AEW Dark Recap (12/27): Orlando, Florida
AEW recently had an episode of their weekly Dark show, which airs on the promotion's official YouTube channel every Tuesday nights at 7PM ET as well as in select international markets including the U.K., Ireland and Australia via AEWPlus.com. Tonight's episode of AEW Dark, which took place from Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, saw AR Fox take on Slim J of The Trustbusters in a Singles Match in the main event.
AEW Announces Three Matches And More For Tomorrow's New Year's Smash Episode Of AEW Rampage
During last night's New Year's Smash episode of AEW Dynamite, the three matches and two segments that is set to take place on tomorrow's New Year's Smash episode of AEW Rampage were made official. It was announced that AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy will defend his AEW All-Atlantic Championship against Trent, AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill will defend her AEW TBS Championship against Kiera Hogan and Swerve Strickland will face ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta in Singles action.
Kevin Owens Talks Wrestlemania 38 Clash With Stone Cold
During his recent chat with the New York Post, former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens reflected on his Wrestlemania 38 clash with WWE Hall Of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin. Featured below are the is an excerpt from the interview. “I still don’t have a full grasp on how that...
Spoilers For Monday's Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation
All Elite Wrestling recently held television tapings for this Monday's episode of AEW Dark: Elevation from inside the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado. The TV Tapings took place before last night's New Year's Smash episode of AEW Dynamite and featured Malakai Black, Brody King and Buddy Matthews of The House of Black taking on Rosario Grillo, Dean Alexander and Hagane Shinno in a Trios Match in the show's main event.
WWE News: MSG Pre-Sale Code, Latest Episode Of The Bump (Video)
-- A fresh edition of WWE's The Bump has surfaced on the official WWE YouTube channel. Earlier today, a brand new episode of The Bump streamed on YouTube, and on all of WWE's social media account. The show featured The Bump crew's Top 10 matches of 2022, and so much...
Updated IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023 Lineup: New Matches Added
IMPACT HARD TO KILL (1/13/2023) Bully Ray vs. Josh Alexander (c) Mickie James vs. Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace. Black Taurus vs. Trey Miguel (c) Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match for the Impact World Tag Team Titles. Heath and Rhino vs. Matt Cardona and Brian Myers vs. Chris Bey and...
AEW Dynamite: New Years Smash Preview For Tonight's Show In Broomfield, CO. (12/28/2022)
It's Wednesday, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns from the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado for the annual New Years Smash edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS. Featured below is the scheduled lineup for tonight's show:. AEW DYNAMITE: NEW YEARS SMASH 2022 PREVIEW. * Bryan...
Ricky Starks Recalls NWA Exit, AEW Debut
During his recent appearance on Casual Conversations, All Elite Wrestlings own Ricky Starks reflected on his departure from the NWA, as well as his arrival in AEW. Featured below are the highlights from the interview. On his exit from the National Wrestling Alliance:. “I left NWA. There was an option...
Sting Comments On Wrapping Up His AEW Career
"The Icon" has the end of his All Elite Wrestling run in sight. Sting recently spoke with The Ringer about the end of his AEW career, noting he has the idea in mind on how he wants to wrap up business with the promotion. "Well, I know Darby [Allin] is...
Stacked Lineup Set For Next Week's WWE NXT On USA Network
Another stacked lineup is set for next week's episode of NXT on USA. The first WWE NXT show of 2023 will feature the following lineup:. * Alba Fyre vs. Isla Dawn (Extreme Resolution Match) Make sure to join us here at Rajah.com next Tuesday night for live WWE NXT results...
WWE News: Latest Ronda Rousey Vlog, Best Smackdown Moments Of 2022 (Video)
-- The latest Ronda Rousey vlog has surfaced on YouTube. Catch up with the current Smackdown Women's Champion by viewing the embedded video below:. -- Speaking of Smackdown, the Top 10 Smackdown On FOX moments of 2022 have surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring...
AEW Dynamite: New Years Smash Results (12/28/2022): 1stBank Center, Broomfield, CO.
It's Wednesday, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns from the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado for the annual New Years Smash edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS. On tap for tonights show is Bryan Danielson vs. Ethan Page, Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Top...
IMPACT Wrestling On AXS TV Recap (12/29): Best Of IMPACT Wrestling In 2022
IMPACT Wrestling recently held the latest episode of their flagship show, which featured the best the company had in the year 2022 and saw IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander take on Mike Bailey for his IMPACT World Championship as The Match of the Year. Below are the results from the...
Update On The Viewership Numbers Of This Past Friday's Episode Of WWE SmackDown
Showbuzz Daily reports that last Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX was able to draw a total of 2.376 million viewers, with a rating of 0.55 in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 8.44% from last week’s final viewership of 2.191 million viewers. This past Friday's 0.55...
Corey Graves Reveals His Pick For Best Match Of 2022
WWE Monday Night RAW commentator Corey Graves, who competed for the WWE in the past, recently took to an episode of his “After The Bell” podcast to discuss a variety of topics such as how he believes the Hell in a Cell Matchup between "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes and Seth "Freakin" Rollins is the best match of 2022.
Cain Velasquez Talks His WWE Crown Jewel Match With Brock Lesnar
Former WWE Star and UFC Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez made an appearance on the "Keepin' It 100 with Konnan" podcast to discuss a variety of topics such as his WWE Crown Jewel Match with "The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar. Cain Velasquez said:. “Yeah, professional and I would say it was...
Early Betting Odds Revealed For The 2023 Men's And Women's WWE Royal Rumble Matches
The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event is set to take place on Saturday, January 28 from inside The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas and the show is set to air live on Peacock in the U.S. as well as on the WWE Network everywhere else. Early betting odds...
Lance Archer Clarifies Recent Shots At AEW
During the latest recording of Busted Open Radio, occasional New Japan Pro Wrestling performer and current All Elite Wrestling star Lance Archer clarified one of his recent comments about AEW. Featured below are the highlights from the interview where "The Murderhawk Monster" touches on this topic with his thoughts. On...
Several WWE Superstars Miss Monday's House Show in Columbus
-- WWE decided to opt out of running a live episode of Monday Night Raw this week as a way to give some people on the production team time off, however, the company still chose to run live events with select talent scheduled to be in action. Due to the extremely bad weather, many stars were unable to make it to the house show in Columbus, OH. Rollins and Lynch revealed that the bus they were taking to the show broke down.
Shawn Spears Comments On His Current AEW Status
Will Shawn Spears appear on All Elite Wrestling programming anytime soon?. During a recent Twitter exchange with a fan, Shawn Spears commented on his AEW status. Spears hasn't appeared on AEW TV since October.
