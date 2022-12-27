Read full article on original website
Business Insider
Tesla stock to close out worst year ever with a 65% loss in 2022, wiping out more than $700 billion in market cap
Tesla stock is on pace for its worst year on record as trading in 2022 comes to a close. Shares have lost about 65% from the start of the year. CEO Elon Musk has faced pressure from investors over his preoccupation with Twitter. Shares sank about 65% from the start...
CNBC
Dollar slides as traders weigh China outlook, U.S. jobless claims
The dollar slipped on Thursday with investors on edge at the end of the year as initial optimism over China's reopening fizzled out and as markets processed a readout of U.S. jobless claims. Markets are weighing the impact of China's rapid loosening of its strict Covid rules with a surge...
Hollywood Stocks Fall Sharply in 2022 Amid Ad Challenges, Focus on Streaming Profits
Netflix’s stock may have been immune to the coronavirus pandemic and risen even during the volatile 2021, but it couldn’t escape seeing its own shares, and most other Hollywood stocks, being brought down to Earth in 2022. The streamer ended trading Thursday at $290, down 58 percent over the last 12 months. After often being seen as an unstoppable juggernaut, the Reed Hastings and Ted Sarandos-led company reported its first subscriber loss in more than a decade on April 19. That shocked investors and sent its shares down more than 35 percent, which marked the firm’s biggest one-day share price...
CNBC
Nasdaq closes out its first four-quarter slump since dot-com crash
The Nasdaq closed out its worst year since 2008 and is mired in a downturn that's drawing many comparisons to the dot-com crash. "It's really hard to be positive on tech right now," said Gene Munster, managing partner at Loup Ventures. The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 1% in the fourth quarter,...
Netflix, Warner Bros Discovery, AMC Networks Among Top Media And Tech Gainers In Stock Market’s ‘Santa Claus Rally’
Shares in Netflix, Warner Bros Discovery and AMC Networks were among the top gainers in a so-called “Santa Claus rally” today near the conclusion of a rough year for media and tech stocks. The tech-heavy Nasdaq finished the day up 2.6% to finish at 10,478.09, but it remains on track for its worst year since 2008. Even so, the Santa Claus rally — a nickname for a frequently occurring holiday-season uptick — is a real thing. And it can often bode well for the new year. According to FactSet, the S&P 500 Index gained an average 1.3% a year over the...
Meet the Indian industrialist worth almost as much as Elon Musk after getting $42 billion richer this year
Gautam Adani's net wealth stands at $119 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, making him the world's third-richest person.
Why organic eggs are suddenly cheaper than conventional ones
Organic eggs were cheaper than regular eggs in 2022, according to Cal-Maine Foods. Avian flu has led to chicken deaths, fewer eggs, and higher prices.
Americans still haven't felt the worst of the war on inflation, meaning 2023 will be 'survival of the fittest'
It'll take time to feel the effects of the Fed's seven rate hikes in 2022, suggesting the worst is still to come in the new year.
These are the 10 worst entry-level tech jobs of 2022, according to experts
Despite the mass layoffs, the tech industry continues to hire. Here are the 10 worst entry-level jobs in tech, according to experts.
A Chinese fighter jet flew within 20 feet of a US military plane over the contested South China Sea, forcing it to take evasive action
China's aggressive intercepts of US aircraft are like "driving with road rage in a school zone," a US defense official said this month.
CoinDesk
Why DAOs Need to Adopt a 2-Treasury System
The rapid growth of the Web3 ecosystem has been driven by advancements in Ethereum scaling systems and the emergence of high-performance layer 1 blockchains. This has led to increased adoption of crypto technologies across the board – from internet startups to large enterprise companies. However, the current model of...
Why blockchain will remain a big deal in 2023 and beyond
As 2022 draws to a close, the cryptocurrency market is under great scrutiny. From the crypto winter of 2021 that saw Bitcoin lose almost a third of its value and other cryptocurrencies follow suit to security issues with crypto exchanges, bridges, and web 3.0 apps, and of course, FTX’s dramatic failure, it’s almost impossible to disbelieve tales of gloom. However, looking at the forecasts for 2023, it appears the market may rebound, and now may even be an ideal moment to invest.
Analysis-Is the party over? Mexico's peso could lose solid gains in 2023
MEXICO CITY, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso, which is ending 2022 with one of its strongest performances in a decade, could have its gains wiped out in 2023 after an expected end to the Bank of Mexico's rate hikes cycle and a possible recession in top trade partner the United States.
Fidelity marks down value of Twitter stake by 56%
Dec 30 (Reuters) - Fidelity funds slashed the value of their Twitter stake by 56% in November, according to a monthly disclosure by the investment firm released on Friday, as the social media giant navigates a period of turmoil following Elon Musk's $44 billion buyout.
TechCrunch
India to explore prohibition of unbacked crypto in its G20 presidency
India began its year-long presidency of the Group 20 early this month. The group, which comprises 19 nations across continents and the EU, represents 85% of the world’s GDP. It also invites non-member countries including Singapore and Spain and international organizations such as World Bank and the IMF. The...
Soccer-Nearly-man Moriyasu remains in charge of Japan for another four-year cycle
TOKYO, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu will remain in charge of the Asian team for another World Cup cycle, the country's football association announced on Thursday, with the aim of breaking new ground after a number of near misses.
TechCrunch
What to look for in a term sheet as a first-time founder
Earlier this week, we featured the first part of that conversation with James Norman of Black Operator Ventures, Mandela Schumacher-Hodge Dixon of AllRaise and Kevin Liu of both Techstars and Uncharted Ventures. In part two, the investors cover more specifics about what to ask for in a term sheet and...
Inflation, market volatility pushes most Americans to set money goals in 2023: report
Many Americans are looking to improve their finances, and are planning ahead for 2023. Here's what you can do to achieve your financial goals.
A family who was headed to Tokyo to visit Disney and celebrate their son's 21st birthday is 'devastated' and out $7,000 after Southwest cancelled their flight
Jade Rodriguez said they missed their Japan flight after a Southwest cancellation: "Had we just been notified sooner, we would've driven and made it."
JETRO to support large cohort of Japanese startups at media showcase events during week of CES 2023
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 28, 2022-- The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) has announced that 36 Japanese startups will be exhibiting at the Japan (J-Startup) Pavilion at CES 2023 in Las Vegas from January 5-8, 2023. The Japan Pavilion will be located at CES’ startup arena “Eureka Park” (Venetian Expo 1F Hall G), where visitors can come test out the newest and most exciting innovations from Japan. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221228005429/en/ Japan (J-Startup) Pavilion “Moonshot Café” lounge area mockup (Photo: Business Wire)
