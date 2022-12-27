Read full article on original website
Related
rajah.com
Ricky Starks Reflects On MJF Promo, AEW Title Match & More
Ricky Starks recently appeared as a guest on the Casual Conversations with The Classic podcast for an in-depth interview. During the discussion, "The Absolute One" spoke about his promo showdown with MJF, his AEW World Championship match and more. Featured below are some of the highlights. On the MJF promo...
rajah.com
IMPACT Wrestling On AXS TV Recap (12/29): Best Of IMPACT Wrestling In 2022
IMPACT Wrestling recently held the latest episode of their flagship show, which featured the best the company had in the year 2022 and saw IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander take on Mike Bailey for his IMPACT World Championship as The Match of the Year. Below are the results from the...
rajah.com
Athena Talks About Desire To Work Intergender, TLC Matches In AEW
"The Fallen Goddess" wants to work a variety of matches in All Elite Wrestling. The women's wrestling star recently spoke with the Dallas Morning News for an interview, during which she discussed her desire to work an intergender match, as well as a TLC match during her time with the company.
rajah.com
Beth Phoenix On Potentially Competing In A Wrestling Ring Again
WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix recently spoke to Brandi Rhodes on her "2 Lies And 1 Truth" podcast on a number of topics such as potentially competing in a wrestling ring again and how talents always say never say never as well as how retirement in wrestling isn’t a thing.
rajah.com
Eric Bischoff Talks Working With Former WWE CEO Vince McMahon, Creativity Being Stifled
WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff appeared on Insight with Chris Van Vliet and talked about a variety of topics such as how it was like working with former WWE CEO Vince McMahon in 2019 almost every day when he was the Executive Director of WWE Friday Night SmackDown as well as how not knowing what the next day will bring and the inconsistency is what stifled creativity a lot. Eric Bischoff also talked about Vince McMahon’s life post-WWE retirement.
rajah.com
The Rock's WrestleMania 39 Status Still Unclear; Backstage Rumors on Main Event Matches
– WWE has begun pitching some new ideas for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 next year, mainly due to the fact that the situation with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s participation at the event is still up in the air. – Johnson still hasn’t committed to the event...
rajah.com
Lio Rush Reveals The Inspiration Behind His WWE Character, Recalls Managing Bobby Lashley
Where did the inspiration behind Lio Rush's WWE character come from?. Who better to ask than the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion and Monday Night Raw Superstar himself?. During his chat with Metro UK’s Alistair McGeorge, the "Man of the Hour" refelcted on his time as the manager of Bobby Lashley, and also revealed the inspiration behind his own gimmick.
rajah.com
NXT Level Up Highlights (12/30): Oro Mensah vs. Javier Bernal
The highlights from Friday night's edition of NXT Level Up are now available on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the best moments from Friday's exciting episode of NXT Level Up below:. Thea Hail aims for her fifth consecutive victory on NXT Level Up in a seesaw battle with the...
rajah.com
WWE Holiday Tour Results (12/28): Greensboro, North Carolina
WWE recently had their SmackDown Live Holiday Tour Event, which took place from inside the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. The show saw Ricochet, Braun Strowman and Kevin Owens take on The Bloodline (Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and Sami Zayn) in a 6-Man Tag Team Match in the main event.
rajah.com
Exodus Prime Talks AEW Rampage Debut
During the latest recording of Toned In Entertainment, reigning MPX Addicts Champion Exodus Prime reflected on his AEW Rampage experience with Wardlow. Featured below are the highlights from the interview. On having the chance to compete on AEW Rampage:. “It meant a lot. You don’t know if you’re actually going...
rajah.com
Bobby Fish Says He Is Proud Of The WarGames Matches The Undisputed ERA Did
Former WWE and AEW Star Bobby Fish appeared on the Wrestling Perspective podcast to discuss a variety of topics such as how proud he is of the WarGames Matches The Undisputed ERA did during their time in WWE NXT and how they got the opportunity to learn from their mistakes and get better with each match.
rajah.com
Eric Bischoff Reveals Incident During His Time As WCW President That Put A Dent In Him
WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff appeared on Insight with Chris Van Vliet and talked about a variety of topics such as being called into Harvey Schiller’s office and finding out a private investigation has been taking place and how a top executive from Time Warner ended up talking to a freelancer they would hire once in a while to help set up rings.
rajah.com
WWE Intercontinental Championship Match Set For SmackDown In Two Weeks
You can officially pencil in a big title match for two weeks time. It was announced on the final episode of Friday Night SmackDown of 2022 that in two weeks time, Braun Strowman will square off against Imperium's Gunther, with the WWE Intercontinental Championship on-the-line. Make sure to join us...
rajah.com
Kevin Owens Talks Wrestlemania 38 Clash With Stone Cold
During his recent chat with the New York Post, former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens reflected on his Wrestlemania 38 clash with WWE Hall Of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin. Featured below are the is an excerpt from the interview. “I still don’t have a full grasp on how that...
rajah.com
Royal Rumble Qualifying Match, Tag-Team Title Bout Set For Next Week's SmackDown
You can officially pencil in two big matches for next week's blue brand show. On tap for next week's WWE Friday Night SmackDown show, the first WWE on FOX blue brand program of the New Year, the Royal Rumble qualifying matches will begin. Ricochet will go one-on-one against Top Dolla...
rajah.com
WWE NXT Level Up Lineup (12/30): Oro Mensah vs. Javier Bernal, More
WWE NXT Level Up (12/30) * Bronco Nima & Lucien Price vs. Bryson Montana & Oba Femi. NXT Level Up streams each and every Friday night on Peacock in the United States, as well as the WWE Network everywhere else.
rajah.com
Dragon Lee Signs With WWE & Joins NXT, Triple H Comments
On Thursday, the masked wrestling star confirmed his WWE signing. "An unbelievable athlete who has collected accolades and held championships across the globe," Triple H commented. "And he's just getting started." Triple H continued, "The next chapter of Dragon Lee's career begins with WWE NXT!" "Thank you for the opportunity,"...
rajah.com
Matt Hardy Talks Uncertainty Of Jeff Hardy's Return To AEW
Current AEW Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently took to an episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as how it has been unfortunate with everything that has happened with his brother Jeff Hardy and how he hopes he can come back, turn everything around and turn it into a positive, but he is uncertain if Jeff will or will not return to All Elite Wrestling.
rajah.com
Cain Velasquez Talks His WWE Crown Jewel Match With Brock Lesnar
Former WWE Star and UFC Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez made an appearance on the "Keepin' It 100 with Konnan" podcast to discuss a variety of topics such as his WWE Crown Jewel Match with "The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar. Cain Velasquez said:. “Yeah, professional and I would say it was...
rajah.com
WWE Legend Set To Appear On New Amazon Series
A new Prime Video series will feature a former WWE Champion. Earlier today, Amazon announced that the new series, Coach Prime, will feature WWE Legend and Hollywood megastar Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Check out the official press release from Amazon below:. Coach Prime Premieres on Prime Video with Special Guest...
