Orange County, FL

WESH

FHP: 6 people injured in Orange County crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A crash in Orange County on Saturday injured several people. A Nissan Altima was headed east on Hoffner Avenue. The driver said as he approached a curve, he lost control of the car and swerved to the left before the car ran off the road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Police: Three hurt in Daytona Beach shooting

The Daytona Beach Police Department is investigating a triple shooting. Chief Jakari Young said on twitter the shooting happened in the parking lot of 1184 North Nova Rd. He says all three victims went to Halifax Medical Center. It's unclear the extent of their injuries. At this hour, police say...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

Police: 15-year-old arrested after Volusia County shooting injures 3

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Daytona Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting. Chief Jakari Young said the shooting happened in the parking lot of 1184 North Nova Road. According to Young, three victims were transported to Halifax Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries and are in stable condition. The...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

FHP: 6 hurt after car crashes into wall in Orange County

Six people were transported to the hospital after a vehicle struck a wall on Saturday morning in Belle Isle, Florida. A spokesperson for Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened near Oak Island Road and Hoffner Avenue. A Nissan Altima was traveling eastbound on Hoffner Ave approaching Oak Island Road...
BELLE ISLE, FL
Bay News 9

Mother, 2 sons found dead inside vehicle at Lake Wire

LAKELAND, Fla. — Police said a mother and her two sons were found dead inside a submerged car in Lake Wire. Officials said in a release, the vehicle was found Friday morning about 15 feet from the shoreline on the west side of the lake. According to investigators, the...
LAKELAND, FL
Bay News 9

Lakeland PD investigate deaths of mom and sons in Lake Wire

LAKELAND, Fla. — Police are investigating the deaths of a mother and her two young sons found in a submerged car in Lake Wire Friday. First responders were dispatched shortly before 5:30 A.M. and found a car underwater about 15 feet from shore. According to Lakeland Police, divers noticed the front driver's side window was down as the car was removed from the water. A 35-year-old woman and her sons, ages 4 and 9, were found inside.
LAKELAND, FL
WESH

1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were shot Friday morning in Orange County. According to Orange County officials, it happened around 5 a.m. in the area of the 7000 block of Southland Boulevard, near Orange Blossom Trail. Upon arrival, deputies found two men in their 20s who were suffering...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

2 shot in Osceola County

Two people were shot Friday morning in Osceola County. According to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Seabreeze Circle in Kissimmee in the early morning hours. Two people suffering from gunshot wounds were found and rushed to the hospital. Their conditions were not provided. Officials believe this...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL

