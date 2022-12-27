ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Could LeBron James Rejoin The Cleveland Cavaliers?

The basketball world erupted when Klutch Sports Group announced that LeBron James would be leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers and had signed with the Los Angeles Lakers. The four-year, $153.3 million contract would have the 34-year-old James “taking his talents” to Hollywood to join a Lakers team that was only two years removed from Kobe Bryant’s retirement, five years from their last playoffs, and eight years from their previous championship campaign.
CLEVELAND, OH
Inside No. 1 ranked cornerback Ellis Robinson IV's top five schools

247Sports No. 1 cornerback in the 2024 class in IMG Academy standout Ellis Robinson IV has a top five of “Bama, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Colorado.”. Robinson is the No. 8 overall prospect in the Top247 Player Rankings and a 247Sports Composite five-star recruit. He has visited all of his finalists with the exception of the Buffaloes.
COLORADO STATE
Everything Lance Leipold said after KU's loss to Arkansas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kansas’ 2022 season came to a close on Wednesday in Memphis, as KU fell to Arkansas 55-53 in the Liberty Bowl. It was an instant classic. The Jayhawks got off to a slow start and entered the half trailing 31-7. But in the second half, KU came roaring back from a 38-13 deficit to tie the game with only seconds left. The game needed three overtime periods to be decided and Arkansas was able to emerge with the win.
LAWRENCE, KS
What Dabo Swinney and Tigers said about Orange Bowl loss to Vols

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — No. 6 Tennessee capped a magical 2022 season on Friday night with a 31-14 win over No. 7 Clemson. It secured the Vols' first 11-win season since 2001 and their ninth in program history. Here's what Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and multiple Tigers had to say about the loss and much more.
CLEMSON, SC
Clemson football: Dabo Swinney responds to critics after Tigers' blowout loss to Tennessee in Orange Bowl

For the third straight season, Clemson lost multiple games. And for the second straight, the Tigers dropped three contests. Friday night's 31-14 blowout loss to Tennessee in the Orange Bowl clinched those numbers, which paint the picture of a program in decline under coach Dabo Swinney. From 2015 through 2019, Swinney and company. lost one fewer game than they did over the past two campaigns.
CLEMSON, SC
What Kansas State players said after their loss to Alabama in the Sugar Bowl

This is what Kansas State players said after their 45-20 loss against Alabama in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Saturday, December 31, 2022. On where the program is... "I just jumped on board with those guys and the foundation was pretty much laid and I just helped with what I've seen here and there. So those guys, the guys who've been there, three, four years I just tagged along. I feel like that culture will keep going for another four or five years so, I'm just glad I get to be a part of it."
MANHATTAN, KS
NC State LB Payton Wilson returning in 2023

NC State standout linebacker Payton Wilson is returning for the 2023 season. The 6-foot-4, 240-pound Wilson tallied 82 tackles, including 12.5 for loss and 4.5 sacks in 2022. Wilson was a four-star recruit, No. 4 outside linebacker and 39th overall prospect in the 2018 class according to 247Sports. Stay tuned...
RALEIGH, NC
Cleveland Cavaliers Receive Brutal Darius Garland Injury News

The Thursday NBA night slate was a tough one for the Cleveland Cavaliers. They had the record for the fastest 3-pointer in a game set against them by Buddy Hield, who stole the opening tip that Jarrett Allen won, turned, and splashed a 3-pointer three seconds into the game. It...
CLEVELAND, OH
Browns dome and DePodesta: Darcy cartoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A poll conducted by Baldwin Wallace University found that 70% of Clevelanders want a dome put on the Browns lakefront stadium. And that poll was done in the fall before the Browns fell to the New Orleans Saints in the ‘Cold Bowl’ at the stadium Sunday despite the Browns having home field advantage in more ways than one since the southern Saints play all their home games in a dome, not in 6 degree temps.
CLEVELAND, OH
Alabama cornerback Eli Ricks will soon make decision on NFL draft

NEW ORLEANS – Eli Ricks will soon make a decision regarding his future. Available in the Caesars Superdome locker room after Alabama’s 45-20 win over Kansas State, the junior cornerback said he was going to speak to head coach Nick Saban after the 20-minute window with reporters closed and will make a decision on the NFL “today or tomorrow.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Three stand out for 5-star TE Duce Robinson who could make Signing Day decision

Phoenix (Ariz.) Pinnacle tight end Duce Robinson is one of the top un-committed players still on the board but does have a good idea when he’ll be making his college choice. Robinson is the consensus top tight end in the country this year and is rated the No. 17 player nationally in the 247Sports Composite. He was probably the nation’s best tight end a year ago, regardless of class and his upside is off the charts.
GEORGIA STATE
The Day After: Spirited Effort But No Moral Victory

North Carolina’s spirited effort in Petco Park on Wednesday night came up just short as the Heels fell to the Oregon Ducks 28-27. Jason Staples and Buck Sanders joined host Tommy Ashley for The Day After show to break down the Holiday Bowl loss and what’s ahead for Mack Brown’s program.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
FSU offers No. 1 kicker in the 2024 class

Florida State offered the No. 1 kicker in the 2024 class on Saturday, Delray Beach (Fla.) American Heritage specialist Jake Weinberg. In sharing news of the offer, the junior mentioned FSU special teams coordinator John Papuchis and special teams assistant coach Carter Barfield, as well as director of high school relations Ryan Bartow. He visited FSU in late October. He also camped with FSU back in mid-June.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
