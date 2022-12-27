ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

wbrc.com

I 59-20 SB ramps from 31st St. N & Red Mtn. Expressway to temporarily close

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Transportation is closing the outside right lane of I-59/20 northbound/eastbound between milepost 124.9 (I-65) and Milepost 125.5 (BJCC) for the installation of bridge rail mounted fencing. The planned closure will begin Tuesday, Jan. 3, weather permitting, beginning at 7 p.m. All travel...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

18 developments we’re looking forward to seeing in Birmingham in 2023

Despite its challenges, 2022 was an exciting year for developments in The Magic City. We saw the grand openings of Protective Stadium, CityWalk BHAM and dozens more. Keep reading to learn what’s in store in 2023. 1. Hood-McPherson Building. Auburn University is bringing new life to the former Hood-McPherson...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Rain moves in later today; slight risk up for Tuesday

THE LAST FRIDAY OF 2022: Today will start off mainly dry but rain and a few embedded claps of thunder will begin to move into the area by midday and move into the Birmingham area right around the 4-5 pm time frame. Rain and storms should reach the Gadsden, Anniston, and Auburn areas by the 6-7 pm time frame. Severe weather is not expected for Central Alabama, but a few strong storms will be possible down in the southwestern corner of the state. Highs will be in the lower 60s to the mid 70s.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Birmingham improves food access with $298,736 grant award

The City of Birmingham received $298,736 from U.S. Department of Agriculture through their Urban Agriculture and Innovation Production grant program. The city plans to use the money to help support research and increase resources around food access. Keep reading to find out why this is so important for Birmingham. Why...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

FIRST ALERT: Mostly dry evening for your New Year’s plans

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Saturday! Today turned out to be a great day with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. The sun showed out too with mostly sunny conditions to end the afternoon. Tonight, I’m giving you the green light to give your New Year’s toast outside! We are expecting most rain to hold off as we bring in the New Year with mostly cloudy skies. The clouds tonight will serve as a blanket and prevent the overnight temperatures from dropping below 50. There is a chance for a stray shower or two tonight but nothing to damper your plans. It won’t hurt to carry the umbrella just in case. After you bring in the New Year tonight, expect the chance for some patchy and dense fog after midnight. PLEASE be careful on the roads, especially if you plan to have drinks tonight. Remember, NO drinking and driving and that there are safe ways to get home like calling a friend or scheduling a car service like Uber and/or Lyft. If you notice fog on the roads, remember to drive with low beams and fog lights and keep your distance between you and other cars on the road.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

7 Birmingham-area restaurants open New Year’s Day

Celebrate the start of the new year all weekend long! Pop the champagne at midnight then visit one of these seven Birmingham-area restaurants that are open on New Year’s Day. 1. Trattoria Zaza. If your New Year’s resolution is to eat more pasta and pizza by the slice, the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

107-year-old Birmingham based business closes last store

Ensley Fairfield Mattress closes its last store. It is one the oldest businesses in the Birmingham area that dates back almost 108 years. Jillian Holtzclaw Barnett's great grandparents opened the business and it's been in the family ever since. She said customers continue to tell them decades old stories of...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
cahabasun.com

Trussville man makes lifetime of artifact discovery

After an hour of looking through arrowheads under glass, sharks’ teeth in a wooden box and pottery pieces stacked on shelves in a south Trussville bedroom, Mike Roper wasn’t finished. “We haven’t even scratched the surface,” he said. After another hour, he said he had probably...
TRUSSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

BFRS: Water leak occurs at Birmingham City Hall

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service is on the scene of a water leak at Birmingham City Hall. BFRS says an elevator was filling with water. No one is trapped and no injuries have been reported. A Public Information Officer with the city says the leak was...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Lakeview bars warning about fake NYE bar crawl tickets

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re on your side with a warning about tickets being sold for a New Year’s Eve Birmingham bar crawl event that bar owners say is fake. Unfortunately, this is not the first time scammers have created fake events with fake tickets to steal people’s money.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
