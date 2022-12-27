ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Cheyenne National Weather Service Warns Of Widespread Heavy Snow

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says ''widespread heavy snow" can be expected across most of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle through Monday. A complex winter storm will impact the region this weekend through Monday. Notice the differing winter headline start times for different areas as the storm moves west to east. Effects of this storm will first be felt throughout the mountains, including the Snowy, Sierra Madre, and north Laramie Ranges. Winter Storm Warnings are currently in place for these ranges through Monday evening. During this time the mountains could pick up multiple feet of snow! Moving to the plains/lower elevations, Carbon and Albany Counties will see the start of Winter Storm Watches and Winter Weather Advisories Saturday afternoon, followed closely by the rest of southeast Wyoming in a Winter Storm Watch Saturday night. The Winter Storm Watches in the Nebraska panhandle start Sunday evening. This storm has the potential to produce heavy snow across most of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska panhandle. Widespread accumulating snow is likely. For most of southeast Wyoming and western Nebraska, the heaviest snow/worst impacts are expected to occur late Sunday night and through the day on Monday. Be sure to check back for updates to this forecast as Winter Storm Watches may be upgraded to Warnings or Advisories. Make sure to visit weather.gov/cys for the latest forecast, including snow amounts.
CHEYENNE, WY
Up To Three Feet Of Snow Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains

A Winter Storm Warning has been posted for the Sierra Madre and Snowy Range Mountains of southeast Wyoming, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for the Snowy and Sierra Madre Mountains from Friday morning through Monday afternoon. There are two main rounds of snowfall we are looking at: 1) Friday afternoon through Saturday and 2) Early Monday through Monday afternoon. Snow is forecast to become more widespread Sunday and Monday, resulting in accumulating snowfall outside of the highlighted areas. More details to come as we get closer to Sunday and Monday.
WYOMING STATE
Terry Bison Ranch prepares for the New Year and new changes

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The Terry Bison Ranch is a staple of Cheyenne and Wyoming, and this slice of western heritage will soon be upgraded in the New Year. The Terry Bison Ranch will serve their beef and bison dinner with all the fixings this week and for New Year.
CHEYENNE, WY
Chain law in effect on snowy I-80 in SW Wyoming; wind closures Rawlins–Laramie

CASPER, Wyo. — With snow falling in areas of western Wyoming, Interstate 80 is seeing some hazardous travel conditions on Wednesday morning. Chain Law – Level 1 is in effect on I-80 from Evanston to Exit 39 as of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. Black ice advisories are in effect on I-80 from Lyman to Rock Springs.
WYOMING STATE
HPAI reported in Canadian Geese in Cheyenne

December 30 – Two Canada geese from Laramie County have tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza. The geese were recovered from Lion’s Park in Cheyenne, where several dead geese were reported. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has been monitoring for the virus’s presence in wild birds.
CHEYENNE, WY
The Horse palace rings in the New Year

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - If you are the type that likes to take risks, gamble on your future and get big money, the horse palace is the place for you, especially this new year’s eve. Across all Wyoming horse palace locations, the new year will be rung...
WYOMING STATE
Do-Gooder: Kristin Taylor

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Each week Blue Federal Credit Union and Wyoming News Now are teaming up to salute our community helpers with our Do-Gooder award. This week’s recipient is Kristin Taylor. Kristin was nominated because she always goes above and beyond in helping everyone she can.
CHEYENNE, WY
11 Celebrities with Ties to Laramie, Wyoming

We do have a lot of notable alumni from our precious University of Wyoming, but aside from that, Laramie has its fair share of famous people. Whether they were born here, or just visited here, check out these 11 celebrities with ties to Laramie, Wyoming. 11 Celebrities with Ties to...
LARAMIE, WY
Cheyenne man perishes in Mitchell Court residential fire

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — An elderly male passed away last Friday after being trapped underneath a burning house, the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department announced this evening. On Dec. 23 at around 1:30 p.m., units from Laramie County Fire District #1, Laramie County Fire Authority, Wyoming National Guard Fire, Cheyenne Fire and Rescue and American Medical Response responded to a residential fire on the 800 block of Mitchell Court.
CHEYENNE, WY
Heard of Mici Italian Restaurant? They’re Based in Colorado and Look Fabulous

They've been around for almost 15 years, with several locations in Colorado and across America, yet not one in the Fort Collins area. This place looks like the place to be: fun, casual, delicious. Lasagna, calzones, and of course, pizza. All of which look delicious. The founders of the chain started by combining delivery expertise with their great family recipes. Real Italian dishes.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Cheyenne police investigating firearm report at Family Dollar

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne police are investigating after a report of a disturbance involving a firearm on Friday, Dec. 30 at Family Dollar, 508 Central Ave. Police said a report was made at about 2 p.m. of a juvenile male threatening to use a loaded firearm during an argument with an employee. Responding officers took the juvenile into custody and secured the area, police said.
CHEYENNE, WY
Windsor, CO
