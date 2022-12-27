ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

600 ESPN El Paso

What Are Kolaches and Where Can You Find the Best in El Paso?

I don't know why but for the longest time, Kolaches have been such a mystery to me. Have I eaten one before? Yeah, probably- because as I have learned in the last 24 hours that I began researching Kolaches; they're basically just a Czech pastry that can be filled with either fruit or meats and cheeses. So, I think I have eaten them before- I just never knew that they were called Kolaches!
600 ESPN El Paso

The Good, The Bad And The Ugly Of Each Section Of El Paso

El Paso is the 6th largest city in Texas yet, it feels more like 5 small cities rolled into one. Seriously, it does. There are even rivalries between the different sections. East siders like to dis the west side. West siders run their mouths about people from the Northeast. The Northeasters are anti-east, etc, etc.
600 ESPN El Paso

2022 Was A Great Year For Rock Shows In El Paso

Another year has come & gone; but one thing is for certain... we've had some AMAZING shows in 2022. We definitely have more to look forward to in 2023, like Greta Van Fleet/Rival Sons, Tantric, Motley Crue/Def Leppard... But let's look back on some of the great concerts we had...
600 ESPN El Paso

Here’s Why White Sands Is The Most Interesting National Park

If you take a drive on US-54 E; just located an hour & a half outside of El Paso, you'll find the home of White Sands National Park (or White Sands National Monument). Now the US is home to amazing national parks like Yellowstone, Yosemite or the Grand Canyon but I think White Sands IS the most interesting national park in our country.
600 ESPN El Paso

El Paso Deserves to Be on List of Cities Where LatinX Art is Alive

Uproxx created a list of the 5 Cities Where LatinX Street Art is Alive and Well, unfortunately, El Paso does not make the list!. All of them are great choices, and the art they chose to represent each city is breathtaking for sure, but I have to admit that I was a bit disappointed that El Paso didn't make the list mainly because I believe we have such amazing street art!
600 ESPN El Paso

600 ESPN EL PASO has the best sports coverage for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

