A system of moisture swept eastward across Arizona, bringing rain and snow with it. By noon on Wednesday, parts of the Valley had gotten well over half an inch of rain. While snow is still falling in the High...
