Flood advisory issued for parts of SLO County. Here’s what you should know

Parts of San Luis Obispo County could flood as a winter storm brings heavy rainfall on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Services.

The agency issued a flood advisory at 11:11 a.m. for coastal areas of the county extending several miles inland to encompass San Luis Obispo and Nipomo.

The flood advisory , which is in effect until 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, warns of urban and small stream flooding due to “excessive rainfall.”

Residents can expect some roadways to flood, especially those in low-laying areas with poor drainage, according to the Weather Service.

“Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads,” the Weather Service said. “Slow down on roads and highways. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers or creeks. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks.”

Areas that could likely see flooding include Cambria, Hearst Castle, Highway 101, Nipomo, Pismo Beach and San Luis Obispo, according to the Weather Service.

The flood advisory extends north through Monterey County, the agency said.

There was flooding at least one section of Highway 101 as of midday Tuesday.

There were three to four inches of water in the No. 1 and No. 2 lanes of the highway at Tassajara Creek Road just north of the Cuesta Grade as of 11:35 a.m. Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol’s incident page.

The CHP noted that a “drain appears clogged.”

The National Weather Service also issued a high surf advisory for beaches in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties in response to the storm. That advisory is expected to remain in effect until 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Heavy rainfall is expected to continue throughout Tuesday, easing up in the early hours of Wednesday before breaking for partly cloudy skies, according to the Weather Service.

Rainfall could start again on Thursday and last through New Year’s Eve, the agency predicted.