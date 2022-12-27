ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Jerry Rosburg gets his head coaching chance after 40 years

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Jerry Rosburg was more than three years into his retirement following a 40-year career as an assistant coach when a phone call in mid-September interrupted his morning coffee as he sat on his lakeside deck in Florida. It was his old friend George Paton, who...
Cowboys, Titans chasing division titles in different ways

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)The Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans are desperately chasing division titles as the regular season winds to a close. Their approach Thursday night will be very different. Dallas (11-4) still has some hope of a second straight NFC East title with the Cowboys needing to win their final...
UNM hosts large-scale Native American basketball tournament

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the largest Native American basketball tournaments for high school and middle school students is taking place at UNM. This tournament brings teams from Utah, Arizona, and New Mexico. Sixty teams from 23 Native American tribes are playing for trophies at the 11th Annual Striking Eagle Native American Invitational. The goal is […]
Pacers’ Hield makes NBA’s fastest 3 just 3 seconds into game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s Buddy Hield made the fastest 3-pointer on record when he hit just three seconds into the Pacers’ game against Cleveland on Thursday night. The opening tipoff was batted to Hield, who caught it behind the arc, turned and shot. The ball went through with 11:57 remaining in the first quarter, with Pacers center Myles Turner being credited with an assist.
Jazz, Heat aim to shake off disappointing defeats

Two teams looking to end the year on a good note after taking disappointing losses Friday night will square off on Saturday when the Utah Jazz face the Miami Heat in Salt Lake City. The New Year’s Eve contest gives the teams a quick opportunity for a positive outcome after...
Pacers face defensive buzzsaw of Clippers

The Indiana Pacers welcome the Los Angeles Clippers to Indianapolis on Saturday in a New Year’s Eve matinee matchup. Indiana looks for its third consecutive win and fifth in the last six games as it continues a home stretch. The Pacers are playing the third of four straight at home, a run that will include eight of 10 overall in Indianapolis.
