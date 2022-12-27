Read full article on original website
Nearly 50 seniors displaced after fire, how you can help
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Water streamed down the building of Feels Like Home, an independent senior community in Hickory Hill. It wasn’t from Friday’s rain but from a massive Memphis Fire Department presence, after a fire Thursday night left the building at a total loss. The fire claimed...
Renters at South Memphis apartment say they’re surrounded by piles of garbage after 5-6 months without trash pickup
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Month after month, tenants at the Latham Heights apartments have watched a growing mass of garbage overflowing from their dumpsters go from bad to horrifying. On Tuesday, concerned citizen and President of the Lauderdale Sub Neighborhood Association Kermit Moore reached out to ABC24 to see what...
Baptist to open new emergency health care facility in Arlington
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Baptist Memorial Health Care will open an emergency health care department in Arlington, Tennessee, which will serve as the first and only freestanding emergency department in West Tennessee. Baptist will hold a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday, Jan. 7 at from 1 p.m....
A New Year’s tradition started by Memphis chef returns
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the Mid-South prepares for a new year, one group will make sure some of the city’s homeless population will start 2023 with a hot meal and warm clothing. Breakfast, winter coats, haircuts, and comfort. For another New Year’s Day, that’s what Kelly English, Chef...
MLGW bottled water giveaways continue
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light Gas and Water (MLGW) will have yet another bottled water giveaway at three locations as the boil water advisory continues. Anyone who needs bottled water can go to New Salem Missionary Baptist Church located at 2237 S Parkway E or Southwest Community College-Whitehaven located at 1234 Finley Rd. from noon to 2 p.m.
One dead, 2 injured in massive fire at East Memphis senior community home
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One was killed and two others were injured after a massive fire at an independent senior community home in East Memphis late Thursday night, Dec. 29. The Memphis Fire Department (MFD) responded to the 2-alarm fire at the Feels Like Home Senior Lifestyle Residences at the 3300 block of Kirby Road in East Memphis.
Memphians hold peaceful protest calling for the city, MLGW to do more after 2 die in the cold in Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis community organized a peaceful protest in front of city hall Thursday, wanting accountability after last week’s storm, and calling on the city and MLGW to do more. “This is the first time in a long time that winter hit this early. We have...
How Shelby County Corrections ensured safe water after lost water pressure due to winter weather
MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Before MLGW lifted the boil water advisory Thursday afternoon, it applied to the Shelby County Division of Corrections in East Memphis - and the hundreds of inmates staff are responsible for each day. ABC24 received a behind the scenes look at how workers adjusted and provided...
Ramblin’ Joe’s Coffee in East Memphis makes water pumping system using bottled water to keep serving customers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - While the city was under that boil water advisory, some businesses got creative to serve their customers. Ramblin’ Joe’s Coffee, formerly known as Ugly Mug Coffee, at the corner of Perkins Extended and Poplar Avenue has been running their store solely on bottled water to keep the coffee flowing!
Witnesses: 1 person dead in massive fire at nursing home on Kirby Road
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a massive fire at a nursing home in East Memphis, multiple on-scene witnesses told ABC24 late Thursday night. The Memphis Fire Department responded to the 2-alarm fire at the Feels Like Home Senior Lifestyle Residences at the 3300 block of Kirby Road in East Memphis.
'It’s not the end' | COGIC Memphis works to rebuild after freezing temperatures cause ruptured pipes and flooding
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As Memphis works to get back to normal, Citadel of Deliverance Church of God in Christ is rebuilding after winter storms caused pipes to burst, flooding many parts of their nearly 50,000 square foot building. “This past Christmas eve on Saturday while all of us were...
Church shares sanctuary with damaged churches
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Abyssinian Baptist Church is letting churches whose sanctuaries were damaged by broken water pipes use its building for services. “On this past Christmas Eve afternoon, I received a call from one of our staff members that there was a leak,” said Bishop Linwood Dillard, pastor of Citadel of Deliverance Church on Hacks […]
City of Memphis distributes 5-gallon containers of water for flushing toilets
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis handed out 5-gallon containers of water to help residents flush toilets, the Shelby County Health Department (SCHD) said. The 5-gallon containers of water, to be used for flushing toilets only, was distributed at the Hickory Hill Community Center. The giveaway lasted until 3 p.m.
Free water at Memphis, Shelby County sites at 2 p.m.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local officials and companies are providing free cases of water while they last beginning at 2 p.m. Wednesday. The city of Memphis made its announcement on social media around noon. There will be seven sites around the city, one in each single-member City Council district, to pick up water. Those locations are: […]
TEMA confirms second death due to cold in Shelby County from Arctic Blast
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee's Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) confirmed a second cold-related death in Shelby County as a result of the Arctic Blast that swept through the Mid-South over Christmas weekend. This comes days after Memphis Police confirmed the first death, a man found dead from the cold...
Kroger sends surprise donation of nearly 40,000 bottles of water to aid Shelby County during water crisis
MEMPHIS, Tenn — As several Memphians report spending days searching stores for water, Shelby County got a late Christmas present from Kroger on Wednesday. More than 38,000 bottles of water. The surprise truckload sent waves of relief washing across the 901. “I (finally) have the resources to give to...
Attempted kidnapping in Germantown, Saddle Creek parking lot
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - Germantown Police Department is investigating an attempted kidnapping at Saddle Creek on Friday night. Officers responded to the scene at 8:00 p.m. on 7615 West Farmington Boulevard, according to police. Police say two male suspects physically detained a woman as she attempted to enter a vehicle...
Woman drives to fire station in Raleigh after being shot
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman drove to a fire station with a gunshot wound Friday morning in Raleigh. Memphis Police Department responded to a call at 4:49 a.m. at the fire station on Millington Road. It is unclear where the woman was shot. She was taken to Regional One...
Free bottled water | Here's where to go today if you are still in need
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More bottled water will be distributed at Christ Baptist Church located at 3826 Mickey Dr. on Friday, Dec. 30 at 12 noon through a partnership between Making a Difference in Community (MAD) in Community non-profit organization and Love a Little Foundation. Each car will be limited...
Second weather-related death in Shelby County confirmed after arctic blast
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A second weather-related death was confirmed Thursday following winter weather conditions in the Mid-South last week. According to the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA), two weather-related deaths were reported in Shelby County. The first death was reported Dec. 23, when a man was found dead by...
