wrtv.com
Former Indianapolis TV anchor files to run for Zionsville Mayor
INDIANAPOLIS — A former Indianapolis television journalist has thrown his name into the Zionsville Mayoral race. John Stehr, who retired from WTHR Channel 13 in 2019, announced in October he planned to run for mayor of Zionsville on the Republican ticket. On Wednesday, Stehr filed official candidate paperwork with the Boone County Clerk.
wfyi.org
Now two Republican Indianapolis mayoral candidates in the race for the primary
Republican John L. Couch is now the fifth candidate to enter the May primary seeking a nomination to run in Indianapolis’ November mayoral election. He will face pastor James Jackson in the Republican primary. Couch describes himself as a Republican with “independent views.”. “We all can work together...
This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana
Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
WISH-TV
Outrage grows around conditions at closed Indianapolis restaurant
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Community members said Tuesday they aren’t done yet with the recently closed Jordan’s restaurant. A Marion County health inspector suspended the operating license for the restaurant on the northeast side, the Marion County Public Health Department told News 8 on Monday. The department received a complaint Sunday evening about Jordan’s Fish-Chicken-Sandwiches, 4175 N. Post Road. That’s at the southeast corner of 42nd Street and Post Road.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
Fox 59
Simon malls ignore security questions
Despite three shootings in or outside Simon Property Group malls in less than 6 months around Indianapolis, the mall group continues to remain silent and ignore questions about mall security. Simon malls ignore security questions. Despite three shootings in or outside Simon Property Group malls in less than 6 months...
21st Amendment liquor stores changing ownership
INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis-based liquor store chain is changing hands. 21st Amendment Inc. is selling all 20 of its locations to US Liquor Group LLC, a recently formed Indianapolis company, according to the Indianapolis Business Journal. On Tuesday, the Alcoholic Beverage Board of Marion County approved the transfer of 10 beer, wine and liquor package […]
WISH-TV
54th annual Indy RV Expo is coming to the Indiana State Fairgrounds
The 54th annual Indy RV Expo is the largest RV show in Indiana! The show runs January 7 – 8 and 11 – 15 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. Ken Eckstein, Owner of Mount Comfort RV in Greenfield, joined us today and gave us a tour of one of his RVs.
thedailyhoosier.com
Iowa starter Patrick McCaffery won’t play against Indiana
Iowa redshirt junior wing Patrick McCaffery will be taking an indefinite leave to address anxiety, he announced on Tuesday. Indiana plays Iowa on Thursday at 9 p.m. Eastern in Iowa City. Patrick is the son of Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery. “Patrick is one of the millions of people who...
Indiana Daily Student
COLUMN: Three local deals with Indiana men’s basketball that would make NIL even more fun
On Christmas day, the internet was blessed with a heartwarming video of Indiana men’s basketball junior guard Anthony Leal and his older sister, Lauren, who graduated from Indiana less than three weeks ago. Anthony gifted Lauren a card, which in part read, “Someone like you deserves no burdens or...
Circle Centre Mall Chick-fil-A closes
INDIANAPOLIS — The Chick-fil-A located in the Circle Centre Mall closed up shop at the end of the year, according to Indianapolis Business Journal. The Chick-fil-A had been located in the mall’s third-floor food court but greeted customers of the new year with a “thank you” sign and an empty counter. IBJ reports the popular […]
Current Publishing
Digging up the past: Pre-Civil War cemetery rediscovered, restored
Work was recently completed to restore McCord Cemetery in Whitestown. The restoration is expected to preserve a piece of Boone County history for generations to come, thanks to the efforts of local historian Mike Hancock and the Worth Township Trustees Office, among others. In December 2016, Whitestown officials planned to...
WISH-TV
Health inspector closes Jordan’s restaurant after complaint
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Marion County health inspector has suspended the operating license for a restaurant on the northeast side. The inspector found “a large amount of spilled grease in an area outside of the restaurant,” which led to its license being pulled, said a Monday afternoon email from Curt Brantingham, the public information coordinator for the Marion County Public Health Department.
Current Publishing
Zionsville mayor won’t seek reelection
Zionsville Mayor Emily Styron has announced she will not seek reelection. In 2019, Styron defeated Republican incumbent Tim Haak to become the Town of Zionsville’s first Democratic mayor. Styron wasn’t immediately available for comment, but Public Information Officer Amanda Vela confirmed the mayor’s decision Jan. 3 not to seek...
WLFI.com
Downtown train derailment environmental clean up
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The environmental clean up for the train derailment that happened this past September has begun in the Wabash. When the train cars crashed into the river they left behind a chemical that can be hazardous to ecosystems called Pig Iron. This is a crude...
Video inside Indy eatery angers customers, officials and other business owners
“I can’t say that on TV.” This was the response by City-County Council Member La Keisha Jackson after seeing video shot inside a small combo restaurant/convenience store in her district on the northeast side of Indianapolis. A pair of video clips surfaced over the New Year’s Eve/Day weekend. They show a customer walking into the […]
indyschild.com
Indy Island Aquatic Center – Indoor Pool in Indianapolis
Indy Island Aquatic Center is Indianapolis’s year-round indoor aquatic facility, open to the public and safe for all ages. With heated pools and water playgrounds, fun slides, and a lap pool, no day at Indy Island Aquatic Center is ever boring. When you step inside the aquatic center, one...
thedailyhoosier.com
Top-25 update: IU men move up a spot, women drop after first loss
The first AP top-25s of 2023 were released on Monday, and the IU men’s and women’s basketball programs made slight moves in opposite directions. The IU men moved up one spot to No. 15 despite not playing a game over the last week. The Hoosiers return to action on Thursday at Iowa, a team that has lost four of its last five games.
ParkIndy to change parking rates for first time in 11 years
INDIANAPOLIS — The price is going up for more than half of Indianapolis’ metered parking spaces. ParkIndy announced rates for parking spaces labeled “Zone 2” and “Zone 3” will go from $1 to $1.25 beginning February 1, 2023. According to Park Indy, this affects 2,223 out of 4,202 metered spaces or 53% of the spaces. […]
WATCH: Video shows apparent health violations inside NE Indy restaurant
UPDATE: On Monday, the Marion County Public Health Department closed the restaurant “to protect public health and safety.” Here is the full statement from the health department: The Marion County Public Health Department attempted to perform an inspection this morning at the Jordan’s Fish-Chicken-Sandwiches located at 4175 N. Post Road in Indianapolis based on a […]
Comments / 1