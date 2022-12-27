ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan, PA

CBS Pittsburgh

Family remembers hunter who died in tragic accident in Westmoreland County

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County family is mourning one of their own after a tragic accident near their Derry Township home.Paul Berger died Tuesday after he apparently fell in the woods, a place he spent so much of his life. Berger, a successful business owner, was apparently out checking his game traps when he's believed to have slipped on ice and fallen down a steep embankment along the Loyalhanna River.As a contractor, his work was well-known and appreciated. Berger spent a lot of his time with his family. They issued a statement over his loss saying, in part, that Berger was an amazing man who put others before himself in everything he did. He had a passion for life and always did the right thing in the right way, his family said.The statement also pointed out Berger's love of the outdoors, saying nature and the outdoors, "It is my church. Paul saw God in nature, his family and in others, and he will be beyond missed by all."Berger leaves behind his wife, son, daughter, and two grandchildren he adored.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Destruction Of Old Legion Recalls Homicide

The recent demolition of a long vacant building in Butler Township holds a connection to a local homicide. According to Butler Township Police Lieutenant Matt Pearson, the owner of the former Lyndora Legion at 100 Bessemer Avenue discovered a dead body in the basement January 25th, 2009. The body was...
WPXI Pittsburgh

West Mifflin man arrested for allegedly dragging police officer with his car

A West Mifflin man was arrested and placed in the Allegheny County Jail for allegedly dragging a police officer with his car. West Mifflin police said they were conducting a traffic stop just before 1 p.m. Wednesday on 24-year-old Karl Littlejohn’s vehicle in the area of Route 837. According to the criminal complaint, when an officer told Littlejohn to exit the car, he struck the officer with the car door and put the vehicle in drive, taking off while the officer was in the vehicle.
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
butlerradio.com

Delivery Truck Involved In Crash In Cranberry

At least one person was injured as a result of a crash Thursday afternoon in Cranberry Township. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 2 p.m. for a two vehicle accident near the intersection of Peters and Franklin Roads. Crews from Cranberry Township VFC and EMS were...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Family says man threatened them with machete at Pittsburgh hotel

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — What was supposed to be an unforgettable visit to Pittsburgh ended up being a visit one family would like to forget."It was terrible," Sandy Scott said. "It broke my heart because I was so tickled. I haven't been up here in 20 years."Sandy and Michelle Scott said their six-person family checked in to the Holiday Inn Express on 10th Street on the city's South Side on Wednesday evening.As they were getting onto the elevator to settle into their room, they said a man was coming off the elevator."He was eerie," Michelle Scott said. "He had a smile...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Police: Woman accidentally injured in Beaver County shooting

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police say a woman was shot when a gun was accidentally fired in Beaver County Tuesday. It happened at the Valley Terrace Apartments on Superior Avenue in Aliquippa. An 18-year-old woman was shot and taken to the hospital. The woman's 2-year-old son and other...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

18 Year Old Female Accidentally Shot in Aliquippa

Story by Sandy Giordano and Curtis Walsh – Beaver County Radio. Published December 28, 2022 6:23 A.M. (Aliquippa, PA) State Police say the victim of a Tuesday evening shooting is an 18 year old female who suffered single gunshot wound. After investigating, they determined that the female was struck by an accidental discharge while her 2 year old son and multiple others were nearby at Valley Terrace Apartments. The female was life flighted to a hospital. Charges are pending for an 18 year old male for tampering with evidence, recklessly endangering, and other firearms charges.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Beaver County Crime solvers offering award in Hopewell Fire Department Theft

Story by Sandy Giordano – Beaver County Radio. Published 8:55 A.M. (Hopewell Township, PA) Beaver County Chief Detective Andy Gall announced on Thursday afternoon that a monetary award is being offered for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the people responsible . The theft of over $30,000 worth of rescue equipment took place on Tuesday, December 20,2022 from Station 92 on Brodhead Road in Hopewell Township..
BEAVER COUNTY, PA

