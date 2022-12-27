ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Lopez Launches Two New JLo Body Products That Boost Allover Glow

By Kristopher Fraser
 4 days ago
Jennifer Lopez is continuing to expand her beauty offerings. The actress, singer and entrepreneur took to Instagram to unveil her latest product offerings from JLo Body, which launched in July with her Booty Balm.

Now Lopez has introduced the Tighten + Tease Ultimate Body Serum and the Smooth + Seduce Hydrating Body Cream.

The Tighten + Tease Ultimate Body Serum aims to gently resurface skin for a more radiant, brighter-looking appearance. Lopez said in a video that she uses it daily on her legs, arms, chest and midsection.

The Smooth + Seduce Hydrating Body Cream is described as a high-performance formula that provides immediate hydration while reducing the appearance of skin dimpling and loss of firmness for a more contoured silhouette. Lopez says she uses it twice a day.

The Smooth + Seduce Hydrating Body Cream and the Tighten + Tease Ultimate Body Serum retail for $60. JLo Beauty ’s products are available exclusively at Sephora and on JLoBeauty.com.

In the promos, Lopez wears an Intimissimi pajama set and takes viewers through her moisturizing routine. She signed with the intimates brand as an ambassador in September.

In addition to launching new beauty products, Lopez featured alongside Zoey Deutch and Chan-Young Yoon in Coach’s “Feel the Wonder” holiday campaign this season.

