ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

Flood advisory issued for parts of SLO County. Here’s what you should know

By Mackenzie Shuman
The Tribune
The Tribune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BFlTF_0jvpThsy00

Parts of San Luis Obispo County could flood as a winter storm brings heavy rainfall on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Services.

The agency issued a flood advisory at 11:11 a.m. for coastal areas of the county extending several miles inland to encompass San Luis Obispo and Nipomo.

The flood advisory , which is in effect until 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, warns of urban and small stream flooding due to “excessive rainfall.”

Residents can expect some roadways to flood, especially those in low-laying areas with poor drainage, according to the Weather Service.

“Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads,” the Weather Service said. “Slow down on roads and highways. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers or creeks. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks.”

Areas that could likely see flooding include Cambria, Hearst Castle, Highway 101, Nipomo, Pismo Beach and San Luis Obispo, according to the Weather Service.

The flood advisory extends north through Monterey County, the agency said.

There was flooding at least one section of Highway 101 as of midday Tuesday.

There were three to four inches of water in the No. 1 and No. 2 lanes of the highway at Tassajara Creek Road just north of the Cuesta Grade as of 11:35 a.m. Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol’s incident page.

The CHP noted that a “drain appears clogged.”

The National Weather Service also issued a high surf advisory for beaches in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties in response to the storm. That advisory is expected to remain in effect until 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Heavy rainfall is expected to continue throughout Tuesday, easing up in the early hours of Wednesday before breaking for partly cloudy skies, according to the Weather Service.

Rainfall could start again on Thursday and last through New Year’s Eve, the agency predicted.

Comments / 0

Related
Paso Robles Daily News

Citizens advised to ready for incoming storms

Storm systems could bring multiple inches of rain over several days. – A significant amount of rain is in the forecast this week and next for Paso Robles. Weather Underground is predicting up to .12 of rain today, and .82-inches tomorrow, with another chance of significant rainfall starting on Sunday after a brief break expected Saturday. In the past 24 hours, Paso Robles has recorded .03-inches of rain, bringing the current season total to 7.62 inches.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

More rain on its way starting Thursday

High surf advisory remains in effect at area beaches. – Paso Robles can expect more wet weather this week after a brief break in between showers today, according to Weather Underground. Rainfall is expected to start up again beginning early Thursday morning and continue through Sunday. On Sunday, there will be another brief break from the rain before showers are expected to return again on Monday and into next week.
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Tribune

The Tribune

San Luis Obispo, CA
4K+
Followers
163
Post
999K+
Views
ABOUT

San Luis Obispo County is located on California's Central Coast, approximately halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco. The Tribune is dedicated to providing the most up-to-date and comprehensive coverage of interest to the local San Luis Obispo community members. It is an important part of The Tribune’s culture to support the local community. The Tribune supports numerous community events and organizations, such as the California Mid-State Fair, Arroyo Grande Strawberry Festival, the Paso Robles Wine Festival, Cal Poly Athletics, and the San Luis Obispo Symphony. The Tribune is also very involved with organizations such as the Food Bank, The Literacy Council, the Alzheimer's Association, the San Luis Obispo Downtown Association, and the American Cancer Society. Many of The Tribune's employees support the community as members of local service clubs such as Rotary and local chambers of commerce.

 https://www.sanluisobispo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy