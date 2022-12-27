Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
One Of The Most Haunted Road In America Is Here In Ohio And It’s CreepyLIFE_HACKSCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Newburgh Heights Police Apprehend Teens Crashing a Stolen Car Without a Fatal Incident Following a Police ChaseBrown on ClevelandNewburgh Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Greek Food in ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Could LeBron James Rejoin The Cleveland Cavaliers?
The basketball world erupted when Klutch Sports Group announced that LeBron James would be leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers and had signed with the Los Angeles Lakers. The four-year, $153.3 million contract would have the 34-year-old James “taking his talents” to Hollywood to join a Lakers team that was only two years removed from Kobe Bryant’s retirement, five years from their last playoffs, and eight years from their previous championship campaign.
Colorado signee Dylan Edwards breaks down his close relationship with head coach Deion Sanders
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla.- Derby (Kan.) running back Dylan Edwards was the first big fish to jump in board at Colorado when Deion Sanders took over and broke down how tough it was to flip from Notre Dame. Edwards committed to Notre Dame back in August and looked solid in...
Inside No. 1 ranked cornerback Ellis Robinson IV's top five schools
247Sports No. 1 cornerback in the 2024 class in IMG Academy standout Ellis Robinson IV has a top five of “Bama, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Colorado.”. Robinson is the No. 8 overall prospect in the Top247 Player Rankings and a 247Sports Composite five-star recruit. He has visited all of his finalists with the exception of the Buffaloes.
Everything Lance Leipold said after KU's loss to Arkansas
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kansas’ 2022 season came to a close on Wednesday in Memphis, as KU fell to Arkansas 55-53 in the Liberty Bowl. It was an instant classic. The Jayhawks got off to a slow start and entered the half trailing 31-7. But in the second half, KU came roaring back from a 38-13 deficit to tie the game with only seconds left. The game needed three overtime periods to be decided and Arkansas was able to emerge with the win.
All-American WR Karmello English says Michigan decision went to the wire
Michigan received an Early Signing Day decision from four-star wide receiver Karmello English. He is not enrolling early. "I'm done with school but I'm still around and spending as much time with my family as I can before I head to Michigan because it's 12 hours from my house," he said.
What Dabo Swinney and Tigers said about Orange Bowl loss to Vols
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — No. 6 Tennessee capped a magical 2022 season on Friday night with a 31-14 win over No. 7 Clemson. It secured the Vols' first 11-win season since 2001 and their ninth in program history. Here's what Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and multiple Tigers had to say about the loss and much more.
Cavaliers reportedly concerned Darius Garland could miss time due to injury
Cavaliers guard Darius Garland injured his right thumb during Thursday’s loss in Indiana and there’s concern that he could miss some time, according to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. Garland sustained the injury when his right hand got hit by Pacers forward Oshae Brissett, who was attempting to knock...
Clemson football: Dabo Swinney responds to critics after Tigers' blowout loss to Tennessee in Orange Bowl
For the third straight season, Clemson lost multiple games. And for the second straight, the Tigers dropped three contests. Friday night's 31-14 blowout loss to Tennessee in the Orange Bowl clinched those numbers, which paint the picture of a program in decline under coach Dabo Swinney. From 2015 through 2019, Swinney and company. lost one fewer game than they did over the past two campaigns.
What Kansas State players said after their loss to Alabama in the Sugar Bowl
This is what Kansas State players said after their 45-20 loss against Alabama in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Saturday, December 31, 2022. On where the program is... "I just jumped on board with those guys and the foundation was pretty much laid and I just helped with what I've seen here and there. So those guys, the guys who've been there, three, four years I just tagged along. I feel like that culture will keep going for another four or five years so, I'm just glad I get to be a part of it."
Raiders giving Davante Adams space to 'feel however you feel' hoping he'll come around
This week the Raiders made a decision they haven’t made in a decade — they benched their starting quarterback. That move is obviously going to be greeted in different ways by the players on the team. And in this case, no player on the team is more affected by it than their All Pro receiver, Davante Adams.
