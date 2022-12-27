BRAIDWOOD— Linda A. Anderson (nee Morris), 72, of Braidwood, passed away after a six year battle with cancer, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022 at Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet. Born Sept. 2, 1950 in Columbus, OH to the late Calvin Morris and Geraldine “Bum” (nee Ashley) Jankowski. Linda graduated from Plainfield High School and retired in 2016 from Ulta Beauty as an executive assistant. She loved cooking and baking, and was proud to be a part of a local quilting group that created lap quilts for disabled veterans. Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Ronald (Kimberly) Fowler of Wilmington; grandson, Joshua (fiancé, Alexandra Medeiros) Fowler of Georgia; brother-in-law, Richard Luzbetak of Joliet; sister-in-law, Barb Morris of Braidwood; brothers, Ray (Ruth) Jankowski, Leonard (Edith) Jankowski and Father James Michael Jankowski; sister, Marianne (Sonny) Skole; and nephews and niece, Jeff (Angie) Luzbetak, Charlene (Paul) Abbinanti, Matthew and Mitchel Morris and several additional nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death were her parents, Calvin and Bum; sister, Kathleen Luzbetak; and brother, Philip Morris. Cremation rites will be accorded. The memorial visitation for Linda will be at R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her name to the American Cancer Society would be appreciated. For more information and to visit her online guestbook, please log on to www.rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com or find them on Facebook. R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory 401 E. Main St., Braidwood, is in charge of arrangements.

BRAIDWOOD, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO