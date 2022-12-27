Gloria Dean Miller James, Gran D or D as her grandkids called her, passed away December 24, 2022, at Legacy Nursing Home following a recent illness. She was 75. She was born October 4, 1947, in Vicksburg, Mississippi, and later made her home in Tallulah, Louisiana. Dean retired as an accountant in 2015 from ERDC after 35 years, having received her accounting degree while employed there. She completed the CDFM (Certified Defense Financial Manager) certification, a highly cherished and prestigious accomplishment within the Corps of Engineers.

VICKSBURG, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO