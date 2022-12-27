Read full article on original website
Ethan Page Says Jim Ross And Three Other Legends Kind Of Molded Him To The Performer He Is For AEW
Top AEW Star "All Ego" Ethan Page spoke to 99.9 The Point on a number of topics such as how wrestling legends and Hall of Famers Sting, Arn Anderson, Jerry Lynn and Jim Ross have all been very helpful as well as integral to his success in the company and how they kind of molded him to the performer he is for AEW. Ethan Page also spoke about how Jim Ross is definitely a guy that has given him a lot of the tools to succeed.
Matt Hardy Talks Uncertainty Of Jeff Hardy's Return To AEW
Current AEW Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently took to an episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as how it has been unfortunate with everything that has happened with his brother Jeff Hardy and how he hopes he can come back, turn everything around and turn it into a positive, but he is uncertain if Jeff will or will not return to All Elite Wrestling.
Kaun Talks Potentially Reuniting With Shane Taylor
One-third of the current ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions and All Elite Wrestling Star Kaun had a conversation with WrestleZone on a variety of topics such as potentially reuniting with his former 6-Man Tag Team partner Shane Taylor down the road. Kaun said:. “I feel like the cliche is,...
Lance Archer Clarifies Recent Shots At AEW
During the latest recording of Busted Open Radio, occasional New Japan Pro Wrestling performer and current All Elite Wrestling star Lance Archer clarified one of his recent comments about AEW. Featured below are the highlights from the interview where "The Murderhawk Monster" touches on this topic with his thoughts. On...
Freddie Prinze Jr. Talks Potential AEW, WWE Roles
During the latest recording of Wrestling with Freddie, Freddie Prinze Jr. shared his thoughts on a potential creative role with WWE or All Elite Wrestling. Featured below are the highlights from the episode. On the idea of returning to WWE:. “WWE is very streamlined. They have a writers’ room [and]...
GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live
GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
Exodus Prime Talks AEW Rampage Debut
During the latest recording of Toned In Entertainment, reigning MPX Addicts Champion Exodus Prime reflected on his AEW Rampage experience with Wardlow. Featured below are the highlights from the interview. On having the chance to compete on AEW Rampage:. “It meant a lot. You don’t know if you’re actually going...
Kevin Owens Talks Being Unsure If He Still Wanted To Be In The Ring Prior To Re-Signing With WWE
Top WWE Star Kevin Owens recently spoke with WrestleRant on topics such as how by Christmas time this past year he knew that he will be re-signing with the WWE, but before that he really had no idea that he still wanted to be in the ring because everything was just kind of up in the air.
Lio Rush Reveals The Inspiration Behind His WWE Character, Recalls Managing Bobby Lashley
Where did the inspiration behind Lio Rush's WWE character come from?. Who better to ask than the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion and Monday Night Raw Superstar himself?. During his chat with Metro UK’s Alistair McGeorge, the "Man of the Hour" refelcted on his time as the manager of Bobby Lashley, and also revealed the inspiration behind his own gimmick.
Tony Khan Talks The Challenges They Faced At The AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Event
AEW President and CEO Tony Khan appeared on Fightful’s Grapsody podcast to discuss topics such as how he wishes they could have done some of the stuff they weren't able to do at the Forbidden Door Event, but the show ended up perfect and he wouldn’t change a thing about it.
Tony Schiavone Talks Production Differences Between WWE, AEW
What are some of the production differences between WWE and AEW?. Tony Schiavone spoke about this during a recent podcast. Featured below is an excerpt from the episode where he touches on this topic with his thoughts. “It’s an unbelievable production that they continue each and every year. With the...
Matt Hardy Releases Statement On Passing Of Don West
Add Matt Hardy to the growing list of promotions and talents that have chimed in regarding the passing of former IMPACT Wrestling commentator Don West. "Saddened to learn about the passing of Don West," Hardy wrote of his passing on Twitter. "Had great experiences every time I interacted with him. Don was one of the good guys, who was overflowing with passion & enthusiasm. My condolences go out to his family."
Kevin Owens Talks About Trying To Include Logic In His WWE Storylines
Kevin Owens recently appeared as a guest on WrestleRant for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE. During the discussion, the pro wrestling veteran spoke about how he tries to include logic in his WWE storylines. Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where he touches...
Road Dogg Talks About Whether Or Not Hardcore Title Would Work In WWE Today
Road Dogg Brian James examined this topic during the latest installment of his "Oh...You Didn't Know?" podcast. Featured below is an excerpt where he touches on this topic with his thoughts. “I don’t know if they could do a Hardcore Championship thing, but I think they still do a little...
WWE NXT Level Up Lineup (12/30): Oro Mensah vs. Javier Bernal, More
WWE NXT Level Up (12/30) * Bronco Nima & Lucien Price vs. Bryson Montana & Oba Femi. NXT Level Up streams each and every Friday night on Peacock in the United States, as well as the WWE Network everywhere else.
Booker T On If AEW Hiring Mike Mansury Will Be A Game Changer For The Company
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently took to his "Hall Of Fame" podcast, where he spoke about a number of topics such as how Mike Mansury is a great producer and great for the wrestling business, but having one guy move from the WWE to AEW will not result in the game being changed for the company as legends like Arn Anderson are already in AEW and if something will change, then it will change.
Tony Schiavone Believes The Feud Between Eric Bischoff And Ric Flair Is a Work
All Elite Wrestling commentator Tony Schiavone recently appeared on AdFreeShows.com and spoke about a variety of topics such as how he believes the feud between WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff and 2-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is just a work and how both Bischoff and Flair are just full of sh*t.
Dax Harwood On If The WWE And AEW Have A "Political Game" Backstage
IWGP Heavyweight and AAA World Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood took to the debut episode of his podcast "FTR" and talked about a variety of topics such as if the WWE and AEW have any type of political game backstage. Dax Harwood said:. “So, I don’t think there’s a lack...
WWE Confirms Pitch Black Match For Royal Rumble 2023 PPV
The Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match is coming to the first WWE pay-per-view of 2023. During the final episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown of 2022, LA Knight challenged Bray Wyatt to a match at the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view. Later in the show, Michael Cole and Wade...
Sting Comments On Wrapping Up His AEW Career
"The Icon" has the end of his All Elite Wrestling run in sight. Sting recently spoke with The Ringer about the end of his AEW career, noting he has the idea in mind on how he wants to wrap up business with the promotion. "Well, I know Darby [Allin] is...
