2 people hospitalized following crash in New Castle
NEW CASTLE, Pa. — Two people were hospitalized after a crash in New Castle on Thursday night. According to police, a car pulled into the path of a van at the intersection of Cascade Street and Stanton Avenue. The car drove into a utility pole as a result of the crash.
Family remembers hunter who died in tragic accident in Westmoreland County
GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County family is mourning one of their own after a tragic accident near their Derry Township home.Paul Berger died Tuesday after he apparently fell in the woods, a place he spent so much of his life. Berger, a successful business owner, was apparently out checking his game traps when he's believed to have slipped on ice and fallen down a steep embankment along the Loyalhanna River.As a contractor, his work was well-known and appreciated. Berger spent a lot of his time with his family. They issued a statement over his loss saying, in part, that Berger was an amazing man who put others before himself in everything he did. He had a passion for life and always did the right thing in the right way, his family said.The statement also pointed out Berger's love of the outdoors, saying nature and the outdoors, "It is my church. Paul saw God in nature, his family and in others, and he will be beyond missed by all."Berger leaves behind his wife, son, daughter, and two grandchildren he adored.
Man arrested in October shooting that led to death of 17-year-old
Police have made an arrest in the October shooting death that led to the death of a 17-year-old. According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, Antwuan Berry, 26, was arrested Wednesday in Beechview in the 1700 block of Broadway Ave., the location where Clayton Tierney was found shot in the head on Oct. 26.
Crash on Pittsburgh's South Shore sends multiple people to the hospital
A bad crash on Pittsburgh's South Shore has sent six people people to the hospital. The crash happened around 2 a.m. Friday at the corner of East Carson and South First streets. This is in the area between the Smithfield and Liberty bridges, not far from Station Square. Police said...
Woman arrested after Christmas morning robbery in Washington County
WASHINGTON, Pa. — Washington police say they were in the right place at the right time on Christmas morning when they saw a woman breaking into a home. A 911 call from from a home on Broad Street early Christmas morning said a woman held another woman at knifepoint and robbed her.
2 taken to a hospital after fire in Fayette County, investigators say
BULLSKIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people were taken to a hospital after a fire in Fayette County, investigators say. Fayette County dispatchers said emergency crews were called to the 400 block of Breakneck Road in Bullskin Township at around 11:05 a.m. Thursday. Investigators say 1 person was taken to...
Woman killed, man critically injured in Allegheny County shooting
A woman was killed and a man critically injured in a shooting Wednesday night in Allegheny County. County 911 was notified of a shooting in the 2200 block of Hawthorne Avenue in Swissvale around 11:35 p.m., according to Allegheny County police. First responders found a woman and man who had...
Hawk rescued by firefighters in Butler County released back into wild after weeks of recovery
Hawk rescued by firefighters in Butler County released back into wild after weeks of recovery A hawk rescued from a tree in Butler County in November has been released back into the wild. (Video Credit: Saxonburg Volunteer Fire Station) A hawk rescued from a tree in Butler County in November...
Destruction Of Old Legion Recalls Homicide
The recent demolition of a long vacant building in Butler Township holds a connection to a local homicide. According to Butler Township Police Lieutenant Matt Pearson, the owner of the former Lyndora Legion at 100 Bessemer Avenue discovered a dead body in the basement January 25th, 2009. The body was...
West Mifflin man arrested for allegedly dragging police officer with his car
A West Mifflin man was arrested and placed in the Allegheny County Jail for allegedly dragging a police officer with his car. West Mifflin police said they were conducting a traffic stop just before 1 p.m. Wednesday on 24-year-old Karl Littlejohn’s vehicle in the area of Route 837. According to the criminal complaint, when an officer told Littlejohn to exit the car, he struck the officer with the car door and put the vehicle in drive, taking off while the officer was in the vehicle.
Family still searching for missing local artist nearly 3 years after her disappearance
PITTSBURGH — A mural permanently sits in Hazelwood, perfectly capturing Tonee Turner’s vibrant spirit, and stands as a testament that those who know her, won’t give up on her safe return. “When I drive past her mural in Hazelwood, I ask God to bring her home,” said...
Ohio police suspect dies after being found unconscious and attacked by BB Gun
An Ohio police suspect died after being found unconscious in an alley in Pittsburgh and allegedly was attacked by teens with a BB gun. Christopher Gaylor, 50, was accused of breaking into a Government building in Cadiz. Gaylor was arrested in Hopedale the following day without incident. Gaylor was released and was awaiting indictment. Gaylor was […]
Delivery Truck Involved In Crash In Cranberry
At least one person was injured as a result of a crash Thursday afternoon in Cranberry Township. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 2 p.m. for a two vehicle accident near the intersection of Peters and Franklin Roads. Crews from Cranberry Township VFC and EMS were...
Family says man threatened them with machete at Pittsburgh hotel
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — What was supposed to be an unforgettable visit to Pittsburgh ended up being a visit one family would like to forget."It was terrible," Sandy Scott said. "It broke my heart because I was so tickled. I haven't been up here in 20 years."Sandy and Michelle Scott said their six-person family checked in to the Holiday Inn Express on 10th Street on the city's South Side on Wednesday evening.As they were getting onto the elevator to settle into their room, they said a man was coming off the elevator."He was eerie," Michelle Scott said. "He had a smile...
Man arrested after shots fired on East Side street
Nikitas Smaragdas, 30, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on a charge of felonious assault.
18 Year Old Female Accidentally Shot in Aliquippa
Story by Sandy Giordano and Curtis Walsh – Beaver County Radio. Published December 28, 2022 6:23 A.M. (Aliquippa, PA) State Police say the victim of a Tuesday evening shooting is an 18 year old female who suffered single gunshot wound. After investigating, they determined that the female was struck by an accidental discharge while her 2 year old son and multiple others were nearby at Valley Terrace Apartments. The female was life flighted to a hospital. Charges are pending for an 18 year old male for tampering with evidence, recklessly endangering, and other firearms charges.
Beaver County Crime solvers offering award in Hopewell Fire Department Theft
Story by Sandy Giordano – Beaver County Radio. Published 8:55 A.M. (Hopewell Township, PA) Beaver County Chief Detective Andy Gall announced on Thursday afternoon that a monetary award is being offered for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the people responsible . The theft of over $30,000 worth of rescue equipment took place on Tuesday, December 20,2022 from Station 92 on Brodhead Road in Hopewell Township..
PHOTOS: Crews respond to fire at motel in Westmoreland County
Crews respond to fire at motel in Westmoreland County Crews were called to a fire at a motel in Westmoreland County Thursday morning. (WPXI/WPXI)
