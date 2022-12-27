Water floods West Virginia church after water line break on Christmas morning

HURRICANE, WV (WOWK)—Cleanup continues after a local church was flooded on Christmas morning.

Senior Pastor Jeff Davenport told 13 News that a water line broke at First Baptist Church of Hurricane around 7:30 a.m. The leak caused flooding throughout the church resulting in Christmas services being cancelled.

Dramatic surveillance video shows black water flooding the church. Davenport says sediment in the water caused the water to run black for a short period of time before it started running clear. He said that the water ran for an hour.

Several rooms were destroyed, including the preschool academy and the music library. However, Davenport said the damages would’ve been worse if the community didn’t quickly jump into action.

“People in our church started to hear bout what was happening and before we knew it we were overwhelmed with our membership who were coming in with squeegees and wet/dry vacs and helping us get the water up,” He said. “I’m not surprised because that’s just the kind of folks we have here, they love each other, they love the community and that’s just the kind of folks we have.”

Despite the assistance from church members, Davenport said they still have a lot of work to do in the next few weeks.

“We’ve had some professionals come in and they’ve opened up the walls four feet up and gotten all of the batting out,” He said. “We just want to make it a safe environment for our children and folks that come here to worship.”

Davenport said regular church services will take place this weekend.

