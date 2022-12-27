Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mymoinfo.com
Ameren Missouri Public Hearing for Another Rate Increase
(Farmington) The Consumers Council of Missouri is an intervenor in a pending rate increase case from Ameren Missouri. Ameren is asking the Missouri Public Service Commission to approve a request to raise their rates by 11.64-percent, which would be spread evenly across all customer classes. This includes a proposed increase...
mymoinfo.com
Kristy Leann Budt – Service 1/14/23 11 a.m.
Kristy Leann Budt of St. Louis died Monday at the age of 51. A Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 14th starting at 9:30 with a Celebration of Life Mass at 11 o’clock at the St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Parish in St. Louis. Arrangements are through Basler...
mymoinfo.com
David Minton – Service 1/3/23 11 A.M.
David Minton of Marquand died Monday at the age of 69. The funeral service will be Tuesday at 11 at Follis & Sons Chapel in Fredericktown. Visitation will be Tuesday from 10 until the time of service at Follis & Sons Funeral Home in Fredericktown.
mymoinfo.com
Central Boys, South Iron Girls Are Champions Of The Central Christmas Tournament
(Park Hills)The top seeded Central boys and the number on ranked and top seed South Iron girls claimed championships at the 67th annual Bob Sechrest Jr. Central Christmas Tournament in Park Hills Friday night on J-98 The Central boys knocked off six seed Hillsboro 72-61 to win their own tournament...
mymoinfo.com
Barbara Juenger — Service 1/7/23 1 P.M.
Barbara Juenger of Hillsboro passed away on December 27th, at the age of 75. A memorial gathering for Barbara Juenger will be Saturday (1/7) morning from 11 until the time of the Celebration of Life at 1 PM at the Hillsboro Civic Center, with a reception to follow until 4 PM. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dietrich-Mothershead Funeral Home in DeSoto.
mymoinfo.com
Central And Hillsboro Boys To Meet In Championship Game Of Central Christmas Tournament
(Park Hills) The boys championship is set at the Central Christmas Tournament. The top seed Central Rebels defeated the four seed Steelville Cardinals 66-41 and the six seed Hillsboro Hawks beat seven seed Potosi 64-31. Central opened their game with a 10-0 run but Steelville kept the game within reach...
mymoinfo.com
Mark Anthony Brown — Service 1/13/23 Noon
Mark Anthony Brown of Crystal City passed away on December 24th, he was 68 years old. The visitation for Mark Brown will be Friday morning, January 13th from 11 until the time of the funeral services at Noon at the Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus. Interment in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
mymoinfo.com
Jefferson County Health Department’s High Ridge location officially closed
(Jefferson County) The Jefferson County Health Department’s (JCHD) High Ridge location has closed its doors for the last time. Brianne Zwiener is the Public Communications Officer for the JCHD. She says they are updating all of their information to reflect the closure. My MO Info · KJ122922A.WAV. The...
mymoinfo.com
Jefferson County influenza and COVID cases remain elevated
(Jefferson County) Influenza and coronaviurs cases have been elevated not only in Jefferson County but across much of the region for the past couple of months. The region saw a significant spike in flu cases in the fall; however, Jefferson County Health Department spokeswoman Brianne Zwiener says while cases remain high, they have been dropping in the past couple of weeks.
mymoinfo.com
Beverly Ann Werfield – Services Pending
Beverly Ann Werfield of Bonne Terre died Monday at the age of 91. Arrangements are pending under the direction of C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre.
mymoinfo.com
Farmington Sup Pleased With First Semester
(Farmington) Students in the Farmington School District return to class next week following the holidays. School Superintendent Matt Ruble says the first semester went very well. He says the credit for that goes to the students and the faculty and staff. Ruble says he’s really impressed with how Farmington students...
mymoinfo.com
Holiday season can be a very stressful time for some
(Jefferson County) The holiday season is a joyous time for many of us, but it can also be stressful, difficult and even risky for mental health. Amy Sherill is a nurse and the clinical supervisor for behavioral health at Mercy Jefferson. She says holidays such as Thanksgiving, Christmas and even New Year’s can have a toll on some people.
mymoinfo.com
Property damage and stealing case in Hillsboro
(Hillsboro) The Jefferson County Office is looking for a suspect that was stealing from a home near Hillsboro and caused several thousand dollars worth of damage to the home and property while trying to escape. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Grant Bissell says the incident took place on December 23rd in the 4400 block of Highway A.
mymoinfo.com
The Latest on New Park Hills Aquatic Center Project
(Park Hills) It’s looking like the summer of 2024 will be the opening of the new Park Hills Aquatic Center. Construction work is yet to happen but Mayor Stacey Easter says plans for the project continue to happen every few weeks. The mayor provides the latest update on this...
mymoinfo.com
Jefferson County YMCA Executive Director Debbie Siebert announces retirement
(Festus) Current Jefferson County Family YMCA Executive Director Debbie Siebert has announced her plans for retirement. Siebert, who has been with the YMCA for more than 30 years, felt that it was time to hang up the hat. My MO Info · KJ122922C. Siebert mentions it’s been great working...
mymoinfo.com
William “Bill” Joseph Michael Jr. — Graveside Service 1/5/23 Noon
William “Bill” Joseph Michael Jr. passed away on December 17th, he was 78 years old. A graveside service for Bill Michael Jr. will be Thursday (1/5) at Noon in the Shepherd Hills Cemetery in Barnhart. Arrangements are under the direction of the Robert D. Brown Funeral Home in Hillsboro.
mymoinfo.com
One Contested Race in April for Park Hills City Government Position
(Park Hills) Park Hills residents will have one contested race in the 2023 April election as far as city government goes. Luke Turnbough says that one contested race is going to be a multi-person showdown.
mymoinfo.com
Two from St. Clair Seriously Injured in Washington County Crash
(Potosi) Two men from St. Clair received serious injuries following a one vehicle accident Wednesday in Washington County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened around noon on Highway 47 at the Old Highway 47 Loop when a Jeep Cherokee driven by 48-year-old Michael Cain ran off the road and struck a rock wall.
mymoinfo.com
Patricia Ann Haselhorst — Funeral Mass 12/30/22 10 A.M.
Patricia Ann Haselhorst of Festus passed away Tuesday (12/27), at the age of 85. The funeral mass for Patricia Haselhorst will be Friday (12/30) morning at 10 at Sacred Heart Church in Crystal City. Interment in the Sacred Heart Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
mymoinfo.com
Hillsboro Legion Adds Fortner as Assistant Coach
The Hillsboro-House Springs Post 783 American Legion Baseball program is adding Northwest High School grad Zach Fortner to its coaching staff. Chuck Johnson, chairman of the baseball committee for the Hillsboro Legion program says Fortner will be be an assistant coach for its junior team. My MO Info · Hn12292022a...
Comments / 0