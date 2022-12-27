Read full article on original website
Related
WCNC
These NC laws go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023
RALEIGH, N.C. — People across the Carolinas are ringing in the new year this weekend and looking ahead to what's to come in 2023. With the new year comes new laws in North Carolina that go into effect on Jan. 1. Criminal Justice Reform. This law was signed by...
nsjonline.com
School choice continued to thrive in 2022
RALEIGH — 2022 kicked off with an unusual announcement: Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper issuing his first-ever proclamation in support of School Choice Week. . The proclamation surprised most school choice advocates as the governor has been clear during his tenure he believes public charter schools “steal” money from public education.
In rural America, the deadly costs of opioids outweigh the dollars tagged to address them
'Most folks know these individuals or know somebody who knows them,' Pamlico County Manager Tim Buck said. The post In rural America, the deadly costs of opioids outweigh the dollars tagged to address them appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
newsfromthestates.com
Leandro, ‘merit pay’ for teachers, role of superintendent and state board dominate NC education debates in 2022
North Carolina’s public schools won a key victory in November when the state Supreme Court upheld a lower court’s ruling and ordered the General Assembly to fork over millions of dollars to pay for a long overdue school improvement plan. The decision in the landmark Leandro school funding...
WRAL
WellCare of NC creates welcoming environments for Medicaid beneficiaries
This article is written for our sponsor, WellCare of NC. In North Carolina, over 2.3 million beneficiaries rely on Medicaid for essential services that improve their health and overall well-being. While most of these beneficiaries are from low-income families, medically fragile children, individuals with mental illnesses, and people in adult care facilities also rely on this government programming.
focusnewspaper.com
Carolina Caring Offers Several Community Support Groups
Conover, NC – Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit health care provider. It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine, hospice care, and grief counseling. Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Piedmont.
country1037fm.com
Charlotte Bans TikTok, North Carolina Lawmakers Say State Should Too
Charlotte city officials have ordered social media app TikTok off of all city-owned mobile devices by Jan. 6, and now two North Carolina state lawmakers are calling on Governor Roy Cooper to ban the app on all state-owned equipment. State Representatives Jason Saine and Jon Hardister sent a letter to...
newsfromthestates.com
A look back at my first six months reporting on criminal justice and corrections in North Carolina
I’ve gone to a lot of committee hearings over the course of my reporting career. They’re mostly insider baseball, in-the-weeds conversations between policy wonks and department heads. One time, I watched a virtual committee hearing live on YouTube that had just a single other viewer. But the December...
nsjonline.com
Truitt letter rebuts Governor’s School lawsuit claims
RALEIGH — A letter sent to members of the General Assembly by Republican state Superintendent Catherine Truitt rebuts many of the claims made by a teacher at the N.C. Governor’s School program who was fired in 2021. The Governor’s School is a summer residential program lasting four weeks...
ashevillefm.org
Will North Carolina expand Medicaid in 2023?
RALEIGH, NC – December 14, 2022 – The Affordable Care Act of 2010 expanded Medicaid eligibility in the U.S. by raising the qualifying threshold until the Supreme Court overruled the law in 2012. The Court ruled that each state has the right to decide to expand Medicaid not the federal government. At present, 11 states, including North Carolina, have not expanded Medicaid. The U.S. Congress has recently voted to defray each of the remaining state’s cost to expand Medicaid from 90% to 95% for the first 2 years of expansion. North Carolina state hospitals and health care systems have agreed to provide funds to cover most of the remaining cost.
Roanoke: The Cursed Colony That Disappeared Without A Trace
Lost Colony, an early English settlement on Roanoke Island (now North Carolina, United States) that mysteriously disappeared sometime between the founding (1587) and the expedition leaders return (1590). Roanoke Island (now North Carolina, United States) North Carolina, United States Lost Colony Expedition Leader. The origins of one of the oldest mysteries in America trace back to August of 1587, when a party of approximately 115 English colonists arrived at Roanoke Island, off the coast of present-day North Carolina.
country1037fm.com
Why ‘Auld Lang Syne’ Has Special Meaning To Some In North Carolina On New Years Eve
It is really sung everywhere at the stroke of midnight on New Year’s Eve. Why ‘Auld Lang Syne’ has special meaning to some in North Carolina on New Year’s Eve makes perfect sense. Scottish history runs deep in North Carolina especially in the mountains. Many people...
NY1
North Carolina's abortion access impacting states throughout the South
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — With abortion access being a prominent issue for the North Carolina legislature in the upcoming session, a college student passionate about reproductive rights is sharing impacts she has seen regarding the topic. The school semester is over for UNC graduate and current University of Buffalo...
nsjonline.com
Leandro, learning loss, masks, safety: North Carolina K-12 year in review
RALEIGH — Over the course of 2022, K-12 public education was marked by fights over required masking, continued protests over inappropriate materials, plummeting test scores, the flipping of school boards in the general election, and multiple movements to revamp state education policy. Public education in North Carolina began 2022...
North Carolina professor files lawsuit after firing
(The Center Square) — A teacher at the North Carolina Governor's School recently filed a lawsuit against state officials who he claims fired him for questioning the school's critical race theory ideology. David Phillips filed the lawsuit in Wake County Superior Court in mid-December with the help of the Alliance Defending Freedom, a nonprofit legal organization, claiming multiple violations of the North Carolina Constitution. Phillips, a well-respected college English professor,...
country1037fm.com
Five North Carolina Cities Made The List Of The Most Caring
When it comes to caring for people, places and animals the tar heel state is ranking pretty high these days. Five North Carolina cities made the list of the most caring in the country. WalletHub used their extensive research all over the country to determine who cares more. Some of...
Not again: Every central NC county moves into yellow zone on CDC’s COVID-19 map
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — All of central North Carolina has moved into the CDC’s yellow zone with elevated community levels of COVID-19. Every county in the CBS 17 viewing area — including Wake, Durham, Orange and Cumberland — was shaded yellow on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s color-coded map with medium levels of […]
WXII 12
Odd items dropped each year to ring in the New Year in North Carolina
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — No doubt about it, North Carolina has its fair share of odd items that are either dropped or raised to ring in the New Year. In Raleigh, a huge acorn will drop to ring in the New Year. The 10-foot-tall, 1,250-pound acorn made up of copper and steel pays tribute to the city, as it's also known as the “City of Oaks.”
wunc.org
UNC study links gastrointestinal illnesses to hog farms
People who live near commercial hog operations are more likely to suffer gastrointestinal (GI) illnesses than people who don't. That's according to a study released earlier this year from researchers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. "This study [provides] additional evidence of the ways in which hog...
New North Carolina laws in effect Jan. 1, recap of 2022’s new laws
With the new year comes a batch of new laws. While some may go by unnoticed, a few could will have more measurable impacts.
Comments / 1