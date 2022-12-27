Read full article on original website
Related
rajah.com
Spoilers For Monday's Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation
All Elite Wrestling recently held television tapings for this Monday's episode of AEW Dark: Elevation from inside the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado. The TV Tapings took place before last night's New Year's Smash episode of AEW Dynamite and featured Malakai Black, Brody King and Buddy Matthews of The House of Black taking on Rosario Grillo, Dean Alexander and Hagane Shinno in a Trios Match in the show's main event.
rajah.com
Sting Comments On Wrapping Up His AEW Career
"The Icon" has the end of his All Elite Wrestling run in sight. Sting recently spoke with The Ringer about the end of his AEW career, noting he has the idea in mind on how he wants to wrap up business with the promotion. "Well, I know Darby [Allin] is...
rajah.com
WWE News: Top 10 Smackdown Moments, Smackdown Lowdown Highlights (Video)
-- A list of the best Smackdown On FOX moments have surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the Top 10 moments from Friday's episode below, featuirng John Cena, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and more:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, another episode of the Smackdown Lowdown is...
rajah.com
Freddie Prinze Jr. Talks Potential AEW, WWE Roles
During the latest recording of Wrestling with Freddie, Freddie Prinze Jr. shared his thoughts on a potential creative role with WWE or All Elite Wrestling. Featured below are the highlights from the episode. On the idea of returning to WWE:. “WWE is very streamlined. They have a writers’ room [and]...
rajah.com
AEW Rampage: New Years Smash Preview For Tonight's Year-End Show In Broomfield, CO. (12/30/2022)
It's Friday, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns from the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado for the final Rampage of 2022. On tap for tonight's AEW Rampage: New Years Smash 2022 themed show is Orange Cassidy vs. Trent Beretta for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship, as well as Jade Cargill defending the TBS Women's title against Kiera Hogan.
musictimes.com
GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live
GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
rajah.com
WWE Teases Expansion Of Legado Del Fantasma In 2023 (Video)
It looks like Legado Del Fantasma is gonig to expand in the New Year. As 2023 fast-approaches, WWE Superstars have been weighing in on social media with their New Year's comments and resolutions. This week, the official WWE account released a video via Twitter that teases an expansion for the...
rajah.com
WWE News: Latest Making It Maximum, Top 10 NXT Moments (Video)
-- The Top 10 highlights from the latest edition of WWE NXT have surfaced on the promotions official YouTube channel. Check out the best moments from Tuesdays show below, featuirng Dijak, Drew Gulak, and more:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, a fresh episode of Making It Maximum is...
rajah.com
Ethan Page Says Jim Ross And Three Other Legends Kind Of Molded Him To The Performer He Is For AEW
Top AEW Star "All Ego" Ethan Page spoke to 99.9 The Point on a number of topics such as how wrestling legends and Hall of Famers Sting, Arn Anderson, Jerry Lynn and Jim Ross have all been very helpful as well as integral to his success in the company and how they kind of molded him to the performer he is for AEW. Ethan Page also spoke about how Jim Ross is definitely a guy that has given him a lot of the tools to succeed.
rajah.com
Kaun Talks Potentially Reuniting With Shane Taylor
One-third of the current ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions and All Elite Wrestling Star Kaun had a conversation with WrestleZone on a variety of topics such as potentially reuniting with his former 6-Man Tag Team partner Shane Taylor down the road. Kaun said:. “I feel like the cliche is,...
rajah.com
NXT Level Up Highlights (12/30): Oro Mensah vs. Javier Bernal
The highlights from Friday night's edition of NXT Level Up are now available on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the best moments from Friday's exciting episode of NXT Level Up below:. Thea Hail aims for her fifth consecutive victory on NXT Level Up in a seesaw battle with the...
rajah.com
Tony Khan Talks The Challenges They Faced At The AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Event
AEW President and CEO Tony Khan appeared on Fightful’s Grapsody podcast to discuss topics such as how he wishes they could have done some of the stuff they weren't able to do at the Forbidden Door Event, but the show ended up perfect and he wouldn’t change a thing about it.
rajah.com
Lance Archer Clarifies Recent Shots At AEW
During the latest recording of Busted Open Radio, occasional New Japan Pro Wrestling performer and current All Elite Wrestling star Lance Archer clarified one of his recent comments about AEW. Featured below are the highlights from the interview where "The Murderhawk Monster" touches on this topic with his thoughts. On...
rajah.com
AEW Announces Three Matches And More For Tomorrow's New Year's Smash Episode Of AEW Rampage
During last night's New Year's Smash episode of AEW Dynamite, the three matches and two segments that is set to take place on tomorrow's New Year's Smash episode of AEW Rampage were made official. It was announced that AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy will defend his AEW All-Atlantic Championship against Trent, AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill will defend her AEW TBS Championship against Kiera Hogan and Swerve Strickland will face ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta in Singles action.
rajah.com
Tony Schiavone Talks Production Differences Between WWE, AEW
What are some of the production differences between WWE and AEW?. Tony Schiavone spoke about this during a recent podcast. Featured below is an excerpt from the episode where he touches on this topic with his thoughts. “It’s an unbelievable production that they continue each and every year. With the...
rajah.com
Ricky Starks Reflects On MJF Promo, AEW Title Match & More
Ricky Starks recently appeared as a guest on the Casual Conversations with The Classic podcast for an in-depth interview. During the discussion, "The Absolute One" spoke about his promo showdown with MJF, his AEW World Championship match and more. Featured below are some of the highlights. On the MJF promo...
rajah.com
WWE News: Latest Ronda Rousey Vlog, Best Smackdown Moments Of 2022 (Video)
-- The latest Ronda Rousey vlog has surfaced on YouTube. Catch up with the current Smackdown Women's Champion by viewing the embedded video below:. -- Speaking of Smackdown, the Top 10 Smackdown On FOX moments of 2022 have surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring...
rajah.com
Athena Talks About Desire To Work Intergender, TLC Matches In AEW
"The Fallen Goddess" wants to work a variety of matches in All Elite Wrestling. The women's wrestling star recently spoke with the Dallas Morning News for an interview, during which she discussed her desire to work an intergender match, as well as a TLC match during her time with the company.
rajah.com
Santino Marella Reveals Original Plans For His First WWE Intercontinental Championship Reign
WWE legend Santino Marella had a conversation with WrestlingNews.co on a number of topics such as the original plans for his first WWE Intercontinental Championship reign. “Originally, we were gonna go like, I think the idea was to go right up to the record and then lose it like a day before. But you know, plans changed and we dropped the title somewhere on a European tour and that was it.”
rajah.com
WWE Confirms Pitch Black Match For Royal Rumble 2023 PPV
The Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match is coming to the first WWE pay-per-view of 2023. During the final episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown of 2022, LA Knight challenged Bray Wyatt to a match at the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view. Later in the show, Michael Cole and Wade...
Comments / 0