LAKELAND, Fla. — Police are investigating the deaths of a mother and her two young sons found in a submerged car in Lake Wire Friday. First responders were dispatched shortly before 5:30 A.M. and found a car underwater about 15 feet from shore. According to Lakeland Police, divers noticed the front driver's side window was down as the car was removed from the water. A 35-year-old woman and her sons, ages 4 and 9, were found inside.

LAKELAND, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO