BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Saturday! Today turned out to be a great day with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. The sun showed out too with mostly sunny conditions to end the afternoon. Tonight, I’m giving you the green light to give your New Year’s toast outside! We are expecting most rain to hold off as we bring in the New Year with mostly cloudy skies. The clouds tonight will serve as a blanket and prevent the overnight temperatures from dropping below 50. There is a chance for a stray shower or two tonight but nothing to damper your plans. It won’t hurt to carry the umbrella just in case. After you bring in the New Year tonight, expect the chance for some patchy and dense fog after midnight. PLEASE be careful on the roads, especially if you plan to have drinks tonight. Remember, NO drinking and driving and that there are safe ways to get home like calling a friend or scheduling a car service like Uber and/or Lyft. If you notice fog on the roads, remember to drive with low beams and fog lights and keep your distance between you and other cars on the road.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 15 HOURS AGO