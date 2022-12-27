Fire in Mendota's downtown burned for about six hours before being brought under control Friday morning. It appeared to have started at the north end of the 700 block of Illinois Avenue just after 9pm. It progressed southward and by midnight, at least two tower trucks were blasting it with water. An excavator arrived to tear into an unoccupied city owned building. Again, to stop the fire from spreading. Years of applied roofing material may aided the fire's progress. A pet business preparing to open lost some of the animals. Cody Beckett, a bystander, watched from across the street:

MENDOTA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO