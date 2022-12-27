ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, MO

Lebanon star Raegan McCowan shows why she is one of the Ozarks' best

By Ryan Collingwood, Springfield News-Leader
 4 days ago

In the twilight of her storied Lebanon basketball career, Raegan McCowan has a newfangled appreciation for each passing moment.

When the Western Illinois-bound guard entered the O'Reilly Family Event Center on Tuesday to open the annual Pink and White Lady Classic, McCowan was conscious of it being her final appearance in the tradition-rich tournament.

Then she played like it.

McCowan poured in a game-high 35 points − including 12 in a pivotal fourth quarter − to help the Yellowjackets come from behind to down Thayer 60-50 in the morning contest.

"This being my last Pink and White, so it's definitely special to me", McCowan said. "This team has a lot of new players, and many haven't played on this big of a stage, but they came to the level we needed."

The 5-foot-11 senior displayed her touch from long-range, mid-range and was timely from the free-throw line, hitting seven of eight attempts down the stretch.

Western Illinois coach JD Gravina recently dubbed McCowan "one of the most dynamic scorers I have ever recruited, and one of the best players in the state of Missouri."

Lebanon coach Jacky Payne went even further.

"She is a class person, a coach's dream," Payne said. "She practices hard and has a good attitude every day and is a great teammate. She is so humble."

Payne, a 40-year boys and girls basketball coaching fixture in Lebanon, offered anecdotes to aid his claim.

"I remember her sophomore year, she had 23 points and 23 rebounds, setting a single-game rebound record," Payne said. "And she never once brought it up. She always stays later after practice. A hard-worker."

McCowan, who eclipsed the career 1,500-point mark earlier this season, will likely finish her decorated career as a four-time all-district selection. She was named to the Missouri Class 6 All-State team a year ago.

McCowan, who loves talking basketball nearly as much as playing it, also held Division I offers from Evansville and Lindenwood.

The daughter of a former college men's basketball coach, she has a predilection for hoops.

McCowan's father, former Southeast Missouri State and Drury men's assistant coach Scott McCowan, helped Raegan realize her Division I potential.

"I've always been around basketball, it's always been my love," she said. "I always knew I wanted to play Division I. It was tough getting there, but very rewarding."

Lebanon (6-2) is a consistent winner, but in sharing a southwest Missouri district with some of the state's most formidable big-school programs, the Yellowjackets haven't reached the state sectional round since 2019. Lebanon will face St. Louis-area schools in districts this season, a welcome change.

"Last year, our district was called the District from Hell," Payne said with a laugh.

"With schools like Republic, Kickapoo, Nixa, and us, we were all kind of stacked in one," McCowan said. "I'm really excited for the (St. Louis) district for sure. I think we can be a team to look out for."

