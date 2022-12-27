Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding HomeGoods Store Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergAshburn, VA
Regional Home Decoration Chain is Permanently Closing 1 Location in VirginiaBryan DijkhuizenAshburn, VA
This Giant Antique Store is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MarylandTravel MavenFrederick, MD
Virginia adds 2 segregation-era black schools to historic landmarks registerWatchful EyeVirginia State
Popular grocery store chain opening new supermarket location in VirginiaKristen WaltersReston, VA
Related
mocoshow.com
Approximately 50 Firefighters Respond to House Fire in Aspen Hill
Around 50 Montgomery County firefighters responded to a single-family house fire in the 13300blk of Georgia Ave, near Regina Dr, in Aspen Hill on Thursday. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, the fire originated in the basement of the home, which appeared to be abandoned (however power was still connected). The fire was reported by a passerby who reported smoke coming from home. There were no injuries reported.
theriver953.com
MSP rescue fallen hiker near Harpers Ferry
Maryland State Police (MSP) report the rescue of a fallen hiker near Harpers Ferry West Virginia. On Dec. 27 around 4 p.m. a winter hiker had to be rescued after a fall near the Maryland Heights Overlook trail. The Potomac Valley Fire Company enlisted the aid of the MSP Aviation...
Pedestrian seriously injured in Va. crash
ANNANDALE, Va. (DC News Now) — A pedestrian is facing life-threatening injuries after a crash in Annandale on Thursday. Police said that the crash happened at Little River Turnpike and Medford Drive. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital for treatment. Officials said that the driver of the car stayed on the scene after the […]
Tractor-Trailer Crash Ties Up Traffic On I-70 In Washington County (DEVELOPING)
All hands were on deck on Thursday afternoon when there was a reported tractor-trailer crash on I-70 in Maryland that knocked one of the trucks off the road. First responders were called at approximately 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29 to a stretch of I-70 in Washington County, when there was a reported crash near the northbound lanes of I-81 in the town of Halfway.
Fire in former church turned home in Loudoun County
HILLSBORO, Va. (DC News Now) — After a fire in a fomer church in Hillsboro on Tuesday morning, two people were evaluated for injuries and the building’s roof sustained damage. Firefighters from Loudoun Heights, Purcellville, Round Hill, Hamilton, Leesburg and Lovettsville responded to the fire in the 36900 block of Charlestown Pike just after 9:30 […]
Virginia woman killed in fiery crash in Fauquier County
Police said the woman, 50-year-old Anna M. Frye, of Bealeton, was driving a 2009 Ford Focus west on Route 651 around 11:30 p.m. in Fauquier when the crash occurred. Police say Frye failed to maneuver a curve, ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree before her car caught fire.
Fairfax, Virginia home destroyed in fire, 1 person unaccounted for
FAIRFAX, Va. — A home in Virginia has been decimated by a fire, leaving one person injured and another unaccounted for as of Monday evening. The house, located on Goodview Court in the Mantua area of Fairfax, went up in flames sometime before 6:45 p.m. on the day after Christmas.
cbs19news
Search continues for missing man in national park
LURAY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The National Park Service says the search for a missing man continues. According to a release, James Alan Cattley of North Garden was reported missing on Dec. 12. His vehicle was found at Turk Gap Parking, located near mile marker 94 on Skyline Drive, on...
theburn.com
Burst water pipe delays opening at new Purcellville restaurant
The best laid plans of mice and men… that’s probably what the folks at The Local Cut are thinking after a pipe froze and burst right above the new restaurant’s bar. The anticipated opening of the Purcellville establishment has now been slightly delayed. “As much as we...
Pedestrian Killed Crossing Busy Maryland Intersection During Rush Hour, State Police Say
Police say that a pedestrian was killed crossing a major intersection in Prince George's County on Wednesday afternoon. Shortly before 5:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack were called to the intersection of Central Avenue and Enterprise Road in Bowie, where there was a report of a pedestrian that had been struck in the roadway by a passing Hyundai.
loudounnow.com
Leesburg Police Seek Suspect in Smoke Shop Break-in
The Leesburg Police Department is investigating an early morning burglary at the Tobacco King, store on East Market Street. According to the report, officers were called to the store shortly after 2 a.m. Dec. 29 for a report of a burglary that had just occurred. A man shattered the store’s plate glass door and took an undetermined amount of merchandise. The suspect was gone when officers arrived.
Driver Killed In Accokeek Crash ID'd As 36-Year-Old Upper Marlboro Woman
Authorities in Prince George's County have identified the driver killed in a Friday, Dec. 23 crash as an Upper Marlboro woman. Diega Chartelle Clapp died when she lost control in an SUV heading south on Indian Head Highway near Berry Road in Accokeek and struck a utility pole around 1:55 a.m., county police said. Clapp was pronounced dead on scene.
Blood Found In Abandoned Vehicle Of Missing Virginia Dad: Report
Police are desperately searching for an endangered missing Virginia father after blood was found in his abandoned vehicle, reports NBC4 Washington. Jose Guerrero, 20, was last seen leaving his residence on Lynn Street in the Woodbridge area on Wednesday, Dec. 21 around 8 p.m. to run some erran…
mocoshow.com
Police Investigates Shooting After Victim Walks into 7-Eleven With Gunshot Wound to His Leg; Blood Trail Leads to Nearby Apartment Building
Per Takoma Park Police: On December 27, at approximately 2:21 am, an adult male entered the 7-11 located in the 1300 block of University Blvd. suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. Officers arrived on the scene and provided medical aid until fire and rescue arrived. The victim was transported to a local hospital.
WUSA
Barricade situation going on for over 8 hours in Herndon, Virginia
A police spokesperson said a dad was holding his son hostage. WUSA9 was told the son is now out of the house and safe.
mocoshow.com
Several Injured in Saturday Morning Crash
Several people were evaluated for trauma injuries following a single vehicle crash at approximately 4:30am on Saturday morning, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS). Per Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer, one person was ejected from the vehicle, several suffered trauma injuries, and at least one person’s injuries are...
Teen Carjacker Unable To Start Victim's Vehicle In Maryland, Caught Immediately
A Maryland carjacking suspect did not get far after being unable to start his victim's vehicle, authorities say. Messiah Jones, 18, was arrested just minutes after attempting to carjack a victim at gunpoint in the 2700 block of Lorring Drive in District Heights, according to Prince George's County Police. Jones...
Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing Sterling man
The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a Sterling man who was last seen a week ago.
theriver953.com
VDOT to Hold Public Meeting
The Virginia Department of Transportation will hold a public hearing concerning improvements to Millwood Avenue. (Route 17/50/522) in the City of Winchester. The meeting will take place from 4 to 6 pm, Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at Rouss City Hall, 15 North Cameron Street,. Winchester, VA 22601. Citizens can come...
2 dead after murder, suicide in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Two people are dead after a murder-suicide in Morgan County that took place outside a resort last Friday night. Jessica Craver was leaving work at the Coolfont Resort when she was confronted by her boyfriend — who has been identified as August Chillenger, Morgan County Sheriff KC Bohrer. […]
Comments / 0