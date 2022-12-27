Read full article on original website
1470 WMBD
Peoria home goes up in flames overnight
PEORIA, Ill. — A Peoria home was destroyed by fire early Saturday morning, the last day of the year. Peoria Firefighters were called to the area of S. Westmoreland and W. Grinnell just before 4:30 a.m., finding the single-story home on fire. Fire Battalion Chief Scott Strum says heavy...
wcbu.org
Princeville chlorine leak contained with assistance from Peoria Fire Department
A chlorine leak in Princeville is contained, according to the Peoria Fire Department. Officials said Peoria firefighters were called around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday to a water treatment facility in the 200 block of Walnut Street to assist the Princeville Fire Department with a leaking 150-pound chlorine cylinder. The department...
Central Illinois Proud
Central Illinois departments seeing an increase in calls
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s been a record year for some Central Illinois firefighters. In 2022, multiple area fire departments responded to their most calls ever. This year, Central Illinois firefighters have had their hands full. “It’s been a very busy year. We’re going to hit over 20,000...
Pet shop, other businesses, destroyed in Mendota fire
MENDOTA, Ill. (CBS) -- Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a devastating fire in the LaSalle County community of Mendota.It broke out overnight, destroying multiple businesses, including a pet store. Around 50 mice, frogs, fish and snakes died in the fire, but at least two animals survived.
Central Illinois Proud
Where you can donate blood in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The holiday season is one of the most critical times of the year for blood donations, with someone in the U.S. needing a donation every two seconds. Here is a list of locations where those who want to donate will be able to give blood in the Peoria area:
Fire in downtown Mendota, IL rips through pet shop, killing hundreds of animals
Hundreds of animals died in the fire, including the shop's bird mascots Lucy and Mango along with a tortoise named Lil' Foot.
starvedrock.media
Update: Fire Burns Overnight In Downtown Mendota
Fire in Mendota's downtown burned for about six hours before being brought under control Friday morning. It appeared to have started at the north end of the 700 block of Illinois Avenue just after 9pm. It progressed southward and by midnight, at least two tower trucks were blasting it with water. An excavator arrived to tear into an unoccupied city owned building. Again, to stop the fire from spreading. Years of applied roofing material may aided the fire's progress. A pet business preparing to open lost some of the animals. Cody Beckett, a bystander, watched from across the street:
Central Illinois Proud
Employee in hospital after stabbing at Bartonville restaurant
Employee in hospital after stabbing at Bartonville restaurant
Mendota Reporter
Fire devastates 700 block of Illinois Avenue
MENDOTA - A fire has devastated the west side of the 700 block of Illinois Avenue in downtown Mendota. The call came in after 9 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29. Fire departments from all around the area converged on the scene to help battle the blaze. No other details are...
25newsnow.com
Vacant house demolished after being engulfed in flames
PEORIA (25 News Now) -No one was hurt after a house was engulfed in flames early Saturday morning. According to a release from Peoria Fire & Rescue, firefighters were called to the 1700 block of S. Westmoreland Ave. for a one-story house fire. The Engine Company that arrived at the scene first reported that the fire was coming from the roof. Due to extensive growth and rapid deterioration, fire crews were ordered not to enter the house.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Ronald McDonald House serves families with children in the hospital for 3 years
Peoria Ronald McDonald House serves families with children in the hospital for 3 years
Central Illinois Proud
Furrever Friends Friday 12/30/22 Part 1
Furrever Friends Friday 12/30/22 Part 1
Springfield Fire Department fights city’s largest fire in decades
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Fire Department set out early Saturday morning to put out the largest fire the city of Springfield has seen this century. Around 4:45 am on December 24, the Springfield Fire Department was dispatched to a fire on 11th Street, at an abandoned building that was formerly a Goodwill. The crew […]
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: Crews responding to haz-mat situation in Princeville
PRINCEVILLE, Ill. – “A well-coordinated multi-jurisdictional response from all parties involved.”. That’s how the Peoria Fire Department sums up their involvement in a hazardous materials situation in Princeville Thursday near village hall and the city’s water plant. Peoria was the mutual-aid agency called in to help...
Central Illinois Proud
What is closed on New Years?
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Several Peoria County and Bloomington facilities will be closed due to the New Year approaching. According to a Peoria County press release, the Peoria County Courthouse, Veterans Assistance Commission, Peoria City/County Health Department, Peoria County Election Commission, and the Highway Department office buildings are closed on Jan. 2. Depts will reopen on Jan. 3.
Central Illinois Proud
Chlorine leak at Princeville Water triggers hazmat response
PRINCEVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — A chlorine leak at the Princeville Water Treatment Plant caused a hazmat situation on Thursday. Akron-Princeville Fire Protection District posted a public safety alert on Facebook, asking people to avoid the 200 block of North Walnut Ave near Village Hall due to a hazmat situation.
Central Illinois Proud
Woman hit by train in Springfield dies
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman who was hit by an Amtrak train in Springfield has died. Springfield Police have confirmed a woman riding a bike was hit by an Amtrak train Thursday afternoon just before 1pm at the intersection of North Grand and 6th Streets. She was taken...
Central Illinois Proud
Water from frozen pipe leaves damage at McLean Co Clerk's Office
Water from frozen pipe leaves damage at McLean Co Clerk's Office
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: Stabbing interrupts dinner service at Bartonville restaurant, one arrested
PEORIA, Ill. — One person was sent to the hospital after an apparent employee altercation in Bartonville late Thursday afternoon. It happened along West Garfield Avenue around 5:30 p.m. 25 News crews saw blood on the floor, just inside the door to the Homestyle Grille. Bartonville Police Chief Tony...
Central Illinois Proud
Burst pipe displaces 45 IWU students from apartments
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Cleanup continues following a burst pipe at Illinois Wesleyan University. According to a press release, on Christmas Eve, frigid temperatures caused a pipe to freeze and burst in one of the apartment units at Gates Fricke, a campus ran apartment building for juniors and seniors.
