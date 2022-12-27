Read full article on original website
Lionel Messi Celebrates Christmas with Wife and Kids After World Cup Win: 'Feliz Navidad'
After winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina, Lionel Messi gave a glimpse at his Christmas in family photo with wife Antonella Roccuzzo and their three sons Lionel Messi is celebrating a special Christmas with his family after winning the World Cup earlier this month. The Argentine soccer star, 35, who scored two goals to help secure Argentina's win against France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Dec. 18, celebrated the holiday with wife Antonella Roccuzzo and their three sons, Mateo, Thiago and Ciro. "Feliz Navidad," Roccuzzo, 34, captioned a...
Nadal's son and wife present at his practice in Sydney for the United Cup
Rafael Nadal travelled with his family to Australia this year and that's not so much different from last year but there are three of them now. While his wife was in Australia the previous year, but they are now joined by their young kid. He was practicing in Sydney in preparation for his United Cup debut, and both of them were there. Since the birth of their child, his wife and son haven't been seen around much, but now, we've caught sight of both.
Watch: The best of Pele’s impossible goals as footballer dies ages 82
Brazil football legend Pele has died at the age of 82.During a 21-year playing career, he is said to have scored 1,283 goals in 1,363 senior matches for clubs and country.Widely considered one of the greatest players of all time, Pele is the only man to have won the World Cup on three occasions. Here, the Independent takes a look at Pelé’s best sporting moments.Interested in sport? Sign up to our newsletters here Read More Brazilian football legend Pele dies aged 82Cody Gakpo signing impacts Liverpool’s January transfer business, Jurgen Klopp saysPep Guardiola boots water bottle at Leeds bench before rushing over to apologise
Sports World Reacts To Nick Kyrgios' Big Announcement
Nick Kyrgios teased a possible alliance with a rival turned friend. On Tuesday, the tennis star said in an Instagram Stories reply that he'd play doubles with Novak Djokovic at Indian Wells if the unvaccinated player is allowed entry into the United States. Kyrgios continued to lay the seeds for...
Late Brazilian Soccer Star Pele Left Behind a Massive Fortune: Net Worth Details
Brazilian soccer star and 3-time World Cup champion, Pelé (real name: Edson Arantes do Nascimento), died after a battle with cancer on December 29, 2022. The late athlete earned an impressive net worth in his 82 years. “Inspiration and love marked the journey of King Pelé, who peacefully passed...
Meet Morocco’s ‘David Beckham’ Achraf Hakimi who’s married to ‘world’s most beautiful actress’
MOROCCO might be the underdogs but they have already got the makings of a superstar squad on and off the pitch. And after French striker Kylian Mbappe’s uncontrolled laughter at the site of Three Lions captain Harry Kane missing a crucial penalty, most of England will be behind them.
Pele, Maradona, Messi: Who is the greatest of all time?
When FIFA declared Pele and Diego Maradona jointly the players of the 20th century, and effectively the best of all time, they side-stepped but did not resolve a heated debate that has grown more complicated as Lionel Messi has dominated the 21st century. AFP Sport looks at who is the best between the magical Brazilian, the controversial Maradona, who passed away in November 2020 at the age of 60, and a second Argentine, the twinkling Messi who is still playing: Triple crown v single titles -- Pele played in four World Cups, winning three times, a record not yet beaten and giving him one more than Maradona and Messi combined.
Pelé’s Net Worth at the Time of His Death
Brazilian soccer legend Pelé will never be forgotten for his contributions to the sport. Here's what his net worth was when he died in 2022.
Messi & Antonela Roccuzzo: a love story that began when they were kids and bloomed into marriage and children
The relationship between Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo is proof that love exists. Their love story began in their hometown of Rosario, Argentina, when they were kids. Their relationship evolved over the years, surviving distance and culminating in their marriage and the birth of their three beautiful children. When...
Pelé, Brazil World Cup winner and football legend, dies aged 82
Pelé, the Brazilian virtuoso whose captivating skill and athleticism ensured he was universally regarded as one of football’s greatest players, has died at the age of 82. Pelé, who had a colon tumour removed in 2021, was readmitted to Albert Einstein hospital in São Paulo in November amid deteriorating health. A hospital statement on Thursday confirmed the death of “our dear King of Football” at 3.27pm local time, “due to the failure of multiple organs, a result of the progression of cancer of colon associated with his previous clinical condition.”
