Air India announced last week they have launched an initiative called "FogCare" in an effort to minimize delays and disruptions at airports where fog impacts operations. Travelers departing from and arriving at IGI airport in New Delhi will be able to experience the new initiative for managing unforeseen circumstances such as flight delays and cancellations due to thick fog. Such weather conditions often affect air travel in northern India during the cold season and can create significant disruption for travelers.

6 HOURS AGO