vicksburgnews.com
VHS defeated Union City 66-47
Vicksburg High School boy’s basketball team defeated Union City 66-47 on Thursday. Davian Williams led the Gators with 22 points and Kealon Bass pitched in 10 on the night. Markel Derby put up nine and Tyler Henderson contributed eight while both Kamryn Bailey and Jalen Banks added six. Mikey Johnson and Jaylin Jackson both scored two in the win.
vicksburgnews.com
Missy Gators defeated Brighton 66-28 on Wednesday
Vicksburg High School girl’s basketball team knocked off Brighton 66-28 on Wednesday. Ja’Na Colenburg hit six 3-pointers to lead the Missy Gators with 18 points while Janiah Caples grabbed four steals and three assists and finished up with 17 points in the win. Rodrianna Hall put up eight points and Kalia Bland wrapped things up with six on the board.
vicksburgnews.com
Gators defeated Tipton 72-37
Vicksburg High School boy’s basketball team defeated Tipton Rosemark 72-37 on Wednesday. The Gators led throughout the entire game as they quickly went up 35-15 at halftime. Davian Williams and Jaylin Jackson were both hot behind the 3-point line after halftime as VHS quick put the game away. William...
WDAM-TV
Three JSU starters announce return to Tigers, along with new commitments
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The future of some JSU football players has been hindered following Deion Sanders’ appointment as the next head coach of the University of Colorado. However, three key contributors for Jackson State announced their return to the Tigers following an exodus of departures, along with new, incoming recruits.
footballscoop.com
Sources: Jackson State targeting long-time Hugh Freeze assistant for offensive coordinator
Jackson State is targeting Maurice Harris for its next offensive coordinator, sources told FootballScoop on Wednesday. Harris spent the past four years as the co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach at Liberty. Prior to that, he spent seven seasons as the tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator at Ole Miss....
vicksburgnews.com
Gloria Dean Miller James, 1947 – 2022
Gloria Dean Miller James, Gran D or D as her grandkids called her, passed away December 24, 2022, at Legacy Nursing Home following a recent illness. She was 75. She was born October 4, 1947, in Vicksburg, Mississippi, and later made her home in Tallulah, Louisiana. Dean retired as an accountant in 2015 from ERDC after 35 years, having received her accounting degree while employed there. She completed the CDFM (Certified Defense Financial Manager) certification, a highly cherished and prestigious accomplishment within the Corps of Engineers.
Longtime Primos owner Kenneth Primos, Sr., dies at 98
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The longtime owner of a popular Jackson-metro area restaurant chain has died. Officials with Primos Cafe said Kenneth Angelo Primos, Sr., son of Primos founder Angelo “Pop” Primos, passed away at the age of 98. He died on December 24, 2022. According to the restaurant’s Facebook page, Primos helped continue the […]
Deion Sanders’ ‘Coach Prime’ documentary available on Amazon Prime; Here’s how to watch
“Coach Prime,” Amazon Prime Video’s docuseries, is now available to stream. The four-episode project features Deion Sanders coaching Jackson State University through a historic 2022 football season. The series follows the Jackson State University Tigers football team throughout its 12-0, undefeated SWAC championship season. “I am honored and...
Neighbors line up for more water giveaways in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson is still under a precautionary boil water notice, so neighbors have been scrambling to stock up on water since the weekend. The City of Jackson and the Mississippi Rapid Response Coalition have joined together to hold water giveaways. Cars line up hours early for the giveaways. On […]
Recap: Mississippi Father Proudly Watches his 8-Year-Old Son 'Harvest' an Impressive 270-pound 'Trophy' Buck
In a recap from deer season, a highlight was when Chandler Pleasant took his 8-year-old son deer hunting so his son could get his first buck. They see over 40 deer on that day, but his son took down a massive 270-pound buck that "nobody had seen" on trail cameras.
Eight Jackson students to travel to Nigeria
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Several Jackson students will get to embark on the trip of a lifetime. Eight Jackson high school students will take part in the second year of the Global Citizenship Project that gives students in the Capital City the opportunity to travel to another part of the world and build deeper relationships […]
Human remains found near Vicksburg casino
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg Police are investigating after human remains were found near a casino on Tuesday, December 27. Police were notified Tuesday morning of a possible deceased person close to the Ameristar Casino. A search was conducted in the area based upon information given. At 1:20 p.m., police said the remains a male […]
Identity of body found near Mississippi casino hotel released. Police have not ruled out foul play.
Police have released the identity of a man whose body was found in a wooded area near a Mississippi casino hotel. According to Vicksburg Police Department spokesperson Deputy Chief Mike Bryant, the body found near the Ameristar Hotel is thought to be that of Michael Shane Harris, 47 of Vicksburg.
KTEN.com
Choctaw County escapee at large again
(KTEN) — Tyler Payne, one of two inmates who escaped from the Choctaw County Jail last month, has done it again. He was nabbed in Mississippi after fleeing the jail in Hugo; now Payne is on the run again after escaping from a detention center in Raymond, Mississippi. Sheriff...
Here are the Jackson water distribution sites for Dec. 28
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson announced water distribution sites for Wednesday, December 28. Here are the following locations that will provide water: Elderly or disabled residents, who are unable to travel to a distribution site, can contact 311 or 601-960-1875 for water.
WLBT
Canton family seeks justice on death anniversary; city proclaims Dec. 28 ‘Jamal Day’
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Canton is remembering one of its own. December 28 is now considered Jamal Day. It’s named in honor of Jamal Porter, the 21-year-old who was shot and killed a year ago today. At just 21 years old, Porter had a meaningful impact...
WLBT
Magic of Lights in Brandon extended due to popular demand
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - The magic will stay in Brandon for at least another week. The Magic of Lights presented by WLBT, the popular light show behind the city’s amphitheater, has been extended by an extra week, now staying open through January 8, 2023. It was originally going to stay open until New Year’s Eve.
WLBT
7 killed in crashes across Mississippi over Christmas holidays
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Seven people were killed in crashes during the Mississippi Highway Patrol’s Christmas Holiday Travel Enforcement Period, which ran from Friday, December 23, through Monday, December 26. The deadly crashes occurred in Jones, Sunflower, Jefferson, Attala, Clarke, Marion and Pearl River Counties. The fatal crash in...
Police: Body found near Mississippi casino hotel
Police are awaiting an autopsy to determine the cause of death and the identity of a man whose body was found in a wooded area near a Mississippi casino hotel. Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones said the body was found near the Ameristar Hotel while officers were checking on the welfare of a man, adding members of his family went to the police department Tuesday morning and told officers they had not heard from him since the early part of December.
vicksburgnews.com
Vicksburg had the first public school system in Mississippi
Public education is the foundation of any thriving society. It serves to elevate the populace with a better understanding of the political, economical, and philosophical world around them. An investment in our younger generations will help them succeed in making well-informed contributions to our society with the hope that they will surpass what we, the current generation, are capable of accomplishing. This belief is one of the underlying principles that led Vicksburg in establishing the first public school system in the State of Mississippi.
