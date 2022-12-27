Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How This Large Texas City is Handling 1,000s of Migrants Crossing the BorderTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Abbott's new border wall is already causing migrant crossings to dropAsh JurbergTexas State
Alamogordo High School & Mescalero Apache Tournament Play Results Thursday EveningAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
Governor Abbott Takes a Play From Arizona Governor on Stopping MigrantsTom HandyTexas State
The Drive to Phoenix is Closer Than Dallas For Some Texas ResidentsTom HandyPhoenix, AZ
Related
What Are Kolaches and Where Can You Find the Best in El Paso?
I don't know why but for the longest time, Kolaches have been such a mystery to me. Have I eaten one before? Yeah, probably- because as I have learned in the last 24 hours that I began researching Kolaches; they're basically just a Czech pastry that can be filled with either fruit or meats and cheeses. So, I think I have eaten them before- I just never knew that they were called Kolaches!
Delicious Restaurants El Pasoans Sorely Miss – Did You Eat There?
Some great restaurants have come and gone in El Paso. Here are a few that I really miss. The Back Door Lounge. It was located at the corner of Mesa and Rio Grande. They moved Downtown briefly but closed that location quickly. Best place ever for drinks and a burger or sandwich.
Worldly New Years Traditions El Paso Can Easily Start Doing
We all have certain things on what to do for New Years Eve; our personal traditions we like to carry out. But suppose you're looking to try something new in El Paso; there's plenty of traditions from around the world that we could start incorporating. Having an extra feast:. In...
Need a Resolution? Ring in 2023 a Mega Millionaire in El Paso…
'Tis the season for New Year's resolutions. Some common ones: dry January, get to the gym, eat healthy, travel, read an entire book, listen to more of the Buzz Adams Morning Show... etc. Most resolutions are well-intended, but they are poorly executed and often falter. If you have a hard...
2022 Was A Great Year For Rock Shows In El Paso
Another year has come & gone; but one thing is for certain... we've had some AMAZING shows in 2022. We definitely have more to look forward to in 2023, like Greta Van Fleet/Rival Sons, Tantric, Motley Crue/Def Leppard... But let's look back on some of the great concerts we had...
Here’s Where You Can Celebrate & Bring In The New Year In El Paso
In a few more days, we can say Adios, Sayonara & Goodbye to the year of 2022. And of course this is the perfect time to start planning on where to go for the New years Eve festivities. Sometimes it's nice to enjoy & celebrate at home; but if you want to party one last time in 2022, you have plenty of chances.
Artists Who Gave El Paso An Awesome New Years Eve Show
All throughout the years, we see some truly amazing shows in El Paso. But sometimes we get lucky & get one final show before we enter a new year. Here's some of the bands that's given El Paso a show on New Years Eve. Dio (1984): Yes.. the late great...
The Good, The Bad And The Ugly Of Each Section Of El Paso
El Paso is the 6th largest city in Texas yet, it feels more like 5 small cities rolled into one. Seriously, it does. There are even rivalries between the different sections. East siders like to dis the west side. West siders run their mouths about people from the Northeast. The Northeasters are anti-east, etc, etc.
Texas Restaurant Shows Off Just How in Love People are with Ramen
During the holidays, there are so many ridiculous and heartwarming commercials. Rarely are they both. One El Paso restaurant has created a short, but hilarious ad to promote their ramen that reminded me of these types of holiday commercials. One of the Best of 2022. Kroger, which I don't think...
Songs That El Paso Will Blast Out To Bring In The New Year
With 2022 coming to an end, it's the perfect time to get a New Years Eve soundtrack prepared. I posted on our Instagram and Facebook page about which song, or songs, would El Paso play for New Years. The results? Well they're a mix of all kinds of rock & metal.
The Oldest Building In El Paso Now Houses A Very Strange Business
El Paso's oldest, commercial business building was almost lost back in 2012. The Montgomery Building at 216 S. El Paso Street also occupies the 218 S. El Paso Street address and is not only El Paso's oldest building, it's also the last "false front" building standing in El Paso. The...
Ever Wonder How El Paso’s Lucchese Boots Make Their Awesome Boots?
The legendary Texas bootmaker has been at it since 1883 and has been based in El Paso since 1986. Sam Lucchese started Lucchese Boots with a contract to make cavalry boots for he army. In the 1940's, he landed a contract to make a pair of boots representing each of the United States.
How Texans Are Using Whataburger Cups to Help During the Winter Season
A cold front is expected to hit El Paso soon, meanwhile, northern parts of Texas are already experiencing a blast of winter weather. While Texans prepare themselves for the cold, many are turning to Whataburger; not just for their delicious honey butter biscuits, but for their Styrofoam cups because many are using the cups in an ingenious way!
If The Grinch Lived In El Paso, These Would Be His Favorite Spots
Ah yes... The Grinch. Everyone's favorite green grouch (right next to Oscar the Grouch). If you've never heard of The Grinch, or you need a reintroduction, here you go. We know people love to dress up as The Grinch too; there's El Paso's own Grinch & who doesn't love to dress up AS the Grinch.
Aurellias Brew in El Paso Stores and Proceeds Go Directly to Vets
It's a local El Paso brew... and you won't feel guilty drinking it. Aurellia's Bottle Shop & Brewhouse just released a new brew and 100% of the proceeds go to Chapter 187 Disabled American Veterans. That's right - 100% of the proceeds. We had Justin Gibson, owner of Aurellia's Bottle...
How To Spend The Holidays In El Paso With Out-Of-Towners
I am a transplant. Meaning, I'm not from El Paso. It sure does feel like home, but one thing I always struggled with was how to host MY OWN family from out of town... in a town I wasn't familiar with at all yet. That's really where this list comes...
Venezuelan Migrants Use Music As Form Of Refuge While Rapping For El Paso Reporter
Alright, so politics aside, it’s just so heartbreaking to see all the images and videos of migrant parents and their children sleeping outside in the cold as they try to make their way to the U.S. for a better life. We’re all humans and seeing other humans, especially the...
El Paso is Home to the Best Pancakes in All of Texas
The humble pancake is one of my favorite breakfast foods; but then again, I'm a breakfast lover so it should be a no-brainer that I love pancakes. Sure, there are many who prefer waffles, but I lean more towards pancakes, and if you're looking for the best pancakes in all of Texas, well look no further than the city of the 915.
Pitt Football Players Share Their Favorite Sun Bowl Experiences
The annual Sun Bowl football game kicks off December 30th at noon at Sun Bowl stadium, right here in El Paso, Texas. Before the game pits these two teams against each other, the event's hospitality brings the teams together for unique experiences around El Paso. The annual experiences seem to...
The Worst Gifts You Can Give For Christmas According To El Paso
Ahh yes. Christmas time is here; time to get people what they want. what they need. But sometimes that doesn't happen. Sometimes we get presents that we didn't ask for, or worse, we don't WANT. I'm sure that's happened to us as all at one point. We've seen many videos online of people sharing what THEIR worst Christmas gift all over the internet with some hilarious, gross or horrifying results.
600 ESPN El Paso
El Paso, TX
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
495K+
Views
ABOUT
600 ESPN EL PASO has the best sports coverage for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0