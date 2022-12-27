Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Dow Surges Over 100 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply
U.S. stocks traded mostly higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining over 100 points on Friday. The Dow traded up 0.36% to 33,145.35 while the NASDAQ fell 0.13% to 10,462.81. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.31% to 3,834.09. Check This Out: Most Affordable Stocks In The Consumer...
Just 5 trading days accounted for 94% of the S&P 500's decline in 2022 - and they could signal what's to come in 2023, DataTrek says
"At some point next year, equity markets should have some outsized up days as investors conclude that the Fed is done raising rates," DataTrek said.
Wall St stocks fall, bond yields rise as China drops quarantine rule
NEW YORK Dec 27 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed lower on Tuesday after the release of U.S. economic data at the start of a holiday-shortened week while bond yields rose after China said it would scrap its COVID-19 quarantine rule for inbound travelers.
The stock market's fear gauge will plummet in 2023 as inflation drops, setting the S&P 500 up for gains of 20%, Fundstrat says
"Based on our forecasts, we expect Core CPI to be ~2% (3-month annualized) by December 2022," Fundstrat's Tom Lee said.
3 Hyper-Growth Stocks to Buy for Big Gains in 2023
With recent economic data showing promise, the chances of a soft landing for the economy are increasing. Hence, it could be wise to invest in fundamentally sound stocks CVS Health...
cheddar.com
U.S. Stocks Fall Broadly as S&P 500 Ends Worst Year Since 2008
Stocks fell in afternoon trading on Wall Street Friday as major indexes close out a dismal year with lingering concerns about stubbornly hot inflation and a potential recession. Stocks fell in afternoon trading on Wall Street Friday as major indexes close out a dismal year with lingering concerns about stubbornly...
via.news
This AI Correctly Guessed Tomorrow’s Stock Prices For Mettler and Halliburton Companies
(VIANEWS) – Yesterday, the Innrs artificial intelligence algorithm suggested a few financial assets that would make investors a profit today. Via News is daily fact-checking an AI algorithm that aims to predict financial assets’ next session’s price and next week’s trend. Innrs provides AI-based statistical tools...
U.S. dollar down, still set for best year since 2015
WASHINGTON, Dec 30 (Reuters) - The dollar was on track to post its best year since 2015 on Friday in the last trading day of a year dominated by Federal Reserve rate hikes and fears of a sharp slowdown in global growth.
Comments / 0