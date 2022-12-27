Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Dec. 30-Jan. 1
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (December 30 through January 1) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Festival of Trees – Friday & Saturday – Jackson The NYE Catfish Ball – Saturday – Jackson […]
Jackson neighbor shares how water issues affect her life
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Frustration is running high for many Jackson neighbors who are still without water. One Jackson household has been without water for nearly a week. Some parts of Jackson have had little to no water. The entire Wayfair neighborhood has been without water since December 25. “I don’t know why I turn […]
Neighbors line up for more water giveaways in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson is still under a precautionary boil water notice, so neighbors have been scrambling to stock up on water since the weekend. The City of Jackson and the Mississippi Rapid Response Coalition have joined together to hold water giveaways. Cars line up hours early for the giveaways. On […]
Jackson man delivers water to the elderly, disabled affected by water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson resident is doing what he can to make sure everyone who needs water can get it. Local businesses and homes have had little to no water for days. Although there are multiple distribution sites set up around the city of Jackson, this resident took another approach. Marcus Wallace and […]
WAPT
16 Cuisine: Sugar's Place
JACKSON, Miss. — WAPT's Cecil Hannibal tries the chicken and waffles atSugar's Place in Jackson. Watch the video above to find out what makes the food so good in this week's 16 Cuisine.
Burst pipes in Jackson, Mississippi, are just the latest of the city's water woes
Officials have been struggling for months to patch up an "old, crumbling system" while planning for a more permanent fix.
Boil water notice lifted for some areas in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A boil water notice has been lifted for parts of the City of Jackson. Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin said progress with the recovery from the winter storm is being made. The city lifted the boil water notice from the well system and a portion of the surface water system, which is […]
newsnationnow.com
‘It’s becoming normal’: Mom in Jackson speaks on water crisis
(NewsNation) — The city of Jackson, Mississippi, is facing yet another water crisis, this time caused by a winter storm that killed dozens in the northeast and left a swath of the country buried under snow. In Jackson, where flooding in August pushed the city’s wastewater treatment plant to...
WAPT
Flight cancellations are frustrating stranded passengers
JACKSON, Miss. — Flight cancellations all over the U.S. are impacting flyers in Jackson. Some have been stranded at the Jackson Medgar Evers Airport for two days. Travelers said the cancellations have ruined their vacation, and now it's impacting whether they will be able to make it home and go to work.
Eight Jackson students to travel to Nigeria
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Several Jackson students will get to embark on the trip of a lifetime. Eight Jackson high school students will take part in the second year of the Global Citizenship Project that gives students in the Capital City the opportunity to travel to another part of the world and build deeper relationships […]
WLBT
List: New Year’s Eve celebrations across the Jackson metro area
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re looking for a way to ring in 2023, here’s a list of some events planned across the Jackson metro area. Mississippi Children’s Museum - Saturday, December 31. Join MCM at Noon for Noon Year’s Eve! Fill the rocket with New Year’s...
WLBT
‘My mental tank hit an overload’: Jackson lawmaker opens up about stress of latest water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - When Jackson’s main water treatment plant failed in late August, Rep. Ronnie Crudup Jr. was ready to roll up his sleeves and get to work. He’d been through it all before. As a local lawmaker and the son of a prominent pastor, he’s led...
WLBT
Animal rescue fund considering leaving Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Animal Rescue Fund says it has been without water for days and now, it is considering leaving the Capital City for good. “I’ve always been a huge cheerleader for Jackson. [I] live in Jackson. [I] raised my children in Jackson. It’s just getting hard to be a cheerleader,” said the Director of the Animal Rescue Fund, Elizabeth Jackson.
Jackson awaits lawsuit settlement over 2013 hail damage
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A lawsuit between the City of Jackson and Zurich American Insurance Co. still awaits a settlement after the insurance company allegedly failed to cover city-owned buildings damaged by a 2013 hailstorm. The Northside Sun reported the city filed a complaint on November 8, 2019, against Zurich seeking a jury trial. The […]
magnoliastatelive.com
‘You hear gunshots almost every night’ Mississippi community leader says it’s time for unity in response to violence
One Mississippi community leader said it is time to step up and fill the gap for the area youth who have turned to violence and local gangs. “You can hear gunshots almost every night,” Rev. Phillip Sterling said. As pastor of Grace Community Church, Sterling hears from a number...
WLBT
As Jackson digs out of water crisis, one restaurant was forced to close for fifth consecutive day
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A North Jackson restaurant is closed for the fifth consecutive day and hoping to reopen Tuesday, a week into the capital city’s latest water crisis. “We will remain closed for the weekend and fire up the engines Monday with fresh prep and baked goods,” Broad Street Bakery & Cafe co-owner Jeff Good said in a Friday morning social media post. “Then, we will reopen Tuesday.”
WLBT
Man resembling escaped Mississippi inmate spotted in Texas before getting away
CISCO, TX. (WLBT) - Police say that two men in a car driving through Cisco, Texas, may have been the two inmates who escaped a Mississippi prison on Christmas Eve. Both of the men who escaped from the Raymond Detention Center in Hinds County, Mississippi, on Christmas Eve are accused of violent crimes - and one is accused of murder.
Teen airlifted after being shot twice in Pearl
PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – A 17-year-old was airlifted to a hospital after being shot twice in Pearl on Thursday, December 29. Greg Flynn with the City of Pearl said the teen was shot twice in his abdomen around 3:30 p.m. on South Sweet Home Church Road. He said when officers arrived, the victim was alert […]
WLBT
Dozens of tires illegally dumped on empty lot in Fondren
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In the midst of the Jackson’s water crisis, a Fondren neighborhood is dealt another blow, illegal dumping. To the surprise and disappointment of residents, this week many woke to find more than 50 tires scattered on an empty lot on their street. “I hope they...
One killed in car crash on Clinton Boulevard in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One person was killed in a two-car crash on Clinton Boulevard in Jackson on Friday, December 30. Officials with the Jackson Fire Department (JFD) said the crash happened around 4:00 p.m. and involved a Honda Accord and Ford Escape. One car was heading east and the other was heading west when […]
