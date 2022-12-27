ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

WCNC

These NC laws go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023

RALEIGH, N.C. — People across the Carolinas are ringing in the new year this weekend and looking ahead to what's to come in 2023. With the new year comes new laws in North Carolina that go into effect on Jan. 1. Criminal Justice Reform. This law was signed by...
nsjonline.com

School choice continued to thrive in 2022

RALEIGH — 2022 kicked off with an unusual announcement: Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper issuing his first-ever proclamation in support of School Choice Week. . The proclamation surprised most school choice advocates as the governor has been clear during his tenure he believes public charter schools “steal” money from public education.
WRAL

WellCare of NC creates welcoming environments for Medicaid beneficiaries

This article is written for our sponsor, WellCare of NC. In North Carolina, over 2.3 million beneficiaries rely on Medicaid for essential services that improve their health and overall well-being. While most of these beneficiaries are from low-income families, medically fragile children, individuals with mental illnesses, and people in adult care facilities also rely on this government programming.
focusnewspaper.com

Carolina Caring Offers Several Community Support Groups

Conover, NC – Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit health care provider. It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine, hospice care, and grief counseling. Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Piedmont.
country1037fm.com

Charlotte Bans TikTok, North Carolina Lawmakers Say State Should Too

Charlotte city officials have ordered social media app TikTok off of all city-owned mobile devices by Jan. 6, and now two North Carolina state lawmakers are calling on Governor Roy Cooper to ban the app on all state-owned equipment. State Representatives Jason Saine and Jon Hardister sent a letter to...
nsjonline.com

Truitt letter rebuts Governor’s School lawsuit claims

RALEIGH — A letter sent to members of the General Assembly by Republican state Superintendent Catherine Truitt rebuts many of the claims made by a teacher at the N.C. Governor’s School program who was fired in 2021. The Governor’s School is a summer residential program lasting four weeks...
ashevillefm.org

Will North Carolina expand Medicaid in 2023?

RALEIGH, NC – December 14, 2022 – The Affordable Care Act of 2010 expanded Medicaid eligibility in the U.S. by raising the qualifying threshold until the Supreme Court overruled the law in 2012. The Court ruled that each state has the right to decide to expand Medicaid not the federal government. At present, 11 states, including North Carolina, have not expanded Medicaid. The U.S. Congress has recently voted to defray each of the remaining state’s cost to expand Medicaid from 90% to 95% for the first 2 years of expansion. North Carolina state hospitals and health care systems have agreed to provide funds to cover most of the remaining cost.
Dip Rai

Roanoke: The Cursed Colony That Disappeared Without A Trace

Lost Colony, an early English settlement on Roanoke Island (now North Carolina, United States) that mysteriously disappeared sometime between the founding (1587) and the expedition leaders return (1590). Roanoke Island (now North Carolina, United States) North Carolina, United States Lost Colony Expedition Leader. The origins of one of the oldest mysteries in America trace back to August of 1587, when a party of approximately 115 English colonists arrived at Roanoke Island, off the coast of present-day North Carolina.
NY1

North Carolina's abortion access impacting states throughout the South

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — With abortion access being a prominent issue for the North Carolina legislature in the upcoming session, a college student passionate about reproductive rights is sharing impacts she has seen regarding the topic. The school semester is over for UNC graduate and current University of Buffalo...
nsjonline.com

Leandro, learning loss, masks, safety: North Carolina K-12 year in review

RALEIGH — Over the course of 2022, K-12 public education was marked by fights over required masking, continued protests over inappropriate materials, plummeting test scores, the flipping of school boards in the general election, and multiple movements to revamp state education policy. Public education in North Carolina began 2022...
The Center Square

North Carolina professor files lawsuit after firing

(The Center Square) — A teacher at the North Carolina Governor's School recently filed a lawsuit against state officials who he claims fired him for questioning the school's critical race theory ideology. David Phillips filed the lawsuit in Wake County Superior Court in mid-December with the help of the Alliance Defending Freedom, a nonprofit legal organization, claiming multiple violations of the North Carolina Constitution. Phillips, a well-respected college English professor,...
country1037fm.com

Five North Carolina Cities Made The List Of The Most Caring

When it comes to caring for people, places and animals the tar heel state is ranking pretty high these days. Five North Carolina cities made the list of the most caring in the country. WalletHub used their extensive research all over the country to determine who cares more. Some of...
WXII 12

Odd items dropped each year to ring in the New Year in North Carolina

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — No doubt about it, North Carolina has its fair share of odd items that are either dropped or raised to ring in the New Year. In Raleigh, a huge acorn will drop to ring in the New Year. The 10-foot-tall, 1,250-pound acorn made up of copper and steel pays tribute to the city, as it's also known as the “City of Oaks.”
wunc.org

UNC study links gastrointestinal illnesses to hog farms

People who live near commercial hog operations are more likely to suffer gastrointestinal (GI) illnesses than people who don't. That's according to a study released earlier this year from researchers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. "This study [provides] additional evidence of the ways in which hog...
