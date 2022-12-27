Top AEW Star "All Ego" Ethan Page spoke to 99.9 The Point on a number of topics such as how wrestling legends and Hall of Famers Sting, Arn Anderson, Jerry Lynn and Jim Ross have all been very helpful as well as integral to his success in the company and how they kind of molded him to the performer he is for AEW. Ethan Page also spoke about how Jim Ross is definitely a guy that has given him a lot of the tools to succeed.

22 HOURS AGO