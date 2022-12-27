ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Traitors US: release date, cast and everything we know about the reality series

By Gregory James Wakeman
 4 days ago

Inspired by the Dutch show of the same name, and with a UK version becoming a huge hit for the BBC in December, The Traitors is a delightfully wicked reality and challenge show that takes its contestants on a wild rollercoaster ride of deceit and betrayal.

Hosted by Alan Cumming, the show mixes 10 reality stars and celebrity contestants with 10 regular civilians. These 20 competitors all have to complete challenges to win $250,000. However, there's a twist. Not all of them are working together.

Here's all the information that you need about The Traitors .

The Traitors release date

All 10 episodes of The Traitors are releasing onto Peacock on Thursday, January 12.

The Traitors trailer

Unfortunately, Peacock hasn't released a trailer for the US version of The Traitors yet. However, the BBC version of The Traitors , which began at the end of November, does have a trailer, which you can watch below.

The Traitors cast

Scottish thespian Alan Cumming ( Goldeneye , The Good Wife ) is the host of The Traitors . He's joined by a cavalcade of reality stars and celebrity contestants.

These include Arie Luyendyk Jr. ( Bachelor/Bachelorette ), Brandi Glanville ( The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ), Cirie Fields ( Survivor ), Cody Calafiore ( Big Brother ), Kate Chastain ( Below Deck ), Kyle Cooke ( Summer House ), Rachel Reilly ( Big Brother ), Reza Farahan ( Shahs of Sunset ), Ryan Lochte (Olympic Gold Medalist) and Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick ( Survivor ).

There are also 10 civilians. They are veteran and van life influencer Christian De La Torre from Los Angeles; DMV officer manager Michael Davidson from Oneida, Ky.; director of music services Andie Thurmond from Reno, Nev.; political analyst Quentin Jiles from Houston, Texas; public affairs manager Shelbe Rodriguez from Beaumont, Texas; actress Geraldine Moreno from North Hollywood, Calif.; tech sales executive Robert “Bam” Nieves from Rye, N.Y.; hair stylist Anjelica Conti from Staten Island, N.Y.; yoga instructor Azra Valani from Los Angeles; and emergency room nurse Amanda Clark from Carlisle, Pa.

The Traitors plot

These 20 individuals all gather together at a remote castle in the Scottish Highlands to take part in a number of challenges. However, three of the contestants are actually “the traitors.” They devise a plan to steal the money from the other participants, who are collectively known as “the faithful.”

Speaking to Deadline , Corie Henson, the executive vice president of Entertainment Unscripted Content at NBCUniversal, said she can't wait for Peacock's viewers to "experience and play along in this epic game of manipulation and deceit, all while the iconic Alan Cumming pulls the strings of our incredible cast to create the ultimate 'whodunit.'"

The excitement and love for Cumming was echoed by Stephen Lambert, the CEO of Studio Lambert, the production company behind the show, who declared, "In a game of secrecy, suspicion and plot twists in a Scottish castle, who better to take the helm and guide our game players through the drama and challenging missions than Alan who originally comes from Scotland."

How to watch The Traitors

The Traitors is an original series from Peacock. If you're planning to watch The Traitors in the US, you need a Peacock Premium subscription. Currently, there are a few deals for potential subscribers, which includes $4.99 a month for a premium subscription, and $9.99 a month for those who want premium plus.

