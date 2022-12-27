ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta County, VA

Vehicle found on Augusta County road was hit by gunfire, spray-painted

By Brad Zinn, Staunton News Leader
 4 days ago
SHERANDO — The Augusta County Sheriff's Office is investigating after an abandoned vehicle that was partially blocking the roadway was found Dec. 4 in the 2700 block of Howardsville Turnpike near Sherando.

According to an affidavit for a search warrant that was recently filed in Augusta County Circuit Court, a caller said all of the vehicle's windows were shattered and "busted out." An apparent bullet hole was also discovered through the windshield.

There was no frost on the vehicle, indicating it hadn't been there very long, and a child's car seat was still inside.

Once Augusta County deputies arrived on the scene, it was confirmed the vehicle had been hit by gunfire. Deputies also noticed the vehicle smelled of bleach and soap.

"The area was sealed off after this," the affidavit said.

On the roof of the vehicle, the word "RAT" had been spray-painted in blue, and on the passenger-side "RATS GET BATS" was spray-pained in blue as well, the affidavit said. "THE BEGINNING" was found painted on the vehicle's trunk.

Deputies located several spent shell casings on the ground, according to the affidavit. A search warrant was obtained in an effort to search the vehicle for more evidence.

On Wednesday, Sheriff Donald Smith said deputies were eventually able to identify the owner of the vehicle. "We were worried that we had problems because we couldn't find her," he said.

The woman was unharmed, Smith said. She told authorities she's not sure if the vehicle broke down, and also indicated she might have lent it to someone.

"We don't know how the vehicle got there," Smith said. The sheriff said the woman who owns the vehicle has not been cooperating, which has stymied the probe.

The investigation is ongoing.

Related
WHSV

Page County shooting case becomes a grand jury trial

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Scott Simandl remains in custody after he allegedly murdered one man and seriously injured another. Three people testified against Simandl today in a Page County court including the man who was injured in the shooting. He is also the son of the man who was killed.
PAGE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

ACPD escorts former officer to be laid to rest

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People in Albemarle County may have seen a special escort involving a lot of police vehicles and even a local fire truck. The Albemarle County Police Department escorted the body of Greene County Investigator Lonnie Tuthill to Ruckersville on Wednesday morning. He passed away...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Lynchburg Police searching for Roses Express armed robber

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police are looking for the person who robbed a Roses Express store Wednesday night. Police say they responded at 7:20 p.m. to 2323 Memorial Ave for a report of an armed robbery. The caller told police the store was robbed by a man who had...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wakg.com

Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office Searching for Shooting Suspect

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a suspect. Deputies are looking for 19-year-old Quayvon Tykece Foster in connection to shooting into an occupied dwelling on Sky Drive in Madison on Monday. Foster should be considered armed and dangerous. Arrest warrants are currently on file for FOSTER Anyone...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Two found dead in submerged car

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a vehicle found in a river in Nelson County on Dec. 27. According to the VSP, they were alerted to a submerged vehicle in the Rockfish River near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow in Nelson County.
NELSON COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Gordonsville man charged with second-degree murder

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A Gordonsville man is accused of murdering a Charlottesville woman. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday, December 28, that its deputies were called out to Gates Drive around 5 p.m. yesterday for a report of a person being shot. Deputies reportedly found 48-year-old...
GORDONSVILLE, VA
WHSV

Fire destroys engine repair shop in Verona

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - An engine repair shop in Verona was destroyed by a fire Thursday morning. The fire occurred at the intersection of Spring Hill Road and Quick’s Mill Road near Verona on Dec. 29. Smoke could be seen from far away, and multiple departments were called to the scene.
VERONA, VA
WHSV

String of house fires in Augusta County over the weekend

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Multiple families are now displaced after a string of fires broke out in Augusta County late Saturday night and early Sunday morning. First responders in Augusta County had their hands full through Christmas Eve into Christmas morning. The first call of the night came in shortly after 5 p.m.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
