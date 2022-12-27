Read full article on original website
Jerry Rosburg gets his head coaching chance after 40 years
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Jerry Rosburg was more than three years into his retirement following a 40-year career as an assistant coach when a phone call in mid-September interrupted his morning coffee as he sat on his lakeside deck in Florida. It was his old friend George Paton, who...
Game Primer: How to Watch, Key Players and Important Information for Kansas at Oklahoma State
The Jayhawks start their Big 12 campaign on the road against a rebuilding Cowgirls squad. Here's everything you need to know.
Look: Football World Reacts To Boyz II Men's National Anthem Performance
The College Football Playoff semi-final game between Michigan and TCU is officially underway. However, football fans can't stop talking about the national anthem performance. The legendary Boyz II Men performed the classic pregame song and absolutely crushed it. A great way to kick ...
Cowboys, Titans chasing division titles in different ways
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)The Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans are desperately chasing division titles as the regular season winds to a close. Their approach Thursday night will be very different. Dallas (11-4) still has some hope of a second straight NFC East title with the Cowboys needing to win their final...
UNM hosts large-scale Native American basketball tournament
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the largest Native American basketball tournaments for high school and middle school students is taking place at UNM. This tournament brings teams from Utah, Arizona, and New Mexico. Sixty teams from 23 Native American tribes are playing for trophies at the 11th Annual Striking Eagle Native American Invitational. The goal is […]
Chargers DE Joey Bosa Activated and Will Play vs. Rams
The other half of the Chargers elite pass rush will make his return on Sunday
Pacers’ Hield makes NBA’s fastest 3 just 3 seconds into game
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s Buddy Hield made the fastest 3-pointer on record when he hit just three seconds into the Pacers’ game against Cleveland on Thursday night. The opening tipoff was batted to Hield, who caught it behind the arc, turned and shot. The ball went through with 11:57 remaining in the first quarter, with Pacers center Myles Turner being credited with an assist.
Jazz, Heat aim to shake off disappointing defeats
Two teams looking to end the year on a good note after taking disappointing losses Friday night will square off on Saturday when the Utah Jazz face the Miami Heat in Salt Lake City. The New Year’s Eve contest gives the teams a quick opportunity for a positive outcome after...
Pacers face defensive buzzsaw of Clippers
The Indiana Pacers welcome the Los Angeles Clippers to Indianapolis on Saturday in a New Year’s Eve matinee matchup. Indiana looks for its third consecutive win and fifth in the last six games as it continues a home stretch. The Pacers are playing the third of four straight at home, a run that will include eight of 10 overall in Indianapolis.
Knicks look to avoid being on wrong end of history again, visit Spurs
Knicks look to avoid being on wrong end of history again, visit Spurs. The New York Knicks and host San Antonio Spurs will look to get back on the winning track when they square off for the first time this season on Thursday night. Both teams dropped games on the...
