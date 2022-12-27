ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mocoshow.com

Approximately 50 Firefighters Respond to House Fire in Aspen Hill

Around 50 Montgomery County firefighters responded to a single-family house fire in the 13300blk of Georgia Ave, near Regina Dr, in Aspen Hill on Thursday. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, the fire originated in the basement of the home, which appeared to be abandoned (however power was still connected). The fire was reported by a passerby who reported smoke coming from home. There were no injuries reported.
ASPEN HILL, MD
theriver953.com

MSP rescue fallen hiker near Harpers Ferry

Maryland State Police (MSP) report the rescue of a fallen hiker near Harpers Ferry West Virginia. On Dec. 27 around 4 p.m. a winter hiker had to be rescued after a fall near the Maryland Heights Overlook trail. The Potomac Valley Fire Company enlisted the aid of the MSP Aviation...
HARPERS FERRY, WV
DC News Now

Pedestrian seriously injured in Va. crash

ANNANDALE, Va. (DC News Now) — A pedestrian is facing life-threatening injuries after a crash in Annandale on Thursday. Police said that the crash happened at Little River Turnpike and Medford Drive. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital for treatment. Officials said that the driver of the car stayed on the scene after the […]
ANNANDALE, VA
DC News Now

Fire in former church turned home in Loudoun County

HILLSBORO, Va. (DC News Now) — After a fire in a fomer church in Hillsboro on Tuesday morning, two people were evaluated for injuries and the building’s roof sustained damage. Firefighters from Loudoun Heights, Purcellville, Round Hill, Hamilton, Leesburg and Lovettsville responded to the fire in the 36900 block of Charlestown Pike just after 9:30 […]
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Search continues for missing man in national park

LURAY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The National Park Service says the search for a missing man continues. According to a release, James Alan Cattley of North Garden was reported missing on Dec. 12. His vehicle was found at Turk Gap Parking, located near mile marker 94 on Skyline Drive, on...
LURAY, VA
theburn.com

Burst water pipe delays opening at new Purcellville restaurant

The best laid plans of mice and men… that’s probably what the folks at The Local Cut are thinking after a pipe froze and burst right above the new restaurant’s bar. The anticipated opening of the Purcellville establishment has now been slightly delayed. “As much as we...
PURCELLVILLE, VA
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Killed Crossing Busy Maryland Intersection During Rush Hour, State Police Say

Police say that a pedestrian was killed crossing a major intersection in Prince George's County on Wednesday afternoon. Shortly before 5:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack were called to the intersection of Central Avenue and Enterprise Road in Bowie, where there was a report of a pedestrian that had been struck in the roadway by a passing Hyundai.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
loudounnow.com

Leesburg Police Seek Suspect in Smoke Shop Break-in

The Leesburg Police Department is investigating an early morning burglary at the Tobacco King, store on East Market Street. According to the report, officers were called to the store shortly after 2 a.m. Dec. 29 for a report of a burglary that had just occurred. A man shattered the store’s plate glass door and took an undetermined amount of merchandise. The suspect was gone when officers arrived.
LEESBURG, VA
mocoshow.com

Police Investigates Shooting After Victim Walks into 7-Eleven With Gunshot Wound to His Leg; Blood Trail Leads to Nearby Apartment Building

Per Takoma Park Police: On December 27, at approximately 2:21 am, an adult male entered the 7-11 located in the 1300 block of University Blvd. suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. Officers arrived on the scene and provided medical aid until fire and rescue arrived. The victim was transported to a local hospital.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
mocoshow.com

Several Injured in Saturday Morning Crash

Several people were evaluated for trauma injuries following a single vehicle crash at approximately 4:30am on Saturday morning, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS). Per Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer, one person was ejected from the vehicle, several suffered trauma injuries, and at least one person’s injuries are...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
theriver953.com

VDOT to Hold Public Meeting

The Virginia Department of Transportation will hold a public hearing concerning improvements to Millwood Avenue. (Route 17/50/522) in the City of Winchester. The meeting will take place from 4 to 6 pm, Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at Rouss City Hall, 15 North Cameron Street,. Winchester, VA 22601. Citizens can come...
WINCHESTER, VA
DC News Now

2 dead after murder, suicide in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Two people are dead after a murder-suicide in Morgan County that took place outside a resort last Friday night. Jessica Craver was leaving work at the Coolfont Resort when she was confronted by her boyfriend — who has been identified as August Chillenger, Morgan County Sheriff KC Bohrer. […]
MORGAN COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy