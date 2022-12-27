ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GamesRadar

Relive your favorite PC gaming moments with Steam Replay 2022

By Vikki Blake
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UdhFq_0jvpArn100

Steam's all-new Year in Review feature, Steam Replay, is now live.

Much like Sony's annual PlayStation Wrap-Up summary that lets you relive all of your gaming moments from this year, Steam Replay gives you a breakdown of the PC games that have kept your interest this year, including the game that's dominated your playtime.

Steam Replay 2022 includes all of your playtime between "the first second of January 1 and the last second of December 14 (GMT)". You can see the types of games you've played, and your preferred genre, as well as get a breakdown of how many friends, badges, gifts, awards, reviews, posts, and other contributions you've made over the last 12 months.

It does not include the time you've played offline, nor time spent running tools or "other types of non-game software".

There is, however, a chance to buff your bragging rights courtesy of the How Your Compare feature, which pits you against the rest of Steam's Community to detail how many achievements you've unlocked - the average is 21 - the number of games you've played - the average for that is 5 - and your longest streak, which may or may not beat the community's average of 9 consecutive days.

To see how you stack up, just log into Steam and hit "New & Noteworthy" at the top of the page - you'll find Steam Replay 2022 in the drop-down menu.

Last month, Steam smashed its own record of the highest number of concurrent players recorded online not once, but twice .

One Sunday morning in late November, SteamDB recorded 31,379,760 simultaneous users, but later that same evening, this had crept up even further, hitting a staggering 31,906,400 concurrent players.

Steam itself - which usually offers different figures - says that the record now sits at 31,953,262. Perhaps more impressively still, not all of those players were idle or AFK at the time; SteamDB reckons 9.4 million people were actively in-game or using the client software at the time the record was set.

Steam's records are usually broken at times when lots of us are off work or stuck at home, so it makes sense that over the extended Thanksgiving weekend, more people were online playing games than usual - either because they're enjoying the free time... or are escaping their families. So far, though, there's been no record use over the 2022 festive period, so November's record remains intact.

Here are the upcoming games of 2023 we really just can't wait for.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

$60 AAA PS4 Game Now $1.79 for Limited Time

A new PlayStation Store sale has discounted a popular AAA PS4 game by 97%, knocking the game's price down from $59.99 to just $1.79. Of course, this is only a limited-time offer. More specifically, an offer only available until January 19. After this, it will revert to its normal price point, though you can almost always grab the game for cheaper than a full $60, both digitally and at retail. In fact, you can often find the game for a very good price at retailers like GameStop and Walmart.
Creative Bloq

Gamers just spotted a hilarious design fail in Final Fantasy on PS5

From the botched launch of Cyberpunk 2077 to the botched launch of the remastered GTA trilogy, over the last couples of years gamers have experienced a few, well, botched launches. Here's a graphical error that doesn't quite derail the entire gaming experience – but is pretty funny nonetheless. Gamers...
knowtechie.com

Here are your free PlayStation Plus games for January 2023

As the year draws to a close, it’s time for another batch of free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers. Every month, active PlayStation Plus members of all tiers get access to a list of free games that they can claim throughout the month. January brings three games for gamers,...
ComicBook

Xbox Reveals 3 Upcoming Bethesda Games Will Be Exclusives

Xbox has confirmed that three upcoming Bethesda games will be exclusives. Xbox has been heavily criticized for its lack of high quality exclusive games over the last decade or so. While it did really well during the Xbox 360, things slowed down quite a bit during the Xbox One era. The console released with some enjoyable launch titles like Dead Rising 3 and even Ryse: Son of Rome before introducing the world to Titanfall as an Xbox exclusive. It was a great start, but suffered when games like Halo 5 underwhelmed fans and there was a lack of exciting new IP exclusive to Xbox. The platform holder has since begun buying developers and publishers to have a wider array of great first-party games, such as the upcoming Starfield from Bethesda.
Digital Trends

Our most anticipated Xbox Series X games of 2023

Next year is shaping up to be the most important for Xbox ever. A number of significant titles that could finally give Microsoft a foothold during this console generation are scheduled to release in 2023. We’ll also likely learn whether or not Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard will go through. As such, there’s a lot for Xbox fans to look forward to in 2023.
GAMINGbible

A PS2 classic is being revived for PlayStation 5

Prepare yourselves for a major dose of nostalgia, my friends. Cast your mind back to the year 2000. You’ve just got home from school, loaded up your PlayStation 2. What do you decide to play? Armored Core 2? Tekken Tag Tournament? Nope. You open: Fantavision. That’s right. Japan Studio’s Fantavision is officially being revived for the PlayStation 5.
ComicBook

Free Xbox Games with Gold for January 2023 Revealed

Xbox revealed this week the free Xbox Live Gold games subscribers will get in January 2023 with two different games set to be given away next month. One of those will be available right at the start of the month as Xbox typically does with its free Games with Gold while the other will be available partway into January and into February. The two games are Iris Fall and Autonauts, and while they'll be available soon to download, Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers still have a short while longer to download the last free games from 2022.
Digital Trends

The best mobile games of 2022: 6 must-download titles from a shockingly great year

Mobile games have a bad reputation due to many games on the platform utilizing overwhelming microtransactions and other questionable features meant to squeeze the most play time and money out of players. Despite that, plenty of awesome games still emerge on mobile platforms — ones that don’t use those practices at all. In fact, 2022 was a fantastic year for gaming as companies like Netflix and Apple continued to invest heavily in the space with more traditional video games.
Polygon

Xbox Games With Gold opens 2023 with two more from the bargain bin

If you were hoping Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass subscribers would start off 2023 by getting a couple of AAA games from Games With Gold, or maybe a well known indie, well ... you probably know where this is headed. The two titles Xbox Live Gold subscribers (it’s included...
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Embarrasses Xbox Live Gold With New Free Games

The first free PlayStation Plus games and the first free Xbox Live Gold games of 2023 have been revealed. This week, both Sony revealed the free games coming to PS Plus next month and Microsoft revealed the free games coming to Xbox Live Gold next month. Both announcements were made around the same time, and one has been received very warmly while the other has been heavily criticized. If you've been paying attention to the two services, you'll know the former is in reference to PS Plus while the latter is in reference to Xbox Live Gold or, more specifically, Games With Gold.
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

34K+
Followers
38K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy