Overnight storms may produce gusty winds and heavy rain
***A Flood Watch is in effect until Noon Friday for Columbia and Lafayette Counties in SW Arkansas, all of NW Louisiana, and our Texas counties along and south of I-20. Thunderstorms capable of producing damaging wind gusts and very heavy rainfall will likely continue overnight before moving east of the Arklatex by noon Friday.***
thegardeningdad.com
Here is the BEST Time to Plant Pinks in Arkansas (2023 Guide)
Do you want to grow pinks in Arkansas, but don’t know when to plant them?. Planting pinks is not as easy as it seems. pinks are not able to survive frost or cold weather under 50 degrees Fahrenheit. So if you plant them outside too early in the spring...
KTLO
Census rule changes designation on more than 50 Ark. towns
On Thursday, roughly 50 Arkansas cities and towns had their designations changed from “urban” to “rural” areas, the result of a criteria revision by the U.S. Census Bureau for the 2020 census. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, those cities — including Dardanelle, Lonoke, Gravette and Elkins...
hopeprescott.com
McNab To Get New Walking Trail
McNab Mayor James T. Conway is shown shaking hands with Jay Click of Southwest Arkansas Planning and. Development District to celebrate the town’s award of a grant through the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage, and Tourism. The grant will fund the reconstruction of a quarter-mile, 6 foot wide walking track at McNab Park. The original track was built in 2009 and has deteriorated to where parts of it are unusable. SWAPDD will administrator the grant which is for up to $99,000. SWAPDD will essentially pay the bills as they come in on the project.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas pushes corn through drought, rakes in more winter wheat despite rains
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — High temperatures, drought, and elevated input costs drove Arkansas corn and grain sorghum production down in 2022, while heavy rains hampered winter wheat. Jason Kelley, University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture professor and wheat and feed grains extension agronomist, said the drought and high temperatures...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Drought accelerates liquidation of herds in 2022
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — “The theme of 2022 was drought and all the implications that had for Arkansas beef producers,” said James Mitchell, assistant professor and extension agricultural economist for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture. Beginning in June and, with only a little break in...
touropia.com
23 Best Things to do in Arkansas
Fittingly known as ‘The Natural State’, Arkansas boasts lots of simply spectacular scenery with cute little towns and interesting historic sights also scattered about. Due to all its diverse landscapes and pristine state parks, it really is a treat to travel around with plenty of fun outdoor activities on offer.
ktoy1047.com
Report: Group Works to Alleviate Arkansas Food Deserts
A recent report shows Arkansas has a "food desert" issue in urban and rural communities. Gov. Asa Hutchinson formed the Arkansas Gov.'s Food Desert Working Group, which issued a report recommending steps to alleviate food insecurities in Arkansas. Kathy Webb, CEO of the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance, who serves as...
abc17news.com
Tracking a brief cooldown, and a warm weekend
TODAY: Friday is shaping up quite a bit cooler than Thursday as winds turn westerly and northerly under a cloudy sky. Sunshine will return in the afternoon, so keep the sunglasses handy. Overall, a cool and dry day is expected, with highs in the mid-40s. TONIGHT: Skies will stay partly...
Burial clothing organization expands beyond Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Regina Binz has been sewing for the last 15 years and her organization "Holy Sews" provides burial clothing for children lost at birth. She sees it as a small gesture toward helping parents get through a difficult time. Her passion for the subject stems from her own experience of losing a loved one.
Arkansas school district works to fix pipe problems caused by arctic blast
GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — Like many across Arkansas, the Cutter Morning Star School District (CMSSD) did what it could to prepare for last week's frigid weather. “By leaving water running, turning up the heat opening the cabinets, like under the sinks and stuff so heat could get to them," CMSSD Superintendent Nancy Anderson said. "Really prepping our buildings."
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas nonprofits prepare for possible recession, shift in giving
Philanthropic giving remains fairly steady for many Arkansas nonprofits despite continuing inflation and the possibility of a recession. While several organizations are on track to meet their fundraising goals, some have experienced slight dips in support. But they’re not yet concerned because December is traditionally a busy time for charitable donations.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas soybean farmers face potassium ‘hidden hunger,’ herbicide resistance amid input cost increases in 2022
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Despite a bountiful crop of soybeans this year, Jeremy Ross, extension soybean agronomist for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, said potassium deficiency in Arkansas’ most valuable row crop is becoming more prevalent in the state. The deficiency is hardly noticeable from visual...
talkbusiness.net
Bank of America donates nearly $800,000 across Arkansas
Bank of America has provided a total of $795,000 across Arkansas this year through philanthropic grants and sponsorships, it disclosed this week. The financial support aims to drive economic mobility and social progress across the state, including supporting local nonprofits such as the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts, the Baptist Health Foundation, the Salvation Army’s financial literacy program, the Samaritan Community Center, and recently delivered bikes to children with Arkansas Stop the Violence.
New Arkansas laws going into effect in 2023
ARKANSAS, USA — A new year in Arkansas means new and amended laws going into effect that'll shape the way of life in the Natural State. This year, we'll see a new state income tax, expanded healthcare coverage, and mental health training required in schools. Not to mention here...
Smoked Out Eats brings home-style BBQ to central Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — No matter the style of BBQ, we’ve found the best is that which has a hint of Arkansas influence. That’s exactly the case for Smoked Out [Eats], which is what it prides itself on. Using century-old recipes passed from generation to generation, Eddie...
thv11.com
Fireworks banned on NYE in these Arkansas cities
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — While it may sound like fun to shoot off fireworks to ring in the new year, it’s not allowed in most cities across our area. Bentonville, Fayetteville, Fort Smith, Springdale and Rogers all don't allow residents to shoot off fireworks this time of year. Springdale...
aymag.com
Did You Know? Largest Diamond in US History Found in Arkansas
Photo Credit: Crater of Diamonds Archive via Internetstones.com, Arkansasstateparks.com. Did you know the largest diamond ever found in the US was in Arkansas?. The Uncle Sam Diamond is a white diamond found in 1924 in an Arkansas quartzite outcrop by John Huddleston, a farmer who owned the land where the diamond was found. Long before Crater of Diamonds State Park became a tourist attraction, it was a private Huddleston property. He was the one who set the pace for diamond mining in Murfreesboro.
Kait 8
Blue & You Foundation 2023 grants in Arkansas expected to top $3.3 million
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Blue & You Foundation for a Healthier Arkansas announced Wednesday, Dec. 21 that 47 grants are being awarded in 2023 to public schools, universities, and nonprofit groups in Arkansas totaling $3.38 million. The Blue & You Foundation is a charitable foundation established and funded...
