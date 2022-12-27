McNab Mayor James T. Conway is shown shaking hands with Jay Click of Southwest Arkansas Planning and. Development District to celebrate the town’s award of a grant through the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage, and Tourism. The grant will fund the reconstruction of a quarter-mile, 6 foot wide walking track at McNab Park. The original track was built in 2009 and has deteriorated to where parts of it are unusable. SWAPDD will administrator the grant which is for up to $99,000. SWAPDD will essentially pay the bills as they come in on the project.