NC State LB Payton Wilson returning in 2023
NC State standout linebacker Payton Wilson is returning for the 2023 season. The 6-foot-4, 240-pound Wilson tallied 82 tackles, including 12.5 for loss and 4.5 sacks in 2022. Wilson was a four-star recruit, No. 4 outside linebacker and 39th overall prospect in the 2018 class according to 247Sports. Stay tuned...
Cleveland Cavaliers Receive Brutal Darius Garland Injury News
The Thursday NBA night slate was a tough one for the Cleveland Cavaliers. They had the record for the fastest 3-pointer in a game set against them by Buddy Hield, who stole the opening tip that Jarrett Allen won, turned, and splashed a 3-pointer three seconds into the game. It...
Browns dome and DePodesta: Darcy cartoon
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A poll conducted by Baldwin Wallace University found that 70% of Clevelanders want a dome put on the Browns lakefront stadium. And that poll was done in the fall before the Browns fell to the New Orleans Saints in the ‘Cold Bowl’ at the stadium Sunday despite the Browns having home field advantage in more ways than one since the southern Saints play all their home games in a dome, not in 6 degree temps.
Pregame injury report: The latest player availability for Michigan vs.TCU
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Ahead of the No. 2 Michigan football team’s College Football Playoff clash against No. 3 TCU, the Michigan Insider on 247Sports has the latest availability updates on several Wolverine players whose status was questionable prior to Saturday’s game. Defensive end Mike Morris is in...
Alabama cornerback Eli Ricks will soon make decision on NFL draft
NEW ORLEANS – Eli Ricks will soon make a decision regarding his future. Available in the Caesars Superdome locker room after Alabama’s 45-20 win over Kansas State, the junior cornerback said he was going to speak to head coach Nick Saban after the 20-minute window with reporters closed and will make a decision on the NFL “today or tomorrow.”
Three stand out for 5-star TE Duce Robinson who could make Signing Day decision
Phoenix (Ariz.) Pinnacle tight end Duce Robinson is one of the top un-committed players still on the board but does have a good idea when he’ll be making his college choice. Robinson is the consensus top tight end in the country this year and is rated the No. 17 player nationally in the 247Sports Composite. He was probably the nation’s best tight end a year ago, regardless of class and his upside is off the charts.
'I just think the kid has something special to him': What Antonio Fenelus brings to Illini coaching staff
TAMPA, Fla. — Antonio Fenelus was a pretty good player, but Bret Bielema always thought Fenelus would be an even better coach. When Bielema would enter the Wisconsin football offices, the then Badgers head coach would peek in the defensive backs room and frequently see Fenelus deep in film study.
Look: Robert Griffin III Leaves Playoff Game After Finding Out His Wife's In Labor
It was the most fashionable 40-yard dash in college football history. Just when Robert Griffin III thought the Fiesta Bowl couldn't get any crazier, he got a call that made it just that. Griffin answered his phone at the end of the third quarter of the TCU-Michigan Fiesta Bowl matchup to find out ...
The Day After: Spirited Effort But No Moral Victory
North Carolina’s spirited effort in Petco Park on Wednesday night came up just short as the Heels fell to the Oregon Ducks 28-27. Jason Staples and Buck Sanders joined host Tommy Ashley for The Day After show to break down the Holiday Bowl loss and what’s ahead for Mack Brown’s program.
FSU offers No. 1 kicker in the 2024 class
Florida State offered the No. 1 kicker in the 2024 class on Saturday, Delray Beach (Fla.) American Heritage specialist Jake Weinberg. In sharing news of the offer, the junior mentioned FSU special teams coordinator John Papuchis and special teams assistant coach Carter Barfield, as well as director of high school relations Ryan Bartow. He visited FSU in late October. He also camped with FSU back in mid-June.
