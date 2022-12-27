Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
5 Best Burger Places in Birmingham, ALBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
US Army Veteran Searching For Missing Son After Child's Mother Shot Him And Took OffThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Coastal Carolina vs East Carolina Preview and Prediction for the Birmingham BowlFlurrySportsConway, SC
Gadsden Resident Posts "Misinformation Photos Purporting to Show Unsanitary Conditions" at Roebuck McDonald's on FBZack LoveGadsden, AL
Related
Birmingham PD reminds residents to be safe while ringing in the new year
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham has big plans to ring in the new year, and local law enforcement wants to make sure everyone stays safe. Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond says there are several safety hazards that can very quickly turn New Year’s celebrations into a nightmare. He recommends checking out one […]
wbrc.com
I 59-20 SB ramps from 31st St. N & Red Mtn. Expressway to temporarily close
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Transportation is closing the outside right lane of I-59/20 northbound/eastbound between milepost 124.9 (I-65) and Milepost 125.5 (BJCC) for the installation of bridge rail mounted fencing. The planned closure will begin Tuesday, Jan. 3, weather permitting, beginning at 7 p.m. All travel...
birminghamtimes.com
15 Businesses and Eateries We Were Heartbroken to see Close in Birmingham Area
While the Greater Birmingham Area had over 60 openings in 2022, we also saw some of our community favorites close. Our hearts broke to say goodbye to these 15 local spots in the past year. January. Brookwood Village has been a staple shopping center in town for many years. The...
Bham Now
18 developments we’re looking forward to seeing in Birmingham in 2023
Despite its challenges, 2022 was an exciting year for developments in The Magic City. We saw the grand openings of Protective Stadium, CityWalk BHAM and dozens more. Keep reading to learn what’s in store in 2023. 1. Hood-McPherson Building. Auburn University is bringing new life to the former Hood-McPherson...
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Rain moves in later today; slight risk up for Tuesday
THE LAST FRIDAY OF 2022: Today will start off mainly dry but rain and a few embedded claps of thunder will begin to move into the area by midday and move into the Birmingham area right around the 4-5 pm time frame. Rain and storms should reach the Gadsden, Anniston, and Auburn areas by the 6-7 pm time frame. Severe weather is not expected for Central Alabama, but a few strong storms will be possible down in the southwestern corner of the state. Highs will be in the lower 60s to the mid 70s.
Bham Now
15 places we were heartbroken to see close in 2022 in The Magic City
While the Greater Birmingham Area had over 60 openings in 2022, we also saw some of our community favorites close. Our hearts broke to say goodbye to these 15 local spots in the past year. January. 1. Macy’s at Brookwood Village. Brookwood Village has been a staple shopping center...
Is a fire that has been burning for over a month in central Alabama a health hazard?
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — For the last five weeks, a fire has been burning at a landfill in St. Clair County, making life for those in Irondale, Moody and Trussville a challenge. What is most troubling for neighbors in the area is that they have been given no indication as to when the fire will […]
‘Our hearts are heavy’: Birmingham, cities across country remember 2022′s gun-related homicide victims
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin implored residents to reflect on the “incredible toll” gun violence has taken in 2022 as the city joined several others across the country Friday to recognize the year’s gun-related homicide victims during an inaugural day of remembrance. “Gun violence has taken an incredible...
Bham Now
Birmingham improves food access with $298,736 grant award
The City of Birmingham received $298,736 from U.S. Department of Agriculture through their Urban Agriculture and Innovation Production grant program. The city plans to use the money to help support research and increase resources around food access. Keep reading to find out why this is so important for Birmingham. Why...
The restaurants Birmingham lost in 2022
While many restaurants and bars opened their doors for the first time this year, such as Slutty Vegan and The House of Found Objects, others closed them for the last time.
wbrc.com
FIRST ALERT: Mostly dry evening for your New Year’s plans
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Saturday! Today turned out to be a great day with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. The sun showed out too with mostly sunny conditions to end the afternoon. Tonight, I’m giving you the green light to give your New Year’s toast outside! We are expecting most rain to hold off as we bring in the New Year with mostly cloudy skies. The clouds tonight will serve as a blanket and prevent the overnight temperatures from dropping below 50. There is a chance for a stray shower or two tonight but nothing to damper your plans. It won’t hurt to carry the umbrella just in case. After you bring in the New Year tonight, expect the chance for some patchy and dense fog after midnight. PLEASE be careful on the roads, especially if you plan to have drinks tonight. Remember, NO drinking and driving and that there are safe ways to get home like calling a friend or scheduling a car service like Uber and/or Lyft. If you notice fog on the roads, remember to drive with low beams and fog lights and keep your distance between you and other cars on the road.
5 Best Burger Places in Birmingham, AL
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Retrograde Dept: Taylor Young opens west Birmingham clothing store
When Taylor Young held a recent grand opening for her clothing store in West Birmingham it was also a homecoming. The 27-year-old entrepreneur opened her location in a shopping plaza on 3rd Ave. West owned by her family. Family, friends and consumers joined Young in October to celebrate Retrograde Dept.,...
Bham Now
7 Birmingham-area restaurants open New Year’s Day
Celebrate the start of the new year all weekend long! Pop the champagne at midnight then visit one of these seven Birmingham-area restaurants that are open on New Year’s Day. 1. Trattoria Zaza. If your New Year’s resolution is to eat more pasta and pizza by the slice, the...
ABC 33/40 News
107-year-old Birmingham based business closes last store
Ensley Fairfield Mattress closes its last store. It is one the oldest businesses in the Birmingham area that dates back almost 108 years. Jillian Holtzclaw Barnett's great grandparents opened the business and it's been in the family ever since. She said customers continue to tell them decades old stories of...
One Dead, One Injured in Early Morning Wreck on 25th Avenue East in Tuscaloosa
The Tuscaloosa Police Department is investigating a Friday morning crash where one person was killed and one taken to the hospital. According to a release from TPD spokesperson Stephanie Taylor, the incident happened at 4 a.m. Friday morning. Taylor said a TPD officer attempted to stop a vehicle that had...
Bham Now
Barbeque & Biryani, authentic South Central Indian cuisine, opens near UAB Hospital
Barbeque & Biryani, a new family owned restaurant featuring South Central Indian cuisine has opened at Southside Station (401 19th Street South, formerly the Milo’s Hamburgers location) in the heart of the UAB medical district. Earlier this week, we caught up with the restaurant’s owner Mohammed Shahed about this...
cahabasun.com
Trussville man makes lifetime of artifact discovery
After an hour of looking through arrowheads under glass, sharks’ teeth in a wooden box and pottery pieces stacked on shelves in a south Trussville bedroom, Mike Roper wasn’t finished. “We haven’t even scratched the surface,” he said. After another hour, he said he had probably...
wbrc.com
BFRS: Water leak occurs at Birmingham City Hall
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service is on the scene of a water leak at Birmingham City Hall. BFRS says an elevator was filling with water. No one is trapped and no injuries have been reported. A Public Information Officer with the city says the leak was...
wbrc.com
Lakeview bars warning about fake NYE bar crawl tickets
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re on your side with a warning about tickets being sold for a New Year’s Eve Birmingham bar crawl event that bar owners say is fake. Unfortunately, this is not the first time scammers have created fake events with fake tickets to steal people’s money.
The Trussville Tribune
Trussville, AL
16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.http://trussvilletribune.com
Comments / 1