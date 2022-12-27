ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

actionnews5.com

Nearly 50 seniors displaced after fire, how you can help

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Water streamed down the building of Feels Like Home, an independent senior community in Hickory Hill. It wasn’t from Friday’s rain but from a massive Memphis Fire Department presence, after a fire Thursday night left the building at a total loss. The fire claimed...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

MLGW bottled water giveaways continue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light Gas and Water (MLGW) will have yet another bottled water giveaway at three locations as the boil water advisory continues. Anyone who needs bottled water can go to New Salem Missionary Baptist Church located at 2237 S Parkway E or Southwest Community College-Whitehaven located at 1234 Finley Rd. from noon to 2 p.m.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Church shares sanctuary with damaged churches

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Abyssinian Baptist Church is letting churches whose sanctuaries were damaged by broken water pipes use its building for services. “On this past Christmas Eve afternoon, I received a call from one of our staff members that there was a leak,” said Bishop Linwood Dillard, pastor of Citadel of Deliverance Church on Hacks […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Free water at Memphis, Shelby County sites at 2 p.m.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local officials and companies are providing free cases of water while they last beginning at 2 p.m. Wednesday. The city of Memphis made its announcement on social media around noon. There will be seven sites around the city, one in each single-member City Council district, to pick up water. Those locations are: […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Attempted kidnapping in Germantown, Saddle Creek parking lot

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - Germantown Police Department is investigating an attempted kidnapping at Saddle Creek on Friday night. Officers responded to the scene at 8:00 p.m. on 7615 West Farmington Boulevard, according to police. Police say two male suspects physically detained a woman as she attempted to enter a vehicle...
GERMANTOWN, TN
actionnews5.com

Woman drives to fire station in Raleigh after being shot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman drove to a fire station with a gunshot wound Friday morning in Raleigh. Memphis Police Department responded to a call at 4:49 a.m. at the fire station on Millington Road. It is unclear where the woman was shot. She was taken to Regional One...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

