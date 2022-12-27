Read full article on original website
Iowa State knocks off No. 12 Baylor, 77-62 in Big 12 opener
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Gabe Kalscheur and Caleb Grill combined for 41 points as Iowa State toppled No. 12 Baylor 77-62 in a Big 12 opener Saturday. Kalscheur finished with 23 points, including a 3-pointer to give the Cyclones a commanding 69-54 lead with 5:22 left to play. Grill added 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds while making four assists. Adam Flagler led Baylor with 20 points, with 18 coming in the first half.
Joens, Donarski lead No. 15 Iowa State women past Texas Tech
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Ashley Joens and Lexi Donarski scored 22 and 21 points, respectively, and No. 15 Iowa State used a strong finish to beat Texas Tech 81-58 in a Big 12 Conference opener. The Cyclones came into the game following a 13-day layoff after beating No. 25 Villanova, 74-62. Their Dec. 22 game with Drake was cancelled because of an Iowa blizzard.
The City in Iowa Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
