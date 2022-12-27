ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Second appeal denied for convicted Walmart shooter

By Ed Lewis
Times Leader
Times Leader
 5 days ago
Sargent

Pennsylvania Superior Court has for the second time denied an appeal filed by Scott Sargent, who was convicted by a Luzerne County jury of attempting to kill five law enforcement officers during a shooting spree outside a Wilkes-Barre Township department store in 2015.

Sargent was convicted on multiple counts of attempted murder of the officers who responded to the parking lot of Walmart Supercenter on Highland Park Boulevard on Oct. 17, 2015.

Sargent, 38, claimed in his latest appeal that Judge David W. Lupas, who presided over the trial in October 2017, prevented him from questioning township police Officer Mitchell Rennick about the effects of methamphetamine has on an individual’s judgement and perception.

Sargent further challenged Lupas’ decision that precluded him from introducing evidence about “voluntary intoxication” and his impaired condition at “the time of the rampage.” Sargent claimed his impaired condition from being under the influence of alcohol and methamphetamine should had been admitted to negate “specific intent” to shoot at the five police officers.

Sargent also argued that several of the convicted charges should have been merged for sentencing, reducing the imposed sentence of 179 to 358 years in state prison he received from Lupas in December 2017.

A three-member panel of the Superior Court denied Sargent’s appeal in a 15-page decision issued Friday.

The appellate court agreed with Lupas in denying Sargent’s efforts to solicit testimony about the effects of being under the influence of an illicit drug, and said Lupas correctly imposed the lengthy sentence.

The Superior Court previously upheld Sargent’s conviction and sentence, denying his first appeal in January 2020.

The incident

Sargent drove behind the store and began firing rounds from an AR-15 style rifle, which was equipped with a scope and a high-capacity magazine into garage doors of an auto-repair garage attached to the store.

When officers arrived, Sargent proceeded to fire rounds in their direction, hitting cruisers and civilian vehicles.

During a standoff that spanned approximately 15 minutes, a Wilkes-Barre police officer shot Sargent in the abdomen, ending the gunfire.

Sargent appeared at his post-conviction sentencing hearing with a tattoo of a skull hovering over five tombstones, each marked with the names of the five officers he attempted to kill.

Prior to the shooting, Sargent and his girlfriend were at Mohegan Sun Casino, where he believed he was being followed by two men. When they drove to Walmart, his girlfriend entered the store and Sargent believed he saw the same two men following him, which he gave as the reason for the shooting.

Sargent claimed he was under the influence of alcohol and methamphetamine and was not thinking correctly.

