Celebrate National Bloody Mary Day At These Upstate New York Taverns
Who remembers when a Bloody Mary was well, just a Bloody Mary cocktail?. Times have certainly changed for this one of a kind drink. Now, of course, when you order a Bloody Mary it can arrive at your table in any sort of surprising concoction. Celery? For sure! Maybe a lemon on the rim of your glass? Yup! But as you will see here, now a lot of them arrive garnished with bacon strips, a small vegetable garden, a variety of olives, and even chicken strips and hard-boiled eggs if you are adventurous enough! It can practically be your whole meal nowadays. What?? Yes, take a look at check it out for yourself with some local Upstate New York examples.
Upstate New York Man Breaks Into School, Lives There for Two Days
An upstate New York man has been accused of breaking into a high school, living there for two days and stealing food from the school's concession stand. According to a report by Diane Rutherford of WWNY, 35-year-old Sean Briggs of Watertown, New York was driving during the blizzard over the weekend and his vehicle got stuck in a snowbank near General Brown High School. Briggs allegedly used a crowbar to break into the school, where he spent two days including Christmas Day.
New Yorkers Can Now Be Marriage Officiants for One Day
In a press release on Wednesday, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation that will allow New Yorkers to become a marriage officiant for just one day. I am just starting to get into the wedding season era of my life. All of a sudden, my old friends from college are starting to get engaged and save the date cards are starting to pile up on my dresser. And with them comes a slew of other responsibilities I inherit for the actual wedding itself.
Where Does Broome County Rank in Life Expectancy?
A recent study ranked all New York counties by the average life expectancy of its residents, and Broome County could have done a little better. The study, done by Stacker using data from the 2022 County Health Rankings and Roadmaps, determined that Broome County tied for 19th out of all New York counties in having the shortest average life expectancy.
Travel Writer Picks His Top 5 Upstate New York Christmas Towns
Beautiful Christmas towns and villages (and cities) are everywhere in our beloved Upstate New York region. As a travel writer with a dozen Upstate New York books currently on the shelves, I feel that I have been pretty much everywhere in the region. But of course, that cannot be. I am sure there are little towns, hamlets, and villages all over that I have missed in my many miles of travel, research, writing, and speaking. Maybe I will find them in 2023!
Down to the Wire As Lawmakers Hope for Gas Tax Holiday Extension in New York
There’s nothing like a last-minute mad dash on the part of lawmakers to extend the New York gas tax holiday to keep residents biting their nails and watching their wallets. As 2022 draws to a close, the fate of New York’s gas tax holiday is still in the air, and not a word has been spoken by Governor Kathy Hochul about whether or not she will be extending it although lawmakers on both sides are urging her to do so.
One Third Of New York State Men Wait Until Christmas Eve To Shop
Holiday shopping. You either love it or hate it. It's not that I hate it, but I sometimes feel pressure to find those perfect gifts. Maybe I'm just trying too hard. I suppose waiting until the last minute to show for Christmas gifts doesn't help either. My wife had her Christmas shopping done a couple of months ago.
13 Granted Clemency By Gov. Hochul & The NY Woman That Wasn’t
Last week, in the midst of the holiday season, New York's Governor, Kathy Hochul granted clemency to 13 individuals that exhibited remorse, demonstrated the effects of their rehabilitation, and have displayed a commitment to improving themselves and their communities. Among the 13 grantees are two prisoners that are currently serving sentences for murder and a woman that is a domestic violence survivor, in prison for manslaughter for the death of her abuser. Another woman convicted of the same crime was absent from the list.
14 Exquisite Gourmet Cheese Shops in Upstate New York
Cheese production is a big business in Upstate New York. In fact, the Empire State is the fifth largest cheese-producing state in the US (Wisconsin is #1 of course). What many don't know is that New York actually used to be one of the most dominant states in terms of cheese-making in the country. That was about 150 years back at this point. But there are still tons of delicious cheeses being produced in our state and we want to show them off.
Think Binghamton is Cold? Here’s the Coldest Place in New York State
Binghamton residents are no strangers to the brutal upstate weather, but the Southern Tier isn't the coldest place in all of New York State. According to a report by Colby Maxwell of AZ Animals, and much to my surprise, Binghamton is not actually the coldest place in New York. In fact, it's nowhere near the Southern Tier or Western New York.
Are Packing Peanuts Really Illegal in New York?
She’s going to kill me for telling you this, but this is the story of a family member who got a tongue lashing for something she sent me in the mail. I come from a family of some impressively thrifty women who are also pros at saving and recycling just about everything. So, it was really no surprise to me when I received a gift in the mail from a family member and when I opened the box, a load of yellowed packing peanuts fell out.
Upstate New York Train and Fire Stations That Are Now Restaurants
What to do with a historic old train station or an old fire station that has answered its last call? Many towns across Upstate New York have found new life for these important old buildings in creative ways. You've probably seen it happen in your town or city. A bar...
This City In New York Is Older Than The State Itself
At times, I wonder why I didn't become a history teacher. I love history. There is so much to learn about the history of, well just about everything, but for me more specifically the history of the United States and geography. Did you know that the City of Binghamton became...
Did You Know Upstate New York Is Home to One of the World’s Oldest Rivers?
Did you know that the Southern Tier of New York is home to one of the oldest rivers in the entire world?. It’s pretty amazing when you consider that most of us travel daily along what is the longest river on the east coast without even realizing its significance. That river is the Susquehanna.
Upstate New York Holiday Festivals Not Far From Binghamton
I sometimes complain about how long the holiday season is, but really, it goes by fast. I guess as I get older, it's nice to see and experience all that holiday spirit in our community. Especially since we know the following three months (at least) are going to be the most boring months of the year, at least in my opinion.
Upstate New York May See Two Winter Storms Ahead of Christmas
It looks like Upstate New York will see a white Christmas after all. Local stores are a fury of activity as last-minute storm preparations are underway. Local gas stations are lined with people gassing up their vehicles and filling containers to power snowblowers and plows as Upstate New York waits to find out just how much snow we'll end up with by the weekend.
Is It Legal To Display A New York State License Plate In Your Windshield?
It's been a long time since I took my driver's test. I wonder if I had to complete the written test and go through a road test, how would I fare? I consider myself a safe and cautious driver. Although there are times my inner road rage would love to...
New York Bans the Sale of Cosmetics Tested on Animals
New York has become the tenth state to prohibit the sale of cosmetics that have been tested on animals. New York Governor Kathy Hochul has signed the New York Cruelty Free Cosmetics Act which means that any cosmetics newly tested on animals will be prohibited in New York starting on January 1, 2023.
New York Will Soon Ban Arrest of Children Under 12
Beginning on January 1, 2023, New York state will no longer arrest or criminally prosecute children who are under the age of 12 - with one exception. The bill, introduced by Senators Bailey, Brisport, Brouk, Cooney, Gianaris, Hoylman, Jackson, Krueger, Myrie, Ramos, Rivera, Salazar, Sepulveda, and Stavisky, was passed in June of 2021 and signed into law by Governor Kathy Hochul on December 29, 2021. The law will certainly change how New York handles children under the age of 12 who may have committed a crime.
11 Small Upstate New York Museums That You Will Not Soon Forget
There are several huge, nationally known museums found across Upstate New York. But for this writer, and legions of veteran road warriors, it is the small, out-of-the-way museums that are really the treasure chest of New York history. This list explores 11 of the best ones in the state that you probably never knew existed.
