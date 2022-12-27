Vehicle found on Augusta County road was hit by gunfire, spray-painted

SHERANDO — The Augusta County Sheriff's Office is investigating after an abandoned vehicle that was partially blocking the roadway was found Dec. 4 in the 2700 block of Howardsville Turnpike near Sherando.

According to an affidavit for a search warrant that was recently filed in Augusta County Circuit Court, a caller said all of the vehicle's windows were shattered and "busted out." An apparent bullet hole was also discovered through the windshield.

There was no frost on the vehicle, indicating it hadn't been there very long, and a child's car seat was still inside.

Once Augusta County deputies arrived on the scene, it was confirmed the vehicle had been hit by gunfire. Deputies also noticed the vehicle smelled of bleach and soap.

"The area was sealed off after this," the affidavit said.

On the roof of the vehicle, the word "RAT" had been spray-painted in blue, and on the passenger-side "RATS GET BATS" was spray-pained in blue as well, the affidavit said. "THE BEGINNING" was found painted on the vehicle's trunk.

Deputies located several spent shell casings on the ground, according to the affidavit. A search warrant was obtained in an effort to search the vehicle for more evidence.

On Wednesday, Sheriff Donald Smith said deputies were eventually able to identify the owner of the vehicle. "We were worried that we had problems because we couldn't find her," he said.

The woman was unharmed, Smith said. She told authorities she's not sure if the vehicle broke down, and also indicated she might have lent it to someone.

"We don't know how the vehicle got there," Smith said. The sheriff said the woman who owns the vehicle has not been cooperating, which has stymied the probe.

The investigation is ongoing.

