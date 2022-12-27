Read full article on original website
gotodestinations.com
The BEST Pizza Spots in Cincinnati – (With Primo Photos)
Are you a fan of gooey, melty cheese and savory, perfectly-seasoned toppings? Do you dream of biting into a slice of heaven and experiencing pure, unadulterated bliss? If so, you’re in luck, because Cincinnati is home to some of the best pizza restaurants around!. From classic pepperoni to creative...
earnthenecklace.com
Megan Mitchell Leaving WLWT: Where Is the Cincinnati Anchor Going?
Megan Mitchell, the WLWT weekend morning news anchor with almost two million TikTok followers, has been brightening up the days of Cincinnati residents since 2016. But now Megan Mitchell is leaving WLWT in January 2023. Since the announcement came out, her fans have been asking questions, and they especially want to know if she will also be leaving Cincinnati. Thankfully, the anchor answered most of their questions. Here’s what Mitchell has to say about her departure from WLWT News 5.
WKRC
Chef Aaron whips up recipes for a Happy New Year
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you are hosting a New Year's Eve party this year, you'll want some great food for your guests. Chef Aaron from Kroger shows how to make some easy recipes for your end-of-the-year bash.
Popular Diner in Cincinnati is Temporarily Closing
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Fox19 and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
WLWT 5
'It's a New Year, baby!' onesies welcome Cincinnati's newest arrivals
CINCINNATI — Babies born on New Year's Day of 2023 at the Christ Hospital are in for a special treat. The Mount Auburn and Liberty birthing locations are sending newborn babies home in a limited-time "It’s A New Year, Baby!" onesies. How adorable is this photo of baby...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati woman celebrates 100th birthday after retiring at 99
A Cincinnati woman just celebrated her 100th birthday Monday. Ann Kohstall celebrated with friends and family at one of her favorite restaurants – Cancun. Kohstall has quite the story. She helped raise her grandchildren after her daughter died from cancer. She says it was her daughter's wish that she would take care of them, so she did.
WLWT 5
It's back! Cincinnati restaurant selling 'fishbowls' full of spiked hot chocolate
CINCINNATI — A restaurant at The Banks is hoping to warm people up on as the days get cooler with spiked Hot Chocolate "fishbowls." Fishbowl at the Banks is now selling its spiked hot chocolate for another year after its popularity last year. The drink combines Hershey's chocolate with whipped cream-flavored vodka and is topped with marshmallows.
WLWT 5
Reports of a shooting on Van Buren Drive in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a shooting on Van Buren Drive in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
Fox 19
Roy Rogers restaurants returning to Greater Cincinnati in 2023
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Roy Rogers will return to the Greater Cincinnati market in a matter of months. The first of ten planned units in the Tri-State will open in Cleves this spring, according to a company spokesperson. The Western-themed quick-service food chain has an established history in the region. Roy...
WLWT 5
Missing Butler County man, fiancé last seen dining at restaurant Christmas day
HAMILTON, Ohio — Rarely will you see Jose Gutierrez without a smile. After all, his family said the 36-year-old from Hamilton, Ohio, has everything going for him. He earned a master's degree from Miami University, is currently working as a project coordinator at Champlin Architecture in Cincinnati and recently asked his girlfriend to marry him.
'Cincinnati Chili Bowl': Cincinnati exploring possibility of a new bowl game
According to a press release, discussions with conferences are underway for a new college football bowl game at TQL Stadium. If the event is approved, it would air exclusively on the CW Network.
They Called 911 for Help. Police and Prosecutors Used a New Junk Science Championed by an Ohio Cop to Decide They Were Liars.
Tracing the fallacy of 911 call analysis through the justice system, from Quantico to the courtroom
Fifty West Brewpub sets 2023 reopening date after COVID shutdown
The Brewpub will feature a new menu led by Chef Jackson Rouse that will include local and regional ingredients.
After 24 years serving Ohioans, Rob Portman says 'goodbye'
On Jan. 3, JD Vance will be sworn in as Ohio's new senator and Rob Portman, who held the position for over a decade, will return to his home in Terrace Park.
brookvillestar.net
A LOOK AT BROOKVILLE:Christmas in Brookville 1924
BROOKVILLE — Santa Claus came to Brookville by aeroplane on December 20, 1924 through the combined efforts of several Brookville businessmen. The plane landed at the Overholser farm, better known as the Gish farm, at the back of the Brethren Church. All the children in Brookville were invited to meet him there. He then took them to visit several businesses which had backed the event and the children were given a treat.
Fox 19
‘I’m proud of him:’ Milford 18-year-old praised for rushing to woman’s rescue
MILFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - A Tri-State 18-year-old is being hailed as a hero after helping a woman who fell more than 20 feet down a hill. Lucas Hardoerfer, 18, happened to be at the right place at the right time Wednesday evening. “I just wanted to go on a quick...
wvxu.org
8 years after Leelah Alcorn's death, group founder is 'hopeful' despite anti-trans legislation
The founder of the Leelah Alcorn Memorial Highway project says he hopes things have been getting better for transgender youth. Chris Fortin says Wednesday is the eighth anniversary of Leelah's suicide. She was a transgender teen in Warren County whose death sparked a national conversation. Fortin says he's not sure if there's been progress, but he'd like to think youth suicides have dropped.
Urgent care, restaurants, apartments: Busted pipes plague Tri-State
After Cincinnati's first blizzard since 2008, businesses and residences around the Tri-State are dealing with busted pipes, leaks and flooding.
hbsdealer.com
Mean Green expands in Ohio
Mean Green, a battery-powered, commercial-grade turf care manufacturer, announced the opening of a new facility in Hamilton, Ohio. “At Mean Green, we’re excited to further expand our operation and continue supporting our customers with quality commercial-grade products that deliver electric power that lasts all day,” said Matt Bieber, president of Chore Products for Generac, the parent company.
WKRC
Cincinnati saw dozens of restaurants close in 2022: here's who they are
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Despite high-profile announcements of restaurant closures that seemed to come rapid-fire at the end of this year, Cincinnati saw about the same number of shutterings in 2022 as it did last year. According to a review of stories written by the Cincinnati Business Courier and...
