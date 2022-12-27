ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

vicksburgnews.com

VHS defeated Union City 66-47

Vicksburg High School boy’s basketball team defeated Union City 66-47 on Thursday. Davian Williams led the Gators with 22 points and Kealon Bass pitched in 10 on the night. Markel Derby put up nine and Tyler Henderson contributed eight while both Kamryn Bailey and Jalen Banks added six. Mikey Johnson and Jaylin Jackson both scored two in the win.
VICKSBURG, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Missy Gators defeated Brighton 66-28 on Wednesday

Vicksburg High School girl’s basketball team knocked off Brighton 66-28 on Wednesday. Ja’Na Colenburg hit six 3-pointers to lead the Missy Gators with 18 points while Janiah Caples grabbed four steals and three assists and finished up with 17 points in the win. Rodrianna Hall put up eight points and Kalia Bland wrapped things up with six on the board.
VICKSBURG, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Gators defeated Tipton 72-37

Vicksburg High School boy’s basketball team defeated Tipton Rosemark 72-37 on Wednesday. The Gators led throughout the entire game as they quickly went up 35-15 at halftime. Davian Williams and Jaylin Jackson were both hot behind the 3-point line after halftime as VHS quick put the game away. William...
VICKSBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Three JSU starters announce return to Tigers, along with new commitments

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The future of some JSU football players has been hindered following Deion Sanders’ appointment as the next head coach of the University of Colorado. However, three key contributors for Jackson State announced their return to the Tigers following an exodus of departures, along with new, incoming recruits.
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Gloria Dean Miller James, 1947 – 2022

Gloria Dean Miller James, Gran D or D as her grandkids called her, passed away December 24, 2022, at Legacy Nursing Home following a recent illness. She was 75. She was born October 4, 1947, in Vicksburg, Mississippi, and later made her home in Tallulah, Louisiana. Dean retired as an accountant in 2015 from ERDC after 35 years, having received her accounting degree while employed there. She completed the CDFM (Certified Defense Financial Manager) certification, a highly cherished and prestigious accomplishment within the Corps of Engineers.
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Longtime Primos owner Kenneth Primos, Sr., dies at 98

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The longtime owner of a popular Jackson-metro area restaurant chain has died. Officials with Primos Cafe said Kenneth Angelo Primos, Sr., son of Primos founder Angelo “Pop” Primos, passed away at the age of 98. He died on December 24, 2022. According to the restaurant’s Facebook page, Primos helped continue the […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Neighbors line up for more water giveaways in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson is still under a precautionary boil water notice, so neighbors have been scrambling to stock up on water since the weekend. The City of Jackson and the Mississippi Rapid Response Coalition have joined together to hold water giveaways. Cars line up hours early for the giveaways. On […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Eight Jackson students to travel to Nigeria

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Several Jackson students will get to embark on the trip of a lifetime. Eight Jackson high school students will take part in the second year of the Global Citizenship Project that gives students in the Capital City the opportunity to travel to another part of the world and build deeper relationships […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Human remains found near Vicksburg casino

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg Police are investigating after human remains were found near a casino on Tuesday, December 27. Police were notified Tuesday morning of a possible deceased person close to the Ameristar Casino. A search was conducted in the area based upon information given. At 1:20 p.m., police said the remains a male […]
VICKSBURG, MS
KTEN.com

Choctaw County escapee at large again

(KTEN) — Tyler Payne, one of two inmates who escaped from the Choctaw County Jail last month, has done it again. He was nabbed in Mississippi after fleeing the jail in Hugo; now Payne is on the run again after escaping from a detention center in Raymond, Mississippi. Sheriff...
CHOCTAW COUNTY, OK
WJTV 12

Here are the Jackson water distribution sites for Dec. 28

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson announced water distribution sites for Wednesday, December 28. Here are the following locations that will provide water: Elderly or disabled residents, who are unable to travel to a distribution site, can contact 311 or 601-960-1875 for water.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Magic of Lights in Brandon extended due to popular demand

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - The magic will stay in Brandon for at least another week. The Magic of Lights presented by WLBT, the popular light show behind the city’s amphitheater, has been extended by an extra week, now staying open through January 8, 2023. It was originally going to stay open until New Year’s Eve.
BRANDON, MS
WLBT

7 killed in crashes across Mississippi over Christmas holidays

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Seven people were killed in crashes during the Mississippi Highway Patrol’s Christmas Holiday Travel Enforcement Period, which ran from Friday, December 23, through Monday, December 26. The deadly crashes occurred in Jones, Sunflower, Jefferson, Attala, Clarke, Marion and Pearl River Counties. The fatal crash in...
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Police: Body found near Mississippi casino hotel

Police are awaiting an autopsy to determine the cause of death and the identity of a man whose body was found in a wooded area near a Mississippi casino hotel. Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones said the body was found near the Ameristar Hotel while officers were checking on the welfare of a man, adding members of his family went to the police department Tuesday morning and told officers they had not heard from him since the early part of December.
VICKSBURG, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Vicksburg had the first public school system in Mississippi

Public education is the foundation of any thriving society. It serves to elevate the populace with a better understanding of the political, economical, and philosophical world around them. An investment in our younger generations will help them succeed in making well-informed contributions to our society with the hope that they will surpass what we, the current generation, are capable of accomplishing. This belief is one of the underlying principles that led Vicksburg in establishing the first public school system in the State of Mississippi.
VICKSBURG, MS

