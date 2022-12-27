ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

wrtv.com

Former Indianapolis TV anchor files to run for Zionsville Mayor

INDIANAPOLIS — A former Indianapolis television journalist has thrown his name into the Zionsville Mayoral race. John Stehr, who retired from WTHR Channel 13 in 2019, announced in October he planned to run for mayor of Zionsville on the Republican ticket. On Wednesday, Stehr filed official candidate paperwork with the Boone County Clerk.
ZIONSVILLE, IN
103GBF

This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana

Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Outrage grows around conditions at closed Indianapolis restaurant

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Community members said Tuesday they aren’t done yet with the recently closed Jordan’s restaurant. A Marion County health inspector suspended the operating license for the restaurant on the northeast side, the Marion County Public Health Department told News 8 on Monday. The department received a complaint Sunday evening about Jordan’s Fish-Chicken-Sandwiches, 4175 N. Post Road. That’s at the southeast corner of 42nd Street and Post Road.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Simon malls ignore security questions

Despite three shootings in or outside Simon Property Group malls in less than 6 months around Indianapolis, the mall group continues to remain silent and ignore questions about mall security. Simon malls ignore security questions. Despite three shootings in or outside Simon Property Group malls in less than 6 months...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

21st Amendment liquor stores changing ownership

INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis-based liquor store chain is changing hands. 21st Amendment Inc. is selling all 20 of its locations to US Liquor Group LLC, a recently formed Indianapolis company, according to the Indianapolis Business Journal. On Tuesday, the Alcoholic Beverage Board of Marion County approved the transfer of 10 beer, wine and liquor package […]
MARION COUNTY, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

Iowa starter Patrick McCaffery won’t play against Indiana

Iowa redshirt junior wing Patrick McCaffery will be taking an indefinite leave to address anxiety, he announced on Tuesday. Indiana plays Iowa on Thursday at 9 p.m. Eastern in Iowa City. Patrick is the son of Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery. “Patrick is one of the millions of people who...
IOWA CITY, IA
FOX59

Circle Centre Mall Chick-fil-A closes

INDIANAPOLIS — The Chick-fil-A located in the Circle Centre Mall closed up shop at the end of the year, according to Indianapolis Business Journal. The Chick-fil-A had been located in the mall’s third-floor food court but greeted customers of the new year with a “thank you” sign and an empty counter. IBJ reports the popular […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Digging up the past: Pre-Civil War cemetery rediscovered, restored

Work was recently completed to restore McCord Cemetery in Whitestown. The restoration is expected to preserve a piece of Boone County history for generations to come, thanks to the efforts of local historian Mike Hancock and the Worth Township Trustees Office, among others. In December 2016, Whitestown officials planned to...
WHITESTOWN, IN
WISH-TV

Health inspector closes Jordan’s restaurant after complaint

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Marion County health inspector has suspended the operating license for a restaurant on the northeast side. The inspector found “a large amount of spilled grease in an area outside of the restaurant,” which led to its license being pulled, said a Monday afternoon email from Curt Brantingham, the public information coordinator for the Marion County Public Health Department.
MARION COUNTY, IN
Current Publishing

Zionsville mayor won’t seek reelection

Zionsville Mayor Emily Styron has announced she will not seek reelection. In 2019, Styron defeated Republican incumbent Tim Haak to become the Town of Zionsville’s first Democratic mayor. Styron wasn’t immediately available for comment, but Public Information Officer Amanda Vela confirmed the mayor’s decision Jan. 3 not to seek...
ZIONSVILLE, IN
WLFI.com

Downtown train derailment environmental clean up

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The environmental clean up for the train derailment that happened this past September has begun in the Wabash. When the train cars crashed into the river they left behind a chemical that can be hazardous to ecosystems called Pig Iron. This is a crude...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
indyschild.com

Indy Island Aquatic Center – Indoor Pool in Indianapolis

Indy Island Aquatic Center is Indianapolis’s year-round indoor aquatic facility, open to the public and safe for all ages. With heated pools and water playgrounds, fun slides, and a lap pool, no day at Indy Island Aquatic Center is ever boring. When you step inside the aquatic center, one...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

Top-25 update: IU men move up a spot, women drop after first loss

The first AP top-25s of 2023 were released on Monday, and the IU men’s and women’s basketball programs made slight moves in opposite directions. The IU men moved up one spot to No. 15 despite not playing a game over the last week. The Hoosiers return to action on Thursday at Iowa, a team that has lost four of its last five games.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
FOX59

ParkIndy to change parking rates for first time in 11 years

INDIANAPOLIS — The price is going up for more than half of Indianapolis’ metered parking spaces. ParkIndy announced rates for parking spaces labeled “Zone 2” and “Zone 3” will go from $1 to $1.25 beginning February 1, 2023. According to Park Indy, this affects 2,223 out of 4,202 metered spaces or 53% of the spaces. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

WATCH: Video shows apparent health violations inside NE Indy restaurant

UPDATE: On Monday, the Marion County Public Health Department closed the restaurant “to protect public health and safety.” Here is the full statement from the health department: The Marion County Public Health Department attempted to perform an inspection this morning at the Jordan’s Fish-Chicken-Sandwiches located at 4175 N. Post Road in Indianapolis based on a […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

