Dog Who 'Froze' in -35 Degree Wind Forced To Be Rescued by Owner
A dog struggling in the extreme weather that recently hit America has gone viral on TikTok.
Two children and four adults dead in horrific Tennessee house fire one day after Christmas
SIX people, including two children, are dead after a fire ripped through a home just a day after Christmas. The unidentified victims were found on Monday morning inside a home in Cumberland County,. , about two hours west of Nashville. Cumberland County fire officials responded to calls of a fire...
Buffalo woman, 22, dies in blizzard after sending chilling final video to family on way home from work
A 22-year-old woman has died in the historic Buffalo blizzard after she sent a chilling final video to her family on her way home from work.Anndel Taylor was driving home on Friday afternoon when her car became stranded in the snow.She remained trapped inside the car for around 18 hours while Winter Storm Elliot raged on all around her, her family said.During those terrifying hours, the 22-year-old told her family members she was “scared” and sent two chilling videos capturing the extreme blizzard blowing around her.The first video, sent to her family group chat at around 4.15pm ET on...
Texas Dog Missing 7 Years Reunites with Family After Pet Is Found Abandoned in a Florida Hotel
Jazzy, who's currently 12 years old, was frightened by fireworks and ran away from her Texas home when she was five years old; it is still unclear how the dog made her way to Florida A Texas dog who had been missing for seven years was found abandoned in a Florida hotel room, barely able to walk, and is now back in the arms of her doting owner. Earlier this month, Orange County Animal Services officers received a report about a dog left behind in a hotel room and responded to...
Tennessee man with Bud Light cans charged in deadly Christmas Day crash that left 3 kids injured, orphaned
A man is facing charges in a Tennessee crash that killed two parents and injured their three young children on Christmas Day.
180 dogs, cats discovered locked in cages in horrible conditions in New Jersey
Authorities are encouraging donations of dog and cat bedding and toys for the animals who are finally getting the care they deserve.
WATE
Three charged after deadly shooting
Three men have been charged in the shooting death of 49-year-old Frank Vinson. While one suspect has been taken into custody, two others remain at large. Three men have been charged in the shooting death of 49-year-old Frank Vinson. While one suspect has been taken into custody, two others remain at large.
Owner returned cat to a pet store in Virginia because the cat had a habit of cuddling
Black cat like ElliePhoto byNathan RileyonUnsplash. Ellie, a four-year-old black cat in Virginia was returned to the pet store because her owner got tired of her wanting to cuddle all the time, according to Fox News.
Probe starts after Tennessee highway workers find heart in road salt
Tennessee detectives started an investigation last week after a human heart was found in a Department of Transportation salt barn.
dailypaws.com
4,000 Beagles, Dozens of Trapped Animals, and a Cat Named Ian: The 12 Best Pet Rescue Stories of 2022
Every day, thousands of people step up to care for our furred and feathered companions, whether as part of their job, in a volunteer capacity, or simply being in the right place at the most crucial time. These kind-hearted souls do all they can to ensure their welfare, from rescuing more than 300 dogs from an alleged dog fighting operation to providing sanctuary for senior and medically compromised cats.
‘Never seen anything like it’: Macon County residents left without water; cities step in handing out bottles
Days after the winter storm hit Middle Tennessee, several counties are still without water.
Dozens of vehicles seen lining up at Washington Co. water sites
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Dozens of vehicles were seen lining up outside of water distribution sites on Monday after officials declared a state of emergency due to line breaks throughout Washington County, Tennessee. In photos taken by News Channel 11’s Katie Simpson, cars can be seen gathered outside of Lamar Elementary School to receive […]
Pipe break under Cumberland River leaking millions of gallons of water
A failed joint along a 24-inch water pipe is leaking millions of gallons of water a day, according to Metro Water Services Director Scott Potter.
Winter Weather East Tennessee: Power outages
Power outages have been reported as winter weather impacts East Tennessee.
Local animal shelter at capacity for dogs, closes intake
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Tennessee Animal Shelter has closed intake for dogs due to being over capacity. According to a post on social media by the shelter, 130 dogs are currently being cared for at the facility. The WCJC shelter has reportedly taken in 64 dogs in the past two weeks. […]
katzenworld.co.uk
Drivers Warned of Sleeping Cat Danger
Motorists have been warned of the dangers of accidentally killing a cat this winter after experts said pets could be sheltering beneath cars on cold mornings. Motoring experts at LeaseCar.uk are warning car owners to be vigilant before heading off as cats may be found sleeping under vehicles on winter mornings.
News On 6
Oklahoma Vet Warns Pet Owners About Spread Of Dog Flu
There's been recent outbreaks of canine influenza, known as the dog flu, that can impact pets. The virus has similar symptoms to the flu that humans can contract, but it's not transmissible between dogs and humans. There are two known strains in the United States, H3N8 and H3N2. Most unvaccinated...
