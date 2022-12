SALT LAKE CITY – The eighth-ranked Utah Utes return to Pasadena for the second year in a row to play in the Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential, fresh off a repeat performance as Pac-12 champions. The Utes and the 11th-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions will meet at 2 p.m. PT on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in the Rose Bowl Stadium.

2 DAYS AGO