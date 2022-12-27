Read full article on original website
newsnationnow.com
Work changed in 2022. What will stay?
(NewsNation) — There have been a lot of names for what’s happened in the job market this year: the Great Resignation, quiet quitting, quiet firing, career cushioning, labor hoarding; the list goes on and on. In many ways, 2022 has felt like the culmination of employment trends shifted...
newsnationnow.com
2 Texans launch virtual group for people with disabilities
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two Central Texans are building an online community for adults with special needs, one video chat at a time. Friends Shine Online launched in June 2021 as a virtual network for adults in the special needs community. Central Texans Mary Maluski and Celeste Thompson launched the...
