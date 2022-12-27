Read full article on original website
excelsiorspringsstandard.com
Excelsior Springs lost a pillar of the community
The town of Excelsior Springs lost a pillar to the community last week with the passing of Jim Dusek on December 21. Dusek served the community as owner of Rite-Way Auto Service for 30 years. Prior to opening the auto service industry he purchased and built up Rite-Way Guttering where he and his family helped households around the area. Dusek was not only a businessman in the community but he spent countless hours working with the youth of Excelsior Springs as a volunteer baseball coach for over twenty years. Jim and his wife of 53 years, Wanda helped raise hundreds of kids on the baseball fields of Excelsior Springs. He led his two sons, Jeff and Kevin throughout their youth baseball playing days, coaching them through the Excelsior Springs Parks and Recreation baseball program and then through the Babe Ruth Baseball League from ages 13-18. He traveled around the region coaching baseball games during a time where travel baseball was just getting started in the area. He helped lead several Excelsior Springs athletes onto collegiate careers. Dusek’s tough love style of coaching brought respect from his players and opposing coaching that continues on to this day. Dusek was known to follow his former players through their lives, keeping in touch with families and loved ones and always willing to help out in various ways. He spent the last 20 years following his grandkids and their friends through their athletic endeavors but from outside of the fences. Although not as a coach, he still accepted the young athletes who played with his grandchildren as his own and was sure to find ways to make them smile. Dusek was a mentor and supporter of those who took the opportunity to spend time with him.
treksplorer.com
Must-Do Day Trips from Kansas City, Missouri
Looking for an activity that will kick your Missouri vacation up a notch? This list of the best day trips from Kansas City is exactly what you need to add a little “je ne sais quoi” to your itinerary! After all, anyone can book a flight and explore the inner city, but only travelers who are in the know will dare venture a little further out and explore all the hidden gems in the area.
KCMO drill team's equipment ruined ahead of New Orleans Mardi Gras performance
A Kansas City drill team's equipment was ruined by a water pipe break just ahead of their performance at the New Orleans Mardi Gras celebration.
plattecountylandmark.com
Northland business has given millions to charities
Standing in a lane where cars soon would be auctioned, the beaming leaders of four local charities each took their turn accepting a $63,277.85 donation from Northland business America’s Auto Auction Kansas City. The donations of more than $250,000 brought the total donated in just nine years to over $2.1 million.
Best ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ restaurant in Kansas? This KCK barbecue spot
Guy Fieri is no stranger to the best eats in the country, and a new report has named one of them right here in the Kansas City area.
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri in 2023: As some companies leave downtowns for suburbs, what's next for office vacancies?
Across the country, some businesses are leaving cities behind to set up shop in suburban areas. In St. Louis, that trend is likely to continue into the new year, according to local commercial real estate agents. Several Missouri businesses left office space in 2022 for a number of reasons, including...
Returning the flavor: Fast food startup flexes plan to bring Korean-American tastes to rural Missouri
As an occupational therapy practitioner, Joohae “Chewy” Yoon’s home visits to care for patients isolated in rural Missouri inspired her to develop the Korean-American fast food concept GOCHEW Burger & Sandwich. Her full-time job involves traveling to meet patients in Kansas City and Independence, as well as such cities as Odessa, Higginsville, and Warrensburg. Curious The post Returning the flavor: Fast food startup flexes plan to bring Korean-American tastes to rural Missouri appeared first on Startland News.
Missouri Lottery player wins $4.2M Lotto jackpot using handpicked numbers
The player won a $4.2 million Lotto jackpot prize after purchasing the ticket at the QuikTrip off Westport Road and matched all six numbers.
Unified Government encourages seniors to apply for tax rebates
Seniors living in Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, may be eligible for rebates to help pay for their homes, utilities
plattecountylandmark.com
New developments arrive; an iconic structure destroyed
The middle months of the year 2022 in Platte County featured a bevy of news highlights, including the Parkville Farmers Market getting struck by trucks not once but twice, as well as several announcements of restaurant openings and new developments on the way. Below is part two of The Landmark’s...
KMZU
Crews will close southbound U.S. 169 ramp to southbound I-35 Dec. 29-30
JACKSON AND CLAY COUNTIES – Crews with the Buck O’Neil Bridge replacement will CLOSE the ramp from southbound U.S. 169 to southbound Interstate 35 beginning at 7 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, until approximately 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30. Southbound I-35 will be reduced to ONE LANE from approximately I-70 to 12th Street during this time. This closure will allow crews to complete bridge painting work. Motorists will need to seek alternate routes during this time. There will be no signed detour. All work is weather permitting.
KYTV
Bruce Springsteen tickets under $20? And the concert is a short drive from Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springsteen tickets for under $20? And the concert is just a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Springfield. Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band recently announced several U.S. concert tour dates. The tour includes a stop at the BOK Center in Tulsa on Tuesday, February 21. Stub Hub...
‘It’s devastating’: Kansas City drill team loses equipment to water damage
The KC Marching Falcons are trying to regroup after water damaged most of their equipment.
KCTV 5
Decommissioned fire station in Kansas City catches fire
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An old, decommissioned fire station in Kansas City caught fire on Tuesday afternoon. Retired Station 10 is in the area of Virginia and Independence avenues. The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department said they received a call at 12:12 p.m. about a fire at the old...
KCTV 5
Mother and associate of Trevor Sparks charged with aiding escape
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A mother and associate of an escaped Cass County Jail inmate have been charged with aiding his escape. Trevor Sparks is back in custody, authorities said on Friday. On the same day of Sparks’ arrest, his mother, Dawn Branstietter of Blue Springs, Mo. was charged...
northeastnews.net
The Top Northeast News stories of 2022
The Northeast News staff is proud of the work we did in 2022. We brought you news on local government, education, crime, social services and nonprofits, history, community building, events, and so much more. We approached these issues with care and understanding, as we too live in the Northeast neighborhoods.
Man shot to death Friday night in Kansas City, Missouri
One man was found shot to death Friday night in east KCMO, marking the city's 169th homicide of the year.
kmmo.com
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND SENIOR SERVICES ENCOURAGES RESIDENTS TO SAFELY DISPOSE OF UNUSED MEDICATIONS
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services encourages Missourians to clean up unused medications by safely disposing of them. According to the department, medications are a top source of accidental poisoning for children. Also, flushed meds are responsible for 2,300 tons of hazardous waste each year. Some police stations,...
themreport.com
Kansas Town Ranks as Zillow’s Most-Searched Market in 2022
Using Zillow page-view traffic, available housing inventory, price appreciation, sales data and other housing metrics that indicate consumer demand, Zillow analyzed thousands of ZIP codes within the nation's 100 largest metropolitan areas to create a ranking of the site's most popular U.S. cities. Through their analysis, Zillow ranked the nation’s...
KCMO woman killed in Wednesday morning crash in Platte County, Mo.
A 41-year-old Kansas City, Mo., woman died Wednesday morning in a car crash in Platte County, Missouri.
