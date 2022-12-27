Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Cheyenne National Weather Service Warns Of Widespread Heavy Snow
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says ''widespread heavy snow" can be expected across most of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle through Monday. A complex winter storm will impact the region this weekend through Monday. Notice the differing winter headline start times for different areas as the storm moves west to east. Effects of this storm will first be felt throughout the mountains, including the Snowy, Sierra Madre, and north Laramie Ranges. Winter Storm Warnings are currently in place for these ranges through Monday evening. During this time the mountains could pick up multiple feet of snow! Moving to the plains/lower elevations, Carbon and Albany Counties will see the start of Winter Storm Watches and Winter Weather Advisories Saturday afternoon, followed closely by the rest of southeast Wyoming in a Winter Storm Watch Saturday night. The Winter Storm Watches in the Nebraska panhandle start Sunday evening. This storm has the potential to produce heavy snow across most of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska panhandle. Widespread accumulating snow is likely. For most of southeast Wyoming and western Nebraska, the heaviest snow/worst impacts are expected to occur late Sunday night and through the day on Monday. Be sure to check back for updates to this forecast as Winter Storm Watches may be upgraded to Warnings or Advisories. Make sure to visit weather.gov/cys for the latest forecast, including snow amounts.
cowboystatedaily.com
Buford, Wyoming Expansion Planned: Diesel Fuel Pumps, Lanes To Be Installed For Semi-Trucks
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The sign announcing “Buford, Wyoming: Population 1” may be gone but that doesn’t mean the town is now of a ghostly variety. The town is still there. It’s a busy place too. And it’s going to get a...
Up To Three Feet Of Snow Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains
A Winter Storm Warning has been posted for the Sierra Madre and Snowy Range Mountains of southeast Wyoming, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for the Snowy and Sierra Madre Mountains from Friday morning through Monday afternoon. There are two main rounds of snowfall we are looking at: 1) Friday afternoon through Saturday and 2) Early Monday through Monday afternoon. Snow is forecast to become more widespread Sunday and Monday, resulting in accumulating snowfall outside of the highlighted areas. More details to come as we get closer to Sunday and Monday.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Terry Bison Ranch prepares for the New Year and new changes
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The Terry Bison Ranch is a staple of Cheyenne and Wyoming, and this slice of western heritage will soon be upgraded in the New Year. The Terry Bison Ranch will serve their beef and bison dinner with all the fixings this week and for New Year.
oilcity.news
Chain law in effect on snowy I-80 in SW Wyoming; wind closures Rawlins–Laramie
CASPER, Wyo. — With snow falling in areas of western Wyoming, Interstate 80 is seeing some hazardous travel conditions on Wednesday morning. Chain Law – Level 1 is in effect on I-80 from Evanston to Exit 39 as of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. Black ice advisories are in effect on I-80 from Lyman to Rock Springs.
wyo4news.com
HPAI reported in Canadian Geese in Cheyenne
December 30 – Two Canada geese from Laramie County have tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza. The geese were recovered from Lion’s Park in Cheyenne, where several dead geese were reported. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has been monitoring for the virus’s presence in wild birds.
cowboystatedaily.com
Doomsday Theorist Says World Will Blow Up Soon; Will Speak In Cheyenne In January If Earth Still Exists
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A popular internet doomsday theorist will visit Wyoming to talk about the solar system and its relationship with everyday life on Earth. Ben Davidson runs Suspicious0bservers, which boasts a YouTube channel with 649,000 subscribers, will host a “Lunch and Learn” meetup...
80 MPH Winds Possible In SE Wyoming, 10 Inches Of Snow In Mountains
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued High Wind Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories for areas of southeast Wyoming. Wind speeds of up to 80 miles per hour are possible, and higher elevations could get 3-10 inches of snow. That's according to a post on the agency's website:
wyomingnewsnow.tv
The Horse palace rings in the New Year
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - If you are the type that likes to take risks, gamble on your future and get big money, the horse palace is the place for you, especially this new year’s eve. Across all Wyoming horse palace locations, the new year will be rung...
