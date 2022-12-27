Read full article on original website
Deputies say three people shot in Orange County laundromat
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said they’re investigating a shooting that took place early Saturday morning. This happened at 1:40 a.m. outside of the Super Coin Laundry on Silver Star Road. Deputies said that an argument occurred when multiple shots were fired. Three...
villages-news.com
Hit-and-run suspect apprehended in The Villages in death of motorcyclist
A hit-and-run suspect was apprehended in The Villages after fleeing the scene of a crash that claimed the life of a motorcyclist. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies arrested 59-year-old Lloyd Douglas Walters of Leesburg Friday night as he was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee at State Road 44 and Morse Boulevard.
Osceola County deputies search for burglary suspects in St. Cloud after a Walmart transaction
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect after multiple credit cards were fraudulently used in St. Cloud. Deputies said they’ve been investigating multiple vehicle burglaries on Hidden Springs Circle in Kissimmee as of Dec. 24. This traced back to credit...
Deputies: Man accused of choking Uber driver, stealing car in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A man accused of choking an Uber driver and stealing a car has been arrested. An Uber driver told investigators he was giving Derek Strang, 33, a ride on Wednesday. According to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office, as the car approached a Chili's restaurant located...
FHP: 6 hurt after car crashes into wall in Orange County
Six people were transported to the hospital after a vehicle struck a wall on Saturday morning in Belle Isle, Florida. A spokesperson for Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened near Oak Island Road and Hoffner Avenue. A Nissan Altima was traveling eastbound on Hoffner Ave approaching Oak Island Road...
Teen recovering in hospital after overnight shooting, Orlando police say
ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando teen is recovering after an overnight shooting, police say. Police say the shooting happened Friday just before midnight on Silver Star Road near North Orange Blossom Trail. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Orlando police responded to the Knights of Columbus where...
Lakeland PD investigate deaths of mom and sons in Lake Wire
LAKELAND, Fla. — Police are investigating the deaths of a mother and her two young sons found in a submerged car in Lake Wire Friday. First responders were dispatched shortly before 5:30 A.M. and found a car underwater about 15 feet from shore. According to Lakeland Police, divers noticed the front driver's side window was down as the car was removed from the water. A 35-year-old woman and her sons, ages 4 and 9, were found inside.
Three people shot in overnight shooting in Daytona Beach, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Three people were shot in an overnight shooting in Daytona Beach, according to Chief Jakari Young. Young said on Twitter that the shooting happened in the parking lot of 1184 North Nova. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Young tweeted the information around...
Osceola County shooting part of long-running feud, neighbors say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The overnight shooting that sent two people to the hospital in Buenaventura Lakes Friday morning was the latest in an ongoing dispute between neighbors over a woman, according to multiple people living on the street. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Deputies responded...
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into Lexus that made a U-turn in Central Florida
LEESBURG, Fla. — A motorcyclist has died in Leesburg after colliding with a vehicle. According to the Leesburg police, it happened Thursday around 10:30 p.m. in the area of 10402 U.S. Highway 441. Police say a motorcycle operated by a 33-year-old man was traveling south on US-441 approaching 10402...
Police: Man barricaded in Brevard County apartment taken into custody
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Melbourne police said a man was arrested on Friday. Around 3:06 p.m. on Friday, police received a report about a "loud disturbance." Officers responded to an apartment on San Juan Circle. When police approached the suspect, Gregory Blocker, 28, he fled into his apartment and...
Suspect in shooting spree through Orange County tourist district faces more charges
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The man accused of randomly injuring two women at two Orlando resorts during a shooting spree earlier this month is now facing additional charges related to the incident. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Investigators say 19-year-old Jailen Houston became frustrated when he...
2 shot in Osceola County
Two people were shot Friday morning in Osceola County. According to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Seabreeze Circle in Kissimmee in the early morning hours. Two people suffering from gunshot wounds were found and rushed to the hospital. Their conditions were not provided. Officials believe this...
Deputies: 2 men shot, 1 killed in shooting on Orange Blossom Trail in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County deputies are investigating after two men were found shot early Friday. Deputies were called for reports of a shooting just before 5 a.m. on Southland Boulevard and Orange Blossom Trail, not far from the Florida Mall. When officers arrived they found two men in...