Pelé’s Net Worth Included $120k Just to Tie His Shoes—Here’s How Much He Made Before He Died
He’s regarded as the greatest footballer of all time and, at his peak was the highest-paid athlete in the world. Even after his retirement, Pelé’s net worth included millions of dollars in endorsements (including a huge paycheck to tie his shoes, more on that later) at the time of his death, age 82 after a short battle with colon cancer. Born Edson Arantes do Nascimento on October 23, 1940, in Três Corações, Minas Gerais, Brazil, he earned the nickname Pelé after mispronouncing Bilé, a goalkeeper who played for Vasco de Gama during his childhood. Growing up, his family was so poor...
Cristiano Ronaldo, Barack Obama and Usain Bolt Remember Soccer Icon and “Sporting Legend” Pelé
Cristiano Ronaldo, Usain Bolt and Barack Obama are among the friends, fellow athletes and notable figures remembering Pelé, the Brazilian soccer legend who died Thursday at the age of 82. His agent told the Associated Press that the three-time World Cup winner, whose real name is Edson Arantes do Nascimento, died after he was hospitalized for the past month. In September 2021, he was diagnosed with colon cancer. More from The Hollywood ReporterHow Anya Taylor-Joy and Costume Designer Amy Wescott Nailed the Lingerie Look in 'The Menu'Ruggero Deodato, Director of the Notorious Horror Film 'Cannibal Holocaust,' Dies at 83Pelé, Charismatic Master of the "Beautiful Game," Dies...
Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo, soccer stars and clubs pay tribute to legendary Brazilian soccer star Pelé
Transcendent Brazilian soccer superstar Pelé died Thursday. He was 82. It's impossible to overstate the impact Pelé had on the game all over the world. His ability, success and joy on the pitch inspired an entire generation of soccer superstars. Even his opponents seemed to love Pelé.
NBA Star Luka Doncic’s Girlfriend Anamaria Goltes Celebrates in Slovenia Holiday Charity Wearing Nike ‘Panda’ Dunks
Luka Doncic and his girlfriend Anamaria Goltes are making headlines each in their own way and in different countries. On Tuesday, the Dallas Mavericks basketball player mounted record-breaking NBA stats against the New York Knicks, and Goltes, spearheaded the latest charity event in Slovenia on behalf of the Luka Doncic Foundation a couple of days prior. The charity’s official Instagram page shared photos of Goltes wearing Nike “Panda” Dunks while holding onto Christmas balloons. The sneaker itself had surpassed sales this year according to GOAT’s “Alias Seller Report.” The model paired the sneakers with blue denim, an emerald green turtleneck sweater and...
Ronaldo signs record-breaking deal to join Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr
He’s actually doing it. Cristiano Ronaldo forced himself out of Manchester United — the club that raised him in the mid-to-late 2000s — as the 2022 World Cup got underway. He famously played for Portugal in its run to the quarterfinals as a free agent, a man without a club, as rumors grew regarding a potential pairing with a Saudi Arabian club for a record purse The deal with the club in question, Al Nassr, was made official on Friday. “History in the making,” the club’s English-tweeting account shared. This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve...
UFC stars Arianny Celeste & Brittney Palmer have fans going crazy as they pose under the tree with barely anything on
It’s going to be a big new year in the UFC with the UFC president Dana White planning some big fights, rumour is that Conor McGregor could be about to make his way back into the Octagon. Wouldn’t that be brilliant to see the Irish man back inside the Octagon and start talking the talk again.
Watching Simone Biles in slow motion is a thing of magic
Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 7, 2021. It has since been updated. If you are amazed by Simone Biles (and honestly, who is not?), then prepare to be shocked speechless. In a clip that has gone viral since it was first posted, the world-class gymnast can be seen performing her set in ultra-slow motion, and it has stunned viewers. The slow-motion footage of one of her moves on the floor captures Biles as she appears to essentially be defying gravity. In real-time at the United States Gymnastics Championships on Friday, Biles flipped into the air as if her body were somehow separate from the rules of gravity that binds rest of us. Timothy Burke, a Twitter user, shared the slow-mo video last weekend, Huffington Post reports.
