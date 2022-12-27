Read full article on original website
Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.
From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
via.news
EUR/JPY Down Momentum With A 1% Drop In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 1.0058% for the last session’s close. At 00:19 EST on Saturday, 31 December, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $140.35. Concerning EUR/JPY’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.872% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $141.58 and 1.554% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $142.57.
via.news
Peloton Stock Is 32% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) slid by a staggering 32.58% in 21 sessions from $11.51 at 2022-12-09, to $7.76 at 14:26 EST on Friday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is falling 1.25% to $10,347.48, following the last session’s upward trend. Peloton’s last close...
via.news
Lumber Futures Is 10% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Lumber (LBS) has been up by 10.57% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:52 EST on Friday, 30 December, Lumber (LBS) is $384.10. Today’s last reported volume for Lumber is 42, 99.99% below its average volume of 21145457.28. Volatility. Lumber’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
NASDAQ Composite Went Down By Over 9% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 9.76% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:20 EST on Friday, 30 December, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $10,349.06. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 626881536, 89.25% below its average volume of 5832155768.47. Regarding NASDAQ Composite’s yearly highs...
via.news
Xcel Energy And 4 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM), Xcel Energy (XEL), Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have collected information about stocks with the highest payout ratio so far. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
via.news
This AI Correctly Guessed Tomorrow’s Stock Prices For Mettler and Halliburton Companies
(VIANEWS) – Yesterday, the Innrs artificial intelligence algorithm suggested a few financial assets that would make investors a profit today. Via News is daily fact-checking an AI algorithm that aims to predict financial assets’ next session’s price and next week’s trend. Innrs provides AI-based statistical tools...
via.news
BHP Billiton Limited, Pimco High Income Fund Pimco High Income Fund, Another 8 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – BHP Billiton Limited (BHP), Pimco High Income Fund Pimco High Income Fund (PHK), BLACKROCK INTERNATIONAL, LTD. Blackrock International Real Estate Fund (BGY) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 BHP Billiton Limited (BHP) 62.03...
via.news
The Lovesac Company And 6 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – The Lovesac Company (LOVE), TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST), Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher...
via.news
Aspen Group And Futu Holdings On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Friday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are Aspen Group, Groupon, and Unisys Corporation New. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated (EST) 1 Aspen Group...
via.news
Beyond Meat Stock 10.98% Up Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Beyond Meat jumping 10.98% to $12.59 on Thursday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ rose 2.59% to $10,478.09, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses, on what was an all-around up trend exchanging session today.
via.news
LendingTree Stock Up Momentum With A 9.1% Jump Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with LendingTree (TREE) rising 9.1% to $20.50 on Thursday while NASDAQ jumped 2.59% to $10,478.09. LendingTree’s last close was $18.79, 86.87% under its 52-week high of $143.09. About LendingTree. LendingTree, Inc., through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer...
via.news
Groupon Stock Was 13.47% Up Before The Weekend
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Groupon (GRPN) jumping 13.47% to $8.59 on Friday while NASDAQ fell 0.11% to $10,466.48. Groupon’s last close was $7.57, 75.7% under its 52-week high of $31.15. About Groupon. Groupon, Inc., along with its affiliates, manages a marketplace which connects merchants...
