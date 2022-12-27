Read full article on original website
76 dogs abandoned in Tennessee home
Animal rescue crews have recovered dozens of dogs that had been abandoned in a home in Dyer, Tennessee. Officials said that 76 dogs were found in the trash-filled home, WPSD reported. Animal Rescue Corps had been alerted by the Dyer Police Department after someone told them about the living conditions...
WBBJ
Large police presence reported at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital
JACKSON, Tenn. — A developing story after reports of large law enforcement presence at the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital late Thursday evening. WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News received several calls after 8 p.m. from tipsters of a large presence of law enforcement personnel at the hospital following unconfirmed reports of a shooting there.
WBBJ
Sheriff’s Office: Employee dies from self-inflicted gunshot
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of their own. Friday, the sheriff’s office sent out a news release confirming the death of one of their nine-year civilian employees on Thursday. In the same release, they also confirmed a police...
WBBJ
Community pulls together for those in need amid water issues
CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — One local community pulls together to help those in need. Since the holiday weekend when temperatures dropped to single digit numbers, many parts of Henderson County have been without water due to pipes bursting. One of the communities in Chester County also receives water from Lexington’s utility department, the community of Enville.
WBBJ
Humboldt police investigating shooting as homicide
HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — On the night of Tuesday December 27, WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News received a tip of a large police presence on North 17th Avenue in Humboldt. In a news release from the Humboldt Police Department, officers were dispatched at 9:52 p.m. to a home on North 17th Avenue in response to a person being shot.
kbsi23.com
Weakley County Sheriff’s Department looking for 5 people with active warrants
WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (KBSI) – The Weakley County Sheriff’s Department is looking for five people with active warrants for their arrest. The sheriff’s department is looking for Rocha Kimmel, Robert Thomas Jr., Amanda Graves, Christopher Leyhue and Diana Navarrete. Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked...
Fire burns from the back of a home in Halls
The back of a home in Halls was on fire Tuesday night, according to Rural Metro Fire - Knox County spokesperson Jeff Bagwell.
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 12/29/22 – 12/30/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/29/22 and 7 a.m. on 12/30/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
Mother loses third son after Rural King shooting in Halls
The family of the 23-year-old who died after a shooting at Rural King in Halls is taking the time to remember their loved one.
radionwtn.com
Black Ice Making Area Travel Treacherous
Roads are very slick across our area, with black ice being reported in both northwest Tennessee and southwest Kentucky. Several vehicles are reported off the road in Henry County. Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey said there are too many wrecks to count this morning. Law enforcement is advising to use...
thunderboltradio.com
Broken tail light leads to drug charges for Martin man
A Martin man is facing meth and traffic charges after being stopped Wednesday night on North Lindell Street for a broken tail-light. Twenty-one-year-old Gavin Reese Davis was stopped by Weakley County Sheriff’s Deputy Gary Eddings who found a bag containing less than a gram of meth in Davis’s front jacket pocket and several drug paraphernalia items.
WBBJ
Car hits old YMCA sign on Campbell Street
JACKSON, Tenn. — Police are investigating after a vehicle crash in north Jackson. A vehicle reportedly ran into the sign in front of the old YMCA building on Campbell Street Monday night. Our crews received a call about the accident just before 7 p.m. Jackson police say there were...
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Police Investigate Stolen Rifles
Union City police were dispatched concerning the theft of guns from a vehicle. Reports said officers were called to G&H Tool and Die on Fifth Street, where they spoke with 36 year old Derek Wayne Stanley, of Kenton. At the scene, Stanley told officers he went deer hunting on December...
KFVS12
Crews responding to crash involving buggy
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Drivers are urged to avoid traveling on KY 80 on the southern edge of Mayfield. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), crews are responding to a crash involving a passenger vehicle and a buggy. The crash is near the KY 303/Cuba Road intersection. KYTC...
straightarrownews.com
New Madrid: Midwest prepares for catastrophic earthquake
A large earthquake is bound to rock the Midwest. Experts just don’t know when. The New Madrid seismic zone is a cluster of fault lines that run through Missouri, Tennessee and Arkansas. It is the most active seismic area in the U.S., east of the Rockies. Every year, hundreds of small earthquakes occur in the zone.
Chester County Independent
Your Right to Know: Reports from Henderson Police Dept., Chester County Sheriff’s Dept., and other agencies
30, Henderson, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault – injury and weapon, domestic assault – injury. He is held in the Chester County Jail in lieu of a $10,000 bond. Frederick Griffin, 18, Henderson, was arrested and charged with underage possession of alcohol, contributing to the...
newsleaderonline.com
Three Arrested on Drug Charges
A multi-agency drug investigation that began nine months ago by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the 24th Judicial District Drug Task Force, Huntingdon Police Department, McKenzie Police Department, and Carroll County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in search warrants, arrests, and the seizure of drugs and weapons.