Here’s How To Watch The Wyoming Vs. Ohio Game Tomorrow
Sadly, the Wyoming vs. Ohio game for the Arizona Bowl tomorrow will not be televised, but fret not. Here's how you can still watch the game and support our cowboys take on the Ohio Bobcats. Wyoming vs. Ohio. Friday, December 30. Kickoff at 2:30 PM. How to stream the game?
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Do-Gooder: Kristin Taylor
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Each week Blue Federal Credit Union and Wyoming News Now are teaming up to salute our community helpers with our Do-Gooder award. This week’s recipient is Kristin Taylor. Kristin was nominated because she always goes above and beyond in helping everyone she can.
11 Celebrities with Ties to Laramie, Wyoming
We do have a lot of notable alumni from our precious University of Wyoming, but aside from that, Laramie has its fair share of famous people. Whether they were born here, or just visited here, check out these 11 celebrities with ties to Laramie, Wyoming. 11 Celebrities with Ties to...
capcity.news
Wyoming bill raising minimum marriage age gets support from local representative, women’s rights organization
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Laramie County Rep. Dan Zwonitzer and a local women’s rights organization are supporting a bill that would raise the state minimum marriage age to 16. In Wyoming, marriage can involve someone under the age of 16 if their parents or guardians consent and a judge authorizes the issuance of a license.
Accident Involving 20+ Vehicles Closes Southbound Interstate 25
An accident involving more than 20 vehicles has closed down southbound Interstate 25 at the Johnstown exit. According to Denver 7, confirmation from the Colorado State Patrol Master Trooper, Gary Cutler, said that approximately 20 to 25 vehicles were involved in the accident that occurred at around 11:57 a.m. late Thursday morning.
NoCo Business Spotlight: Allura Helps You Look and Feel Your Best
Townsquare Media NoCo is highlighting businesses in Northern Colorado with our NOCO BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT. The concept of beauty can seem exhausting, but it doesn't have to be with Allura Skin, Laser & Wellness Clinic. Located in Fort Collins and Loveland, the medical spa offers treatments like Botox, facials, hormone replacement...
capcity.news
Cheyenne man perishes in Mitchell Court residential fire
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — An elderly male passed away last Friday after being trapped underneath a burning house, the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department announced this evening. On Dec. 23 at around 1:30 p.m., units from Laramie County Fire District #1, Laramie County Fire Authority, Wyoming National Guard Fire, Cheyenne Fire and Rescue and American Medical Response responded to a residential fire on the 800 block of Mitchell Court.
capcity.news
Despite concerns, City Council passes high-density building ordinance on third reading
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Despite objections from several community members and councilmembers, the Cheyenne City Council approved a final reading of an ordinance Tuesday that would allow the construction of new South Cheyenne homes. The council’s 7–3 decision to approve the final reading of the ordinance means that roughly an...
Heard of Mici Italian Restaurant? They’re Based in Colorado and Look Fabulous
They've been around for almost 15 years, with several locations in Colorado and across America, yet not one in the Fort Collins area. This place looks like the place to be: fun, casual, delicious. Lasagna, calzones, and of course, pizza. All of which look delicious. The founders of the chain started by combining delivery expertise with their great family recipes. Real Italian dishes.
capcity.news
Cheyenne police investigating firearm report at Family Dollar
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne police are investigating after a report of a disturbance involving a firearm on Friday, Dec. 30 at Family Dollar, 508 Central Ave. Police said a report was made at about 2 p.m. of a juvenile male threatening to use a loaded firearm during an argument with an employee. Responding officers took the juvenile into custody and secured the area, police said.
This Week’s Larimer County’s Most Wanted: Drake Griffiths
Northern Colorado law enforcement works hard day and night to keep our cities and towns safe. Whether they're assisting citizens or fighting crime, their jobs are anything but easy. One of their challenges is tracking down suspects on the Most Wanted list. The Larimer County Sheriff's Office continually updates its...
Power 102.9 NoCo
Windsor, CO
26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Power 102.9 plays the best hip hop and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0