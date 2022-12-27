Read full article on original website
A popular Colorado ski resort faced potential tragedy earlier this week when an avalanche unexpectedly swallowed up a ski patroller. Thankfully, the resort area designed for the outdoor winter sport was facing avalanche mitigation efforts that day, when the shocking avalanche hit. As a result, fellow ski patrollers in the area were able to pull the unfortunate skier from the heavy snow.
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Picture this: You’re sipping coffee in front of a warm fireplace as you gaze out floor-to-ceiling windows showcasing the surrounding snow-covered mountain caps. It is the perfect whimsical setting to disconnect from daily life and reconnect with nature. Whether to hike in the summertime or ski the slopes in the winter, our readers flocked to the mountains this year. From the Sierra Nevadas in California to the Rockies in Colorado, the Great Smokies in Tennessee, and the Poconos in Pennsylvania, here are the 19 most popular vacation homes in the mountains from 2022.
Officials in Summit County Colorado are warning people about the possible dangers of ice skating and ice fishing after two people were found gliding on an unsafe frozen lake. A concerned citizen spotted the skaters on Lake Dillon, which borders Silverthorne. And the person called the Summit County Sheriff’s Office after hearing the ice cracking under the people’s weight.
Shiny magenta bras, metallic Mardi Gras beads in green, silver, and purple. Black lace panties and dowdy white underwear. Visit nearly any ski resort in the United States, and a handful in Canada, and you’ll see a tree decorated with colorful undergarments, its branches holding both natural white snow and a smattering of women’s lingerie.
Growing up, I always heard stories about my mom, the terrific skier—my uncle, too. See, they were ski instructors in college, teaching any and all how to maneuver the mountain at one of the best ski resorts. And when they weren’t teaching, they were zipping down black diamonds like it was no big deal at all. But here’s the thing: Somehow, some way, despite being the descendant of skiing royalty, I had never gone skiing growing up. Still, I (very foolishly) thought that it must run in my blood, so when my best friend said he wanted to go skiing while on our Colorado vacation in October 2019, I was all too eager to sign up without giving much thought to ski injuries.
The Beginners Guide To Winter Hiking and Camping: Clothes, Gear, Safety, and More. We know it can all seem overwhelming if you’re new to winter hiking, snowshoeing, and camping to get started. But don’t worry – we’ve got you covered. To make sure you’re prepared for your winter hike or snowshoe, I’ll go over everything you need to know, from what clothes and gear to bring to how to stay safe in the cold weather.
