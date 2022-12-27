Read full article on original website
Bobby Orr to take part in "first puck" at Winter Classic
BOSTON -- Before the Boston Bruins and the Pittsburgh Penguins do battle at Fenway Park in the 2023 Winter Classic, a collection of Boston legends will take center ice for the ceremonial puck drop. That group will include the greatest Bruin ever: Bobby Orr.Orr won't be alone, either. Fellow Bruins legend Johnny Bucyk will join him, as will former Red Sox Jason Varitek and Tim Wakefield for the puck drop, which will take the form of baseball's "first pitch" for the Monday, Jan. 2 event.The puck drop was just one of the pre-game festivities announced by the NHL on Wednesday....
Penguins Room: Sullivan Maybe ‘Worst Game of Year,’ Liked Nothing
ELMONT, N.Y. — The Pittsburgh Penguins gave up the game’s first goal just 63 seconds after the opening puck drop. While they did tie the game later in the first period, it was a brief and fleeting highlight in an otherwise dreary and disjointed loss to the New York Islanders, 5-1, at UBS Arena.
NHL
SAY WHAT - 'PLAY FOR EACH OTHER'
After scoring the game winning goal in Seattle, Jonathan Huberdeau reflects on the win over the Kraken. "Yeah, especially after a tough loss here, going there obviously we knew it was going to be hard, but we stuck with it. Showed some character in the third period and found a way to win. We needed that it was huge, to get ahead in the standings as well."
NHL
PROSPECTS: Korchinski Leads Blackhawks Prospects in Points
The Canadian defenseman recorded three assists in two games throughout the tournament. In the second and third day of actions, Sweden and Canada both took on Germany and came out victorious fighting for the top spot of the Group A division of the competition. F Victor Stjernborg, Sweden. In the...
4 Lions Free Agents Who Should Return
Read more on the four impending free agents the Detroit Lions should bring back in 2023.
FOX Sports
Sabres take on the Bruins after Okposo's hat trick
Buffalo Sabres (17-14-2, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Boston Bruins (28-4-3, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres visit the Boston Bruins after Kyle Okposo recorded a hat trick in the Sabres' 6-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings. Boston is 28-4-3 overall with a 6-3-1...
NHL
MTL@FLA: Game recap
SUNRISE - The Canadiens leave Florida on a low note after losing 7-2 against the Panthers at FLA Live Arena. The Habs made their second stop in Florida in less than 24 hours after facing the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday. Goaltender Sam Montembeault and forwards Mike Hoffman and Evgenii...
Detroit Red Wings hope to turn the tide against Buffalo Sabres with David Perron leading the charge
The Detroit Red Wings will continue their road trip tonight by taking on the Buffalo Sabres for the third time this season. The Red Wings lost the first two matchups against the Sabres, with the first one being an 8-3 blowout and the second game being a 5-4 shootout loss.
NHL
LA Kings @ Colorado Avalanche: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Colorado Avalanche:. Where: Ball Arena (Denver, CO) Avalanche: 19 - 12 - 2 (40 pts) Kings: 20 - 12 - 6 (46 pts) Sean Durzi is set to appear in his 100th career NHL game tonight. In doing so, Durzi can become the 11th defenseman from the 2018 NHL Draft class to reach such mark.
WGRZ TV
Okposo scores 3 goals as Sabres beat Red Wings 6-3
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Kyle Okposo scored three times, Casey Mittelstadt had two goals and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Detroit Red Wings 6-3 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory. Jeff Skinner also scored for Buffalo, and Owen Power, Zemgus Girgensons and JJ Peterka each had two assists....
FOX Sports
Pittsburgh takes on New Jersey following Zucker's 2-goal game
New Jersey Devils (22-10-2, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (19-10-5, third in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins host the New Jersey Devils after Jason Zucker's two-goal game against the Detroit Red Wings in the Penguins' 5-4 overtime loss. Pittsburgh is 5-2-2 against the Metropolitan...
NHL
Maple Leafs fined $100,000 for violating collective bargaining agreement
NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League announced today that it has fined the Toronto Maple Leafs' organization $100,000 for the team's travel to St. Louis on Dec. 26, 2022. This team activity was in violation of Article 16.5(b) of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the NHL and the NHL Players' Association.
NHL
Sully Says: "We Just Didn't Play the Game the Right Way"
After the Penguins built a 4-0 lead in the first period of Wednesday's matchup with Detroit, the Red Wings scored five unanswered goals to win in overtime at PPG Paints Arena. "We think it's game over, you know? We stop playing," Evgeni Malkin said. "The league is too good. It doesn't matter how many goals you lead by; you need to play a full 60 minutes. They score one, they score two, and the game changes quick. Huge mistake for the whole team. It's a great lesson for us. We have a lot of experience in here. The whole team, we're not young. We understand we need to play right, all game."
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Sharks
Opening a three-game road trip in the Golden State, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (11-17-7) will play David Quinn's San Jose Sharks (11-19-6) on Thursday night. Game time at the SAP Center is 10:30 p.m. ET. After this game, the Flyers will visit the LA Kings on Saturday and the Anaheim Ducks on Monday.
NHL
CAVENDISH FARMS REPORT - 30.12.22
The Wranglers came out of the holiday break with plenty of fire. Refreshed and ready to roll. The Wranglers entered action this week looking for their fourth win in a row, with top spot in the AHL's Western Conference on the line. They received a welcome boost from the return of Matthew Phillips, who led the league in scoring at the time of his NHL recall and No.11 did not miss a beat in his first game back.
NHL
'WE NEED TO BE BETTER'
SEATTLE - Back when we were kids, that glorious time between Christmas and New Year's felt like a freebie on the vacation calendar. You could do whatever you wanted. You barely knew what day it was, it seemed like everyone else in the world was off, too, and you could over-indulge in all that makes the festive season great.
NHL
Ducks host young fan from Make-A-Wish, plan special day
Youth hockey player practices with team, visits Balboa Island with players. The Anaheim Ducks made a young fan's wish come true Tuesday. The Ducks partnered with the Make-A-Wish Foundation to host a youth hockey player, Jackson, for a day full of epic experiences. First, Jackson signed a two-day contract with...
NHL
Gibson makes 49 saves for Ducks in shootout win against Golden Knights
ANAHEIM -- John Gibson made a season-high 49 saves and did not allow a goal in the shootout for the Anaheim Ducks in a 3-2 win against the Vegas Golden Knights at Honda Center on Wednesday. Gibson was unavailable the previous five games because of an undisclosed injury. "That's my...
NHL
WJC RECAP - 29.12.22
Topi Ronni, William Stromgren pick up wins on Thursday. Flames prospects Topi Ronni and William Stromgren picked up wins with Finland and Sweden on Thursday at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship. Finland 3, Latvia 0. Ronni and Finland picked up their second win of the tournament on Thursday, shutting...
NHL
Video Review: NYR @ TBL - 4:49 of the Second Period
Result: Call on the ice is overturned - No Goal Tampa Bay. Explanation: Video review determined Tampa Bay's Brandon Hagel used his hand to grab and propel the puck, which caused the puck to illegally enter the New York net. According to Rule 67.6, "A goal cannot be scored by an attacking player who bats or directs the puck with his hand into the net. A goal cannot be scored by an attacking player who bats or directs the puck and it is deflected into the net off any player, goalkeeper or official."
