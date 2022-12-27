After the Penguins built a 4-0 lead in the first period of Wednesday's matchup with Detroit, the Red Wings scored five unanswered goals to win in overtime at PPG Paints Arena. "We think it's game over, you know? We stop playing," Evgeni Malkin said. "The league is too good. It doesn't matter how many goals you lead by; you need to play a full 60 minutes. They score one, they score two, and the game changes quick. Huge mistake for the whole team. It's a great lesson for us. We have a lot of experience in here. The whole team, we're not young. We understand we need to play right, all game."

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO