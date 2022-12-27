ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Dec. 30-Jan. 1

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (December 30 through January 1) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Festival of Trees – Friday & Saturday – Jackson The NYE Catfish Ball – Saturday – Jackson […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Jackson neighbor shares how water issues affect her life

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Frustration is running high for many Jackson neighbors who are still without water. One Jackson household has been without water for nearly a week. Some parts of Jackson have had little to no water. The entire Wayfair neighborhood has been without water since December 25. “I don’t know why I turn […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Neighbors line up for more water giveaways in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson is still under a precautionary boil water notice, so neighbors have been scrambling to stock up on water since the weekend. The City of Jackson and the Mississippi Rapid Response Coalition have joined together to hold water giveaways. Cars line up hours early for the giveaways. On […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

16 Cuisine: Sugar's Place

JACKSON, Miss. — WAPT's Cecil Hannibal tries the chicken and waffles atSugar's Place in Jackson. Watch the video above to find out what makes the food so good in this week's 16 Cuisine.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Boil water notice lifted for some areas in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A boil water notice has been lifted for parts of the City of Jackson. Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin said progress with the recovery from the winter storm is being made. The city lifted the boil water notice from the well system and a portion of the surface water system, which is […]
JACKSON, MS
newsnationnow.com

‘It’s becoming normal’: Mom in Jackson speaks on water crisis

(NewsNation) — The city of Jackson, Mississippi, is facing yet another water crisis, this time caused by a winter storm that killed dozens in the northeast and left a swath of the country buried under snow. In Jackson, where flooding in August pushed the city’s wastewater treatment plant to...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Flight cancellations are frustrating stranded passengers

JACKSON, Miss. — Flight cancellations all over the U.S. are impacting flyers in Jackson. Some have been stranded at the Jackson Medgar Evers Airport for two days. Travelers said the cancellations have ruined their vacation, and now it's impacting whether they will be able to make it home and go to work.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Eight Jackson students to travel to Nigeria

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Several Jackson students will get to embark on the trip of a lifetime. Eight Jackson high school students will take part in the second year of the Global Citizenship Project that gives students in the Capital City the opportunity to travel to another part of the world and build deeper relationships […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Animal rescue fund considering leaving Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Animal Rescue Fund says it has been without water for days and now, it is considering leaving the Capital City for good. “I’ve always been a huge cheerleader for Jackson. [I] live in Jackson. [I] raised my children in Jackson. It’s just getting hard to be a cheerleader,” said the Director of the Animal Rescue Fund, Elizabeth Jackson.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson awaits lawsuit settlement over 2013 hail damage

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A lawsuit between the City of Jackson and Zurich American Insurance Co. still awaits a settlement after the insurance company allegedly failed to cover city-owned buildings damaged by a 2013 hailstorm. The Northside Sun reported the city filed a complaint on November 8, 2019, against Zurich seeking a jury trial. The […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

As Jackson digs out of water crisis, one restaurant was forced to close for fifth consecutive day

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A North Jackson restaurant is closed for the fifth consecutive day and hoping to reopen Tuesday, a week into the capital city’s latest water crisis. “We will remain closed for the weekend and fire up the engines Monday with fresh prep and baked goods,” Broad Street Bakery & Cafe co-owner Jeff Good said in a Friday morning social media post. “Then, we will reopen Tuesday.”
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Man resembling escaped Mississippi inmate spotted in Texas before getting away

CISCO, TX. (WLBT) - Police say that two men in a car driving through Cisco, Texas, may have been the two inmates who escaped a Mississippi prison on Christmas Eve. Both of the men who escaped from the Raymond Detention Center in Hinds County, Mississippi, on Christmas Eve are accused of violent crimes - and one is accused of murder.
CISCO, TX
WJTV 12

Teen airlifted after being shot twice in Pearl

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – A 17-year-old was airlifted to a hospital after being shot twice in Pearl on Thursday, December 29. Greg Flynn with the City of Pearl said the teen was shot twice in his abdomen around 3:30 p.m. on South Sweet Home Church Road. He said when officers arrived, the victim was alert […]
PEARL, MS
WLBT

Dozens of tires illegally dumped on empty lot in Fondren

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In the midst of the Jackson’s water crisis, a Fondren neighborhood is dealt another blow, illegal dumping. To the surprise and disappointment of residents, this week many woke to find more than 50 tires scattered on an empty lot on their street. “I hope they...
WJTV 12

One killed in car crash on Clinton Boulevard in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One person was killed in a two-car crash on Clinton Boulevard in Jackson on Friday, December 30. Officials with the Jackson Fire Department (JFD) said the crash happened around 4:00 p.m. and involved a Honda Accord and Ford Escape. One car was heading east and the other was heading west when […]
JACKSON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy