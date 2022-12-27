Read full article on original website
Air India Taking Steps to Minimize Fog-Related Delays
Air India announced last week they have launched an initiative called "FogCare" in an effort to minimize delays and disruptions at airports where fog impacts operations. Travelers departing from and arriving at IGI airport in New Delhi will be able to experience the new initiative for managing unforeseen circumstances such as flight delays and cancellations due to thick fog. Such weather conditions often affect air travel in northern India during the cold season and can create significant disruption for travelers.
British Airways Launching New Daily Flight Between Florence and London
British Airways announced today they will launch a new daily route between London's Heathrow Airport (LHR) and Florence Aeroporto di Firenze-Peretola (FLR) starting in the spring of 2023. BA is set to launch the new daily flight from London Heathrow's Terminal 5 starting April 16th, 2023. The flight will depart...
Video Shows U.S. Plane Avoid Colliding With Chinese War Jet
U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said the Chinese jet came within 20 feet of the U.S. aircraft's nose, forcing it to "take evasive maneuvers to avoid a collision."
Avianca Adding 4 New International Routes from Bogota
Avianca will add 4 new international routes from Bogota’s El Dorado International Airport (BOG) to the United States, Brazil, and Honduras. Avianca has been rapidly expanding its international routes in the past few months, and last week was no exception. The Colombian airline began offering tickets for three brand new services connecting between Cartagena and Medellín with Ecuador. This is especially important news considering that it significantly reduces flying time and cost for travelers wishing to explore more destinations in South America.
